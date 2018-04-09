Act Now On Facebook Ahead Of Zuckerberg's Congressional Hearing

Investment Thesis

Facebook (FB) presently offers investors a wonderful long-term opportunity. This week, there is a lot of uncertainty among the investment community with regards to the final outcome of the hearings at Congress surrounding the Cambridge Analytica debacle. However, in the medium term, say, over the next two years, the financial press will have moved on to other news items and, the investment community too, will be focused on different events.

Overall, Facebook's long-term prospects are likely to be minimally affected (if at all), and its long-term outlook will in time be stellar once more; its share price will come to reflect the stickiness of Facebook's platform.

The Scandal

There is little need to regurgitate old news surrounding Facebook's Cambridge Analytica story - it would be boring for readers to read, and equally dull for me to repeat it. Essentially, the question on investors' mind is whether the backlash from these 87 million users, who had their data improperly shared, will force Facebook to change its ways. Realistically, I suspect this will become very soon a non-event.

The Money-Making Machine

Moving on, Facebook's business model isn't like a lot of other business models; there is just so much to like about its prowess to rake in cash. My preferred measure of quality is a high free cash flow margin (defined as FCF/revenue expressed as a percentage).

Source: Author's calculations

Generally speaking, an FCF margin above 5% very roughly equates to higher than 15% ROE. However, ROE can easily be fudged by poor earnings quality or an overleveraged balance sheet. Said another way, ROE does not give enough weight to companies with a strong net cash position (such as Facebook) or solid earnings quality (again, such as Facebook). While we can always delever the ROE for calculation purposes, there is little need for this for the purpose of our discussion - suffice it to say that Facebook is likely to continue to convert a huge part of its revenue to free cash flow.

However, it would be disingenuous of me not to mention that while objectively speaking Facebook does indeed have a remarkably strong free cash flow generation capability, we still need to account for the company's stock-based compensation, which would be highly dilutive to shareholders were it not for FB occasionally using excess FCF to repurchase its shares.

Source: Author's calculations

Nevertheless, even while accounting for its stock-based compensation "as a cash" expense, we can still see that Facebook still nets out at least $8.4 billion of normalized FCF.

Valuation

As the table above shows, Facebook's operating cash flow is being valued by the investment community lower than its peer group. Which is abnormal and should over time be corrected and repriced upwards. Particularly noteworthy is the fact that while its peers, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), are trading at higher P/S ratios than the historic averages, Facebook is actually being priced at a discount to its own five-year average.

Financial Position

As I alluded already in the article, Facebook has a remarkably strong balance sheet, with most of its FCF ending each quarter on its balance. Furthermore, Facebook has minimal need to reinvest back into its business for growth. Furthermore, as of Q4 2017, it had no debt and $41 billion worth of cash on its balance sheet. Which implies that presently 9% of Facebook's market cap is made up of cash. If we were to compare Facebook's financial position with Amazon's, which has a net cash position of half of Facebook's (at $18 billion) and only approximately 3% of its market cap made up of cash, the contrast between these two large tech companies becomes even more apparent.

Investment Risk

When discussing a stock, it would be irresponsible to not consider the risks associated with an investment in Facebook. The first meaningful risk from investing in Facebook comes from the realistic potential that the company's astronomical five-year CAGR of roughly 50% will come down significantly in the next 2-3 years. This is a very realistic concern, particularly if a substantial number of users disengage from Facebook in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where users' data has been mishandled. However, on the other hand, Facebook has such a strong market share in the social media world, with few social media websites being able to boast anything near the 2.1 billion monthly active users FB continues to expect.

Secondly, Facebook derives close to 100% of its revenue from advertising. While the backlash from Cambridge Analytica's fiasco continues to generate negative financial press for FB, there is always the danger that companies that spend a portion of their advertising revenue on Facebook could seek to advertise on alternative platforms. However, in reality, although certain companies could indeed reduce their ad spend on FB's website, with Facebook's consistent investment in AI, and its high ROI for advertisers, advertisers opting to move away from Facebook might be harmed more than rewarded for taking a "stand against" Facebook.

Takeaway

Facebook has seen its shares sell off in the past several weeks. However, I argue that once the scandal settles, investors who are patient and long-term oriented will come to be satisfactorily rewarded once others also realize that Facebook is here to stay.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

