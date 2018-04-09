How The Insurance Mindset Shaped Buffett (And What You And I Can Learn From It)

The insurance mindset provided Buffett and may provide us with a more serene acceptance of things in life which are random and beyond human control.

Nevertheless an early experience with GEICO bent his basic investment principles toward a search for edges in what he saw as the far from random world of markets.

The insurance mindset suggests always trying to be "the house" but watching for non-random risk pools so the law of large numbers works for you; investment implications favor broad indexes.

"God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference." - Reinhold Niebuhr

I'm not much of a basketball fan - I wasn't much good at it as it a kid - and I don't pay much attention to the college game or fill out a bracket. The only aspect of bracket mania that interests me is the annual Buffett bet. It's a bet grounded entirely in the mindset of an insurance man.

It started as a billion dollar bet against a perfect bracket in which he partnered with Quicken, but it has morphed into a mere million dollar challenge to his employees (that's a million a year for life for a correct bracket through the Sweet Sixteen!). It comes with a consolation prize of $100,000 for the entrant with the best bracket. That was shared the first year by a couple of guys from the insurance side of Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B). No surprise there.

The insurance world view is almost entirely mathematical and statistical - simple algebra in many cases, moderately advanced calculus if you are an actuary. Only the occasional outlier risks have to be analyzed with a heavy dose of non-mathematical judgment. Take the Buffett bet. If the NCAA were made up of teams with an equal chance of winning each game from round one, the probable outcome for any one game would be purely statistical and the odds against getting the entire tournament right would be more than astronomical.

In the real world the odds against nailing the entire bracket are merely astronomical. It's not surprising that dedicated fans have a fair betting chance at naming, say, two teams out of the Final Four. That's not the problem. The problem has to do with the significant proportion of the earlier games that have highly probable winners. That lowers the odds enough to make it worth watching Buffett's employee challenge every year as the NCAA tournament unfolds. Must be fun to work at Berkshire Hathaway, eh?

Buffett won his million buck bet early this year because a #16 seed, University of Maryland Baltimore County, took out #1 seed, Virginia, in the first round. That had never happened before. Even if that didn't eliminate every bracket submitted, it would likely have reduced the pool of well-informed bettors so that very few were left to get lucky with the more random match-ups.

Note to remember: things that have never happened before occasionally happen, sometimes on your watch.

Our local team, Loyola-Chicago, did surprisingly well to make the Final Four and probably messed up most brackets that had made it into the second or third round. They got a helping hand from a lively 98 year old nun whose praying power apparently rivals that of George Patton's chaplain. Patton credited his chaplain's famous "war prayer" for helping end the inclement weather so that air support could speed up the progress of his tanks during the Battle of the Bulge.

As for the NCAA tournament I think I read somewhere that Villanova won it.

The Insurance Mindset Suggests Being The House

The above analysis of Buffett's bet is pure insurance-think, which is the same as gambler-think, except turned upside down. Both gamblers and insurance companies need to pay close attention in order to distinguish pools which are truly random from pools which appear to be random but for some reason are not. Let's take the case of longevity, which is a big issue for Buffett and also for me. It is also the principle issue for insurance companies which sell both life insurance and annuities. Insurance companies have an interest in their life insurance clients living unexpectedly long lives; their annuity clients perhaps not so much.

Let's consider the annuity side. For those who sell annuities the trouble is that the annuity pool self-selects for people who have reason to believe that they may live longer than the average person. In the insurance business this is called "adverse selection." It is illustrated by the choices the State University Retirement System (Illinois) offered me when I retired. I could take my retirement assets as an annuity or as a lump sum based on the present value of a lifetime annuity for an "average" person. A retirement system that offers that choice is asking for trouble.

A person in good health should almost always take the annuity while a person whose life expectancy is seriously compromised by illness should take the lump sum. I knew just one person in good health who took the lump sum despite a strong effort by myself and others to talk him out of it.

It gets worse. University professors with tenure are far from a random pool. They tend to live healthy and low-stress lives, more so than the average person anyway. Well educated people also tend to have relatively healthy lifestyles, and statistics reveal that they have greater longevity than the less well-educated. This is not healthy for a retirement fund offering annuities to professors based on the actuarial expectations of the general population.

The terms offered by Social Security are badly out of whack for a similar actuarial problem. Despite the fact that Social Security beneficiaries are pretty much a random pool, the relationship between the amount paid in and the amount paid out has not kept up with the extraordinary increase in the average lifespan over many decades. The obvious solution would be to push back benefits a couple of years, but this is politically a very sensitive issue. The small recent declines in American lifespan won't really help much either, and of course we wouldn't want that trend to be the solution anyway.

