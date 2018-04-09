Net 8.4% Yield To Maturity With Consolidated Communications 2022 Bonds

Using 2018 guidance and analyst estimates we can project if the next two years places the company on the path to reducing its debt load.

Consolidated Communications (CNSL) is best known to investors for its high yield dividend. However, since the company’s acquisition of FairPoint Communications, bond and equity investors have become nervous regarding the company’s future financial performance and leverage. While the company’s dividend is now yielding over 13%, the company’s 2022 bonds may be the better place for income investors to put their money. These bonds are priced at 93 cents on the dollar and combined with a 6.5% coupon, are yielding 8.4% to maturity.

Source: FINRA

Consolidated’s profit and loss statement reflected the drastic changes after the FairPoint merger mid-year. Revenues increased by $300 million to $1.6 billion, but the company’s income from operations were less than half of a year ago at $38.6 million. Thanks to an income tax benefit resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (see note 10 of the SEC 10-K for more info), the company’s net income was higher than 2016 at $65 million.

Source: SEC 10-K

From a capital structure standpoint, Consolidated increased its long-term debt obligations by nearly $1 billion in 2017. The assets acquired from FairPoint totaled just over $1.6 billion and was comprised mostly of net PP&E ($1 billion) and intangible assets ($600 million). Shareholder equity did see a healthy increase because of the merger and leverage improved to 4:1 from 7.8:1.

Source: SEC 10-K

Consolidated’s operating cash flow remained little changed at $210 million in 2017. Excluding the business acquisition, the company had less than $30 million in free cash flow after capital expenditures. This is where investors may be getting concerned as the company paid $94 million in dividends. Essentially, two thirds of the company’s dividend in 2017 had to be financed via debt issuance, a practice that is unsustainable.

Source: SEC 10-K

Consolidated’s cash flow situation may be concerning, but the organization has time to generate returns from its acquisition. All the new debt issued in 2017 was sourced from the company’s term loan, which matures in 2023. The 2022 senior notes, comprised of most of the remaining debt, matures the year before. If Consolidated can generate healthy free cash flows, it will make it easier for the organization to pay down or refinance its debt.

Source: SEC 10-K

Fortunately, according to company guidance and earnings outlook, 2018 should be better. While the company only provided guidance of $240 million in capital expenditures, we can calculate net income based on NASDAQ analyst estimates, and depreciation of the combined company based on the fourth quarter. These, combined with normal operating cash flow factors, should produce over $450 million in operating cash flows in 2018. We also can project the company’s dividend obligation based on current share count.

Source: Spreadsheet combining earnings outlook with company guidance

It appears as if Consolidated should be able to reduce its debt load by at least $100 million per year in 2018 and 2019. The company can tap into up to $220 million in additional cash flows by cutting or eliminating its dividend over the next two years. The dividend cut would likely occur if the company continues to generate negative free cash flows and violates the credit covenant outlined in Note 6 of its 10-K.

It should also be noted that Consolidated’s bond price may be buoyed by the company buying back its debt at a discount. On April 3 rd, Maglan Capital sent a letter to the Consolidated Board of Directors asking that it consider buying back the senior notes. If the company begins to participate in the buyback, it will signal that it is generating positive free cash flow and serious about reducing debt.

Overall, the likelihood that bondholders will receive their returns to maturity is strong making Consolidated Communications an attractive 8.4% yielding fixed income investment.

CUSIP: 20903XAE3

Price: $93.00

Coupon: 6.5%

Yield to Maturity: 8.407%

Maturity Date: 10/1/2022

Credit Rating (Moody’s/S&P): B3/B-

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CNSL 2022 maturing bonds.