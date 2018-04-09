Why I Will Own Waste Management Stock Forever

Waste Management has proven itself to be a key player in the renewable energy sector as it can create usable energy from land-fill gas.

The company provides essential services to around 21 million customers and has increased its dividend 15 times over the past 15 years.

Meet the Waste Disposal big dog that has the largest fleet of vehicles in the industry.

Long-term investing (I'm talking multi-decade-lifetime-long investing) usually consists of finding companies that are almost impossible to disrupt over time. Companies that solve a problem so essential to our daily lives, that if it wasn't there to service our needs, the very fabric of our society would begin to fray.

Waste Management (WM) I believe is truly one of those stocks, if not THE stock, to buy and hold until the grave.

Below is my take on why I'll own this stock forever.

As corny as it sounds, when I first saw the above image resulting from my Google search, I snickered a bit. "Think Green" I read, "exactly", I muttered to myself as I embedded the image into the article. As investors, thinking "green" is primarily what we do; And hey, if it also ends up being good for the environment, even better.

Shameless capitalist humor aside, I want to get down to the "brass tax" of it all; The "why" of the article per say. Why you need Waste Management in your life more than your (AMZN) prime membership, more than your (OTC:APPL) Watch, and heck, even more than your step-child, of which the verdict is still out on if he even likes you or not.

With full-service waste management solutions supported by assets such as 244 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 90 MRFs (material recovery facility); and 305 transfer stations, Waste Management is our modern day curbside magician.

Forget going to Vegas, Waste Management takes its show on the road, weekly in fact, to 21 million of you across North America. Using its modern, 26,000+ fleet of vehicles (of which 6000 run on clean natural gas) Waste Management arrives at your driveway, akin to clockwork to make your waste disappear, never to be thought of (by you) again. And they don't do this out of the goodness of their own hearts, oh no. You pay them monthly, and they love that. Ah yes, such a predictable and steady customer base even the likes of (NFLX) has to respect it.

You now might be wondering how they do it. Where do they put it all? Although, this type of clever waste wizardry doesn't often make headlines, nope. Instead we hear people gasp-in-awe at how select online retailers now offer same day delivery, (a process that used to take several weeks), while others boast about the sheer genius of the stylish car that doesn't require a single drop of fossil fuel.

The Growing Problem

I admit, the previous mentioned feats are quite impressive, but humor me here: in an environment where the population is steadily increasing, yet available space is static, definite, and accounted for- what does that say about the companies that dispose of the waste generated from your intravenous connection, uh, I mean Amazon Prime subscription? Or what about the sheer genius it takes to dispose of the waste you create on all those trips you take in that sexy self-driver? To be honest, its tough to grasp but not impossible to quantify:

The average American tosses 4.4 pounds of trash every single day. It may not seem all that astonishing on the surface, but with 323.7 million people living in the United States, that is roughly 728,000 tons of daily garbage – enough to fill 63,000 garbage trucks.

And these numbers seem to do nothing but increase as the population grows. In fact, by 2100 the World Bank estimates that growing global urban population will be producing three times as much waste as it does today.

As a Waste Management shareholder, this is a beautiful problem to be faced with. In fact another number that has been steadily increasing is the company's dividend. Over the past 15 years the company has raised its dividend 15 times and currently pays shareholders $1.86/share which equates to a solid 2.21%.

The periodic dividend increases have been one of the stocks most attractive features in my opinion. Further, the recent dividend increase is the highest of its kind in about a decade and signifies the inherent strength of the company to generate significant free cash flow to reward shareholders with healthy risk-adjusted returns.

The Company also received authorization from its Board of Directors to repurchase $1.25 billion of the Company’s common stock. By the way, this new authorization is effective immediately.

Solutions

Although as Waste Management collects the bucks curbside, it also progresses towards several goals and initiatives that provide measurable benefits to the environment and all of us living in it.

Listed in the company's 2017 Sustainability Report, by using its 90 material recovery facilities across the country to recycle items destined for the dumps, the company was able to save 37.5 million cubic yards of landfill airspace last year alone.

In addition, the items that do end up at the landfill can in some cases be converted to energy. At roughly 130 disposal sites, the company uses naturally-occurring landfill gas to power homes and businesses in the local region. Just recently, it even developed the technology to convert landfill gas into a fuel its fleet vehicles can run on.

Pictured above shows the basic cycle of converting waste to energy. Read details here in Waste Management's Renewable Energy Brochure.

I may use comedy in this article when I compare Waste Management to magicians, although to be frank, the company has proven its expertise in making your curbside trash vanish while you're at work, and then turn around and create usable forms of energy with it. Can you do that? I didn't think so.