Getting back to the Buffett bet, there are couple of obvious takeaways. One is that the smart thing in every betting situation is to position yourself as the house. If given the choice it is clearly better to own shares of a company that sets up lotteries than to buy lottery tickets yourself. Despite the spectacular wins of a few players, lottery tickets have an expected value far below their purchase price. Playing basketball brackets for money amounts to buying a lottery ticket.

Insurance adds value because many of the risks it removes would be catastrophic in the case of a single individual. The catastrophes covered have a low probability for each individual though in a large pool they happen every day.

From the insurance perspective, every individual owns that tiny probabilistic risk of a bad event like an auto accident, and a small monthly payment to lay off the financial burden is well worth it. Once that principle is understood, the major work of the insurance company is to calculate the probability of such things as auto accidents, ages at time of death, and destruction or loss of property from a variety of commonplace events.

Not having insurance is like holding a lottery ticket with negative consequences. Healthy young people who choose not to buy health insurance are playing this negative lottery.

The law of large numbers is the great friend of most insurance businesses. Thanks to the law of large numbers, the risk to insurance companies is very small unless they make a bad error in their pricing or ignore a dangerous drift in their risk pool. This is a result of the law of large numbers.

I used to jokingly ask my tennis students how many points they would like to play against an opponent whose game would beat them two-thirds of the time. I told them to assume that their very life depended on the outcome. In the old days I sometimes used myself as the model opponent (I was a better player twenty years ago, and now my best young students should probably reverse the roles and ask the question of me). The correct answer is one point.

Anything can happen in a single point. Once the number begins to climb, the odds increasingly favor the better player. You can do the math easily. This is also the reason the better player tries to avoid letting matches come down to tiebreakers, especially against a streaky opponent with a big serve. The number of points to win a tiebreaker may not be enough for the law of large numbers to work.

It is also the reason you may choose to go for a big serve yourself - hoping for a cheap point - if down love forty or 15 forty. The normal odds for the outcome of a given point may not be enough if you are down by two or three points in a service game. Having been on the wrong end of a few tiebreakers, I thought of this sort of thing constantly when I was an active player. Going for broke on a big serve when the ordinary odds won't help are a bit like playing a long shot when the ordinary investment outcome doesn't solve your personal problem.

Index investing, at least as a concept, bears a relationship to the insurance point of view. The Efficient Market Hypothesis treats the universe of stocks as if it were a perfectly random pool albeit with a long term edge available to all investors (an average annual real return often estimated at 7%). The diversification of an index achieves the average return of its stock components while reducing the risk of each individual stock. Harry Markowitz, the founder of Modern Portfolio Theory, called this the only free lunch offered in the investment world.

Buffett is well aware of the virtues of index investing and has recommended it for investors without special knowledge and skill. He also stated in his 2014 Annual Letter (p. 20) that he has left directions in his will that assets set aside for his wife be invested 10% in short term Treasury bonds and 90% in a low cost S&P 500 index fund (mentioning Vanguard). So how does this fit with the fact that what he has actually done throughout his career as an investor is obviously the antithesis of this approach?

The answer is grounded in in his conviction that the total universe of stocks is not in fact random, often saying "I'd be a bum on the street with a tin cup if the markets were always efficient." As a result he is willing to take the lottery ticket of a buying a small piece rather than a composite of all outcomes in the lottery. He often diversifies away some of the risk by buying several tickets - but not always.

The only time a person might rationally participate in an actual lottery is when a small amount of money doesn't mean much but a large amount could matter a lot. It's like going for an ace when down love forty. This is much more the case if one has an edge in the form of privileged insight which shows the lottery is not in fact random. In general this bet makes the most sense at a moment when one has nothing much to lose. It's a bet for the youthful, when there is time to recover if it doesn't work.

Surprisingly enough Buffett did something like this at the very beginning of his career. It happened to involve an insurance company. Almost fifty years later he bought the whole company.

How GEICO Contributed To Buffett's Education

Buffett discovered the insurance business as an undergraduate at Columbia when he took the train one Saturday from New York to Washington, walked into the headquarters of GEICO (then Government Employees Insurance Company), and managed to meet the only GEICO employee present that day - its financial vice president Lorimer Davidson.

Buffett explained to Davidson that he was there because his hero Ben Graham was Chairman of the Board. He wanted to prepare for Graham's upcoming seminar by learning how the insurance business worked. Davidson quickly grasped that Buffett was special and spent the better part of the day talking with him. There is an account of this meeting in Alice Schroeder's Buffett biography The Snowball, pp. 134-138.

