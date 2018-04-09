Exxon Mobil Did Not Suppress Climate Science, Federal Judges Say

Two different federal judges took a dim view of arguments like those that have been advanced by New York's AG as part of his climate fraud investigation into Exxon Mobil.

New York State attorney general Eric Schneiderman's climate fraud investigation into Exxon Mobil (XOM) was dealt a notable, albeit indirect, blow in recent weeks as two different federal judges took issue with two of the legal arguments that have served as grounds for the investigation. The investigation was not directly affected by these developments since it is being pursued under a particularly expansive state law rather than a federal statute. That said, the fact that the arguments advanced by Mr. Schneiderman have been found to be lacking at the federal level explains why his office's investigation has continuously had to find new causes of action in order to keep moving forward.

When Mr. Schneiderman launched the investigation back in 2015 he argued that Exxon Mobil may have committed fraud by failing to broadly announce the results of research conducted by its own scientists on the contribution of fossil fuel combustion to climate change in the 1970s and 1980s. As a coalition of Democratic attorneys general that Mr. Schneiderman helped to form stated a few months after the investigation was announced,

If there are companies-whether utilities or fossil fuel companies-committing fraud in an effort to maximize their short-term profit at the expense of the people we represent, we want to find out about it and want to expose it and we want to pursue them to the fullest extent of the law, prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

As Exxon Mobil pointed out, it had allowed dozens of peer-reviewed publications to be released on the subject by its scientists over the time period in question, which is not normally something that an entity does when it is trying to suppress a scientific finding.

Last month federal judge William Alsup, who is hearing a lawsuit for climate change-related damages brought by several California municipalities against Exxon Mobil and its industry peers ConocoPhillips (COP), Chevron (CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), and BP (BP), poured cold water on the suppression claim. The judge, who also made headlines last month for requesting a tutorial on climate change from both sides of the lawsuit, ended the tutorial by concluding that no research was actually suppressed by the companies. As lawyer and Climate Rights Collective founder Alyssa Johl reported at the time:

A federal judge overseeing a separate lawsuit brought by Exxon Mobil employees (both past and present) against the company reached a similar conclusion in a ruling last week. As reported by ClimateLiabilityNews, the employees claimed that Exxon Mobil "endangered the value of their retirement accounts by...misrepresenting what it [knew] about the risks of climate change to its business." The judge's ruling went so far as to state that "Exxon’s decades-long misinformation campaign about the causes and effects of climate change should not be understated." Even then, though, the judge concluded that "[t]o pretend that environmental risks about climate change were unknown until Exxon itself shared information about climate change is an affront to scientists, academics, and government bodies..." and further that the lawsuit "provides no plausible reason to believe that the risks posed by climate change were not incorporated into the Exxon stock price [by an efficient market]." While the lawsuit focused on a 12-month period in 2015 and 2016, the ruling's logic could also be applied to any period in which Exxon Mobil's scientists were publishing the results of their research.

Mr. Schneiderman's office appeared to have reached a similar conclusion last June. At that point the investigation changed tack and abandoned the research suppression cause of action in favor of a focus on the carbon price used by Exxon Mobil in its internal accounting. Specifically, the office announced that it was focusing on whether the company committed fraud by understating the costs of climate regulations in the future. The counter to this claim was that specific regulatory costs cannot be assumed when the regulations in question don't exist and are not expected to exist anytime soon. The federal judge agreed, writing that

Plaintiffs do not allege any facts to show why this particular price of carbon was a misrepresentation or did not account for the current or an anticipated regulatory landscape. Plaintiffs seem to believe that the estimated price of carbon was wrong, but they do not plausibly link inaccuracies about the price of carbon to the eventual write-down in reserves or stock price decline. Nor do they allege a regulatory landscape that would change the price of carbon.

The employees could not allege such a regulatory landscape, of course, because it does not currently exist and is extremely unlikely to exist before 2021 at the very earliest.

The above is not to say that Exxon Mobil's legal teams have been winning all of the myriad climate litigation actions in which they are involved of late. The company's attempt to shut down the investigations led by Mr. Schneiderman and other Democratic AGs was rejected by a third federal judge in late March on the grounds that it was "implausible" that the investigations are a politically-motivated attempt to deprive the company of its constitutional rights.

Also in late March Exxon Mobil was ordered by the Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] to allow a shareholder vote that would, if successful, require the company "to outline for investors how its profitability may be affected by climate change and the legislation that aims to combat it." New York State's Comptroller has been pushing the company to release additional details from a similar report that it released last year. Regardless of how these other legal actions develop, however, it is difficult to argue that the first two federal court developments do not harm the outlook for Mr. Scheiderman's investigation.

