Lexington Realty Trust: I'm A Buyer

I added commercial property REIT Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) to my high-yield income portfolio at the end of last week. I think the REIT makes an attractive value proposition on the sell-off. Lexington Realty Trust has good portfolio stats, a low AFFO payout ratio, and the dividend is sustainable based on run-rate AFFO. An investment in Lexington Realty Trust yields 8.9 percent.

REITs are not at the top of investors' shopping lists these days, which provides investors with very good entry prices at the moment. Lexington Realty Trust's shares have dropped a whopping ~18 percent this year, offering income investors a promising entry window into the stock.

Source: StockCharts

What Is Lexington Realty Trust?

Lexington Realty Trust is a major commercial property REIT in the United States with an equity value of $1.9 billion. At the end of the December quarter, Lexington Realty Trust's real estate portfolio consisted of 174 properties reflecting 48.6 million square feet in 37 U.S. states.

Office and industrial properties are the two single revenue contributors for Lexington Realty Trust.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust Investor Presentation

About 40 percent of Lexington's revenues come from investment-grade rated contracts and the top 10 tenants account for less than a third of the REIT's total annualized base rent.

Here's a breakdown.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Two things speak for an investment in Lexington Realty Trust as far as portfolio stats are concerned: 1. The company has a long weighted-average lease term and derives a high percentage of revenues from long-term contracts (both of which reduce cash flow and dividend risks to investors).

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust's occupancy rates have consistently been above 90 percent, indicating a high-quality and well-managed commercial property portfolio.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Relatively High Margin Of Dividend Safety

I think Lexington Realty Trust is not as appreciated by income investors as it should be. The REIT has growing AFFO and increasing excess dividend coverage. The company has consistently covered its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations and has a low AFFO payout ratio (average of only 66 percent).

Here are Lexington Realty Trust's major dividend coverage stats over the last ten quarters in one chart:

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation And Entry Yield

Lexington Realty Trust is cheap after investors ditched real estate investment trusts in 2018. Today, income investors can gain access to Lexington Realty Trust's dividend by paying only ~7.6x Q4-2017 run-rate AFFO. The entry yield at today's price point is 8.9 percent.

Your Takeaway

It is still a good time in my opinion to go bottom fishing for Lexington Realty Trust. The REIT's shares sell for an unreasonably low run-rate AFFO multiple considering the strength of its commercial property portfolio. Also, Lexington Realty Trust has a very high margin of dividend safety (AFFO payout ratio in the 60-percent range) which you wouldn't expect from a nine percent yielder. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