In that one day Buffett absorbed the basic principles of the insurance business, including the potential use of free money in the form of insurance float - the money held and invested by the company in order to pay off future claims. He understood the way that insurance provides value to its customers - how valuable it was to individuals to pay a price to lay off the heavy penalty of random but potentially catastrophic risks, even if the catastrophic events never specifically came to bear in their own lives.

Buffett instantly grasped that GEICO had two very significant advantages. The first was that it avoided the frictional cost of agents by selling its policies through the mail. The second was that it drew its customers from government employees, who were less prone to automobile accidents than the general population. He also noted that GEICO was small and thus had room to grow, and was a lot cheaper than larger insurance companies.

When he returned to New York he wrote to the premier Wall Street firm dealing with insurance companies and offered his ideas about GEICO but was derided by their experts who thought the larger companies were too tough for GEICO to compete with. Buffett paid no attention to the experts, trusted his own analysis, and sold three quarters of his portfolio to replace it with GEICO. It also became a major holding in his early days of investing for others, making gobs of money with GEICO for self, family, and friends. GEICO was, in effect, a lottery ticket.

This experience provided Buffett with several foundational lessons:

1. It is very helpful for a company to have a business model that provides an edge - a concept he would later broaden into the concept of a moat.

2. The fact that a company's stock price is statistically cheap provides the investor with a second edge - a "margin of safety."

3. The market may not catch on immediately, but if you have made a good choice at a good price, time works in your favor.

4. When you have a high level of well-founded conviction, lack of diversification is not a bad thing.

5. Insurance companies are not only potentially very good businesses, but operate on a statistical basis which amounts to a philosophy which can be applied to almost every aspect of life.

Principle 5 may actually be the most important.

Buffett returned to GEICO twice in his later career. By 1976 GEICO had stumbled badly in the effort to expand its insurance operation to the general public - a totally different risk pool which did not come with any built-in advantage. Although he was not an owner at the time - the stock seemed too expensive at $61 - Buffett grasped quickly that GEICO was badly under-reserved for its new risk pool, and in danger of bankruptcy. When it dropped to $2 per share he saw that it was dirt cheap and worth saving. He established a large position in the stock, let it be known that he was buying (by then a helpful public support), and found a capable CEO who cuts costs and raised prices. GEICO avoided bankruptcy and began a comeback.

In 1994 GEICO was in good shape and growing but still among the cheaper stocks in the market and he acquired the shares he didn't already own and absorbed GEICO into Berkshire. Here too he had an information edge in that he knew the company and its management well (CEO Tony Nicely and Lou Simpson, who managed its investments). That same edge would later contribute to his decision to acquire Burlington Northern Santa Fe in 2009.

Risk And Rare Events

When I was in airborne training at Ft. Benning, the instructors threw around the number that only one in a thousand parachutes has a major malfunction. Because every jumper had a reserve chute (exit aircraft, count 1000, 2000, 3000, 4000, check canopy, if necessary pull your reserve) I was already sufficiently imbued with the insurance mindset to calculate instantly that the likelihood of a double malfunction - a very bad event - was one in a million. I was okay with that risk.

The perceived risk was different, however. I kept wondering if the parachute packers had the same propensity to be zonked on marijuana as the larger pool of men in their age group at that time (the 1960s). Scuttlebutt had it that their propensity to use marijuana was above average, given that parachute packing is a tedious and repetitive MOS.

It also didn't help that as you waited in the "sweat shed" the instructors piped in a comic paratroop song called "Blood on the Risers" which concluded with the lines "The medics came and picked him up and poured him from his boots, now he ain't gonna jump no more."

I knew deep in my statistical and analytical brain that jumping out of an airplane a few times with two parachutes was a lot safer than many things like smoking cigarettes (I was an early adopter of cigarette avoidance) and driving after a few beers, something I did frequently when young and which felt perfectly safe. Jumping out of airplanes is really quite safe. It just doesn't feel safe.

I had never been totally comfortable with heights - one of the reasons I volunteered for paratroop training - so I just reassured myself that overcoming one of the basic human fears was worth owning my share of the risk pool. All you really had to do was get out the door (nobody ever jumps back up into an airplane, the instructors used to say) and let the prop wash open your main chute. If I turned out to be that one-in-a-million negative lottery winner at least the end would be quick. It wasn't easy at first, but I did it.

Another military experience helped me come to terms with a low incidence event in which Buffett also has intense interest. I was a member of the generation which was trained in grade school to get under desks in the event of an impending nuclear attack. Even as a child I had little confidence in the screen provided by a desk. The army fixed that.