Here are three ways the company provides energy using landfill gas:

1. Electricity – generating electricity at power plants located either at our land-fill or at a nearby business.

2. Alternative Fuel – piping it to customers for use as a heating fuel to supplement (or replace) oil, coal and natural gas.

3. Processed Gas – cleaning and delivering it to transmission pipelines to perform the same applications as natural gas.

And these aren't just theories, they're realities. For example, at the company's Suburban land-fill in Savannah, GA that opened an energy plant just 9 years ago, has since been producing enough electricity to power 3,500 homes in and around Savannah. Through this plant alone, the company is creating the energy equivalent of roughly 25,000 tons of coal. Numbers say a lot, but what’s most important to know is that communities are being powered by the same waste they generate.

According to the Renewable Brochure linked above, between all of Waste Management’s renewable energy offerings, including landfill gas, it will produce enough electricity to power two million homes by the year 2020. Amazingly the company is already making tremendous progress as it is more than halfway there, producing enough for 1.2 million homes.

Waste Management is also actively expanding its service area- just recently the company acquired two regional waste disposal companies: Anderson Rubbish Disposal and Moorpark Rubbish Disposal, which grants Waste Management the assets associated with these businesses’ residential, commercial, and industrial solid waste and recycling collection services, equipment, vehicles, and lucrative customer agreements. Overall, Waste Management spent $200 million on acquisitions of traditional solid waste businesses during 2017, $120 million of which was spent in the fourth quarter.

Waste Management Financials

In addition, the stock performance has made myself and other shareholders quite happy as it has not only outperformed the Dow Jones Waste & Disposal Services index, but the S&P 500 as well:

Total return chart sourced from Form 10K ended December 31, 2017

The company ended the year well with a 6.4% increase in total revenue when compared to the previous year ($14.5 billion, compared with $13.6 billion for 2016), an increase that can be attributed to yield and volume growth in its collection and disposal lines of business (more curbside wizardry), in addition to higher market prices for recycling commodities the company noted. Finally, the green giant was able to increase its fuel surcharges and other mandated fees to bring in an extra $73 million for the year.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue in the Company’s traditional solid waste business improved 85 bips for the full year. In 2017 as a percent of revenue, operating expenses were 62.3% in 2017, as compared to 62.4% for the full year 2016, due to favorable litigation expenses and natural gas use tax credits.

Waste Management's free cash flow is impressive to say the least (an increase of $600 million from 2016) $1.77 billion compared to $1.71 billion respectively. Operating cash flow increased by $174 million (5.8%), for the full year as a result of strong operating income growth and working capital improvements offset in part by a $120 million increase in cash taxes paid.

Although capital expenditures were $1.51 billion for 2017, a $170 million increase from 2016, it was for good reason. Waste Management expected this increased as it deployed capital to support growth.

“Looking at the full year, 2017 was exceptional for Waste Management as our continued focus on improving core price, adding profitable volume in a disciplined manner, and controlling costs led to arguably the best year in the company’s history. Our employees did a great job of executing our strategy, and we exceeded our expectations for all financial and operational metrics leading to record cash provided by operations and adjusted earnings per diluted share.”



-Jim Fish, President and Chief Executive Officer (in the company's Q4 and Full-Year 2017 Earnings release)

North America isn't the only place Waste Management has cemented itself as a premier waste services operator; In fact, the company has been quietly operating in China for the better part of a decade. In 2009, Waste Management purchased a 40% stake in Shanghai Environment Group Co Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co Ltd. This was a strategic move by Waste Management to enter the waste disposal market in the most populous region of the planet. Using China as a growth engine to expand internationally is just another move by the company that makes its shareholders sleep cozy at night.

Conclusion

When people attempt to quantify what characteristics make a country or society able to be deemed a "1st world" region, they really look at a few different factors: Open political system, rule of law, healthcare, and basic sanitation. Without any one of those items I think its fair to say we would have some form of chaos. This is why Waste Management, a leader in the waste disposal industry, is so vital to our existence.

No matter how consumption conscious some of us tend to be, we all generate some waste that needs to be properly disposed of. That is where Waste Management shines, because so few people want to do it or have the capital available to build out the scale necessary to compete in this business. And not only that- Waste Management continues to add proven value by turning that waste into usable energy.

And since we're on the topic of technology, perhaps in the future we will change the way in which we handle our trash in some clever and innovative way. That seems to be a long way off, though, and chances are Waste Management will be one of the companies that drives that change when it comes.

WM data by YCharts

Waste Management's leadership has been able to return lots of cash to its shareholders in the form of a steadily growing dividend and share buybacks. Together, these have equated to fantastic returns for investors willing to hold onto shares over the long term.

Shares of Waste Management aren't cheap by any means, but if you are looking to hold onto this stock for decades, the price you pay today might not be quite as important.

These are the reasons why I will own Waste Management (WM) stock forever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.