The nuclear drill was quite simple. Dig a shallow hole if you have time, otherwise pull your steel pot down over your helmet liner (the dual construction of helmets in those days), face into the nuclear explosion, count to maybe 100, then get up and continue the mission. That notion of continuing the mission worked like magic. That's what life was, continuing the mission. It sounded like it made perfect sense.

At some level I knew that an individual was unlikely to accomplish these things and live, much less continue the mission, but it did the magic thing - it gave me something to do. Nuclear war was just another event. Having something to do - a plan - made you able to accept whatever might happen. I never gave nuclear war more than a casual thought after that, and used to tease my anxious first wife. "May nuclear war be the worst thing that happens to us," I told her.

Here's the thing. It makes no more sense to worry about a nuclear attack than to get in a swivet about a major asteroid strike or an eruption of the Yellowstone volcano. Both may be Extinction Level Events but they have a low probability of occurrence at any given time. Neither is likely to happen in any particular lifetime.

Nuclear war is a real risk, of course, right up there with climate change. Either of them could wreak havoc with the reinsurance industry. For an individual, however, the best approach is probably to maintain serene indifference. Sure, it may help to lend a voice to potential remedies, but the most extreme action a nervous individual might adopt is to require a high threshold of need or preference before choosing to live in a major coastal American city.

Bertrand Russell said this about the prospects of the whole human race in the nuclear age: "Speaking as a mathematician, I should say the odds are about three to one against survival" (Bertrand Russell, Interview, Playboy, March 1963). I would love to see the envelope or napkin on which he jotted his mathematical reasoning.

Buffett too has long been almost obsessively concerned about nuclear weapons. Here is what he is reported to have said in the Schroeder biography, p. 641:

A nuclear attack is inevitable. It's the ultimate problem of mankind. If there's a ten percent probability that something will happen in a year, there's a 99.5 percent probability that it will happen in fifty years. But if you get that probability down to three per cent, that reduces the probability to only seventy-eight per cent in fifty years. And if you can get it down to one percent there is only a forty percent probability in fifty years. That's a truly worthwhile goal - it could literally make all the difference in the world.

Buffett frequently mentions a nuclear strike as the only event which could significantly damage Berkshire Hathaway. Despite his frustration with the inability to do anything about it, he calculates probabilities and their implication like a good insurance man. Reducing the risk to numbers and probabilities, pretty much pulled out of the ozone layer, cools the temperature of one's anxieties. You get the feeling that Buffett might have been a fairly cool customer to have in the next guard tower under heavy human wave attack unless he happens to be jumpy about loud noises.

In the later phase of Buffett's career Berkshire Hathaway has taken on the risks of rare events which other insurance companies lack either the capital or the judgment and experience to undertake. It pioneered catastrophe reinsurance for events that are only broadly predictable such as hurricanes, knowing that at the correct price writing reinsurance against them - where the primary insurer takes the first hit - can be highly profitable. He was always willing to walk away, however, when competition or state legislation (as in Florida) made the reward too little for the risk. These are questions for the insurance mindset at the point where math and statistics reach their limit and human judgment must assume the burden.

The insurance mindset, whether derived from statistics or judgment, casts a cold eye on life and death. The world is what it is. The risks are what they are. Some risks can easily be laid off and spread through a large pool, but others just have to be accepted. Life, in the insurance mindset, is neither for cowards nor for hotheads. This view aspires to the serenity of the Buddhist or the Stoic.

This is the voice you hear from Buffett. He speaks with this tone when you need the discipline not to buy when the market is rallying to the point of absurdity. He speaks with the same tone when the world seems to be falling apart and everybody else is scared witless. There is something both steely and comforting in the way Buffett frames a crisis, whether on CNBC, in his Annual Letters, or in his New York Times Op-Ed suggesting that stocks are cheap and you should take a deep breath and buy.

The things that enable Buffett to have excellent judgment about investments are the same things that give him the even and measured presence that have made people turn to him as an oracle. What the insurance view most deeply believes is that human experience has a large random aspect and human life is filled with events that are beyond individual control. This is a surprisingly comfortable world view. It takes away a good bit of pressure that individuals would otherwise place on themselves.

Go back to the top of the article and reread the quote from theologian Reinhold Niebuhr. It's a pretty good formula for achieving serenity. You and I may never compare to Buffett in performance as an investor or as a calming public presence, but by adopting his insurance mindset we may be able to accomplish that.

Good luck with your investing, and here's hoping we all live long and serene lives. Continue the mission.

