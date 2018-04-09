Time To Clean House In My Portfolio - 4 Sales With 2 More Facing The Executioner

Last week I sold 4 positions and have 2 more on the chopping block. I must admit that the first 4 sales were easy, the next 6. not so much.

I am a proponent and firm believer in diversification, however one can go too far. I believe I have entered over diversification territory.

I have decided to play a little game. One where I force myself to pair down my holdings in my main portfolio to 30 individual stocks, from 40 in 2018.

Admitting a problem is a hard thing to do, however it has become necessary... I must admit that I am a hoarder of individual equities. In my various Seeking Alpha watch lists, sit hundreds of companies in virtually every industry. I am always on the hunt for the next best investment, constantly skimming articles and reading conference call transcripts seeking to find undervalued gems.

This behavior is not necessarily a bad thing, however when I look at my main equity portfolio, to find 40 stocks, many of which overlap industries and notice that my performance YTD lags a full 3% behind the S&P... We have a problem.

My main portfolio of individual equities (mostly large cap growth & income) has markedly swollen in the last 10 years, from a slender 15 in 2008, to a healthy 25 in 2013 and to the obese 40 that I recently employed.

It's time to clean house...

In the last few months I have sold my positions in the following: J.M Smuckers (SJM), Kimberly Clark (KMB), Oracle (ORCL) & Crown Castle International (CCI)

My main equity portfolio currently is allocated as follows, active positions in blue, my watch list in each sector is in red:

Portfolio allocation as of 04-07-2018

Below I will go through why I sold each company and why 2 of them remain on my watch list. Also I will list 2 more equities that I have targeted for potential sale... Spoiler, General Electric (GE) is not one of them.

J.M. Smuckers

This sale was a bit bitter sweet as I do not believe that Smuckers is either a poorly managed company nor is it overvalued, however I feel as though holding both General Mills (GIS) and Smuckers is a perfect example of what I am trying to avoid by over diversification so I forced myself to pick one...

In essence this came down to my belief that the Blue Buffalo acquisition by General Mills is a better long term move than the Big Heart acquisition was by Smuckers. Both companies have been ravaged lately by consumer taste shifts and had I not already held General Mills, this company would still have a home in my portfolio as I feel both are reaching the trough of the product portfolio transitions.

I closed this position at an 8% loss.

Kimberly Clark

This company is a perfect company for income investors as I am 94.3% positive they will still be in business in 2050 and producing strong cash flow and stable / increasing dividends. The CEO has proven himself to be a fantastic financial manager, however it simply produces no growth at this stage. Paper products are a commodity and they are still too reliant on easily reproduced store brand-able products.

I am keeping Kimberly Clark on my watch list for 2 reasons,

1) I have delusions of potential retirement in a few years (I am currently 36... hence the delusions) and this is a perfect and reliable 6-8% total return company for any potential midlife crisis.

2) The company is rock solid and if there are indications of a path into new unique products to jump start growth in new categories, I am certainly interested as the company has shown the ability in the past to be highly innovative and successful with brand building.

I booked a 10% profit plus dividends on Kimberly Clark.

Oracle

This company was perhaps the easiest sale of all 4 for me, first, I was highly disappointed in the latest earnings report showing a downright terrible 20% growth in its cloud business and honestly I always feel a bit dirty after listening to a conference call with Lawrence Ellison. He reminds me of an 1800's era snake oil salesman. Safra Katz is a gamer however and she was the true reason for my holding the company in the first place.

In the end, I own 9 other companies in the tech space and I had to choose between Microsoft (MSFT) or Oracle... Microsoft wins 10 out of 10 of those battles.

I booked a 30% profit on this position and I am not going to look back.

Crown Castle International

This was one of the harder sales of the four for me. I truly think the company is on the right path with both its small cell build out and the fiber acquisitions, however this company is betting the farm on a business that is one technological advancement from bankruptcy. I know it is very unlikely, however the company is not cheap and is priced to perfection with 5G. With a vested interest by its customers to avoid using its services, sooner or later they will be likely to succeed, I am not saying that will be any time soon, however the risk is there.

My main reason for this sale was to boost my stake in Citigroup (C) which I believe to be quite undervalued and while I believe in the overall business model and direction of Crown Castle, it just does not fit my portfolio at this time. I have kept the company on my watch list as the company is reaching a transition point with the 5G roll out and I am intrigued how this will play out. If the company were to sell off dramatically, I could see myself picking this one back up.

I booked a 15% profit plus dividends on Crown Castle.

Positions on the chopping block

In this section, I will discuss the 2 company's I have identified as potential sale candidates in 2018 and my reasons for and against sale.

My original purchase of Bayer was predicated on 2 things, the company was quite undervalued and the purchase of Monsanto (MON) I viewed as immensely positive. I love the mix of Ag, Consumer & Pharma exposure that Bayer has and will have if the Monsanto deal closes. What I am not loving is the potential divestitures and concessions they look to have to make to get the deal closed.

Russia in particular is looking to outright steal the valuable IP to allow for closure of the deal, to which I say, hell no!

I am monitoring the negotiations very closely and if it looks like Bayer will give away the farm to close this, then I will give away my shares in the open market. This is a trans-formative transaction for Bayer and it must be done in a way that preserves Monsanto's IP as this really is the only reason to buy the company.

Until further notice, Bayer is on the chopping block for me.

Marathon Oil (MRO)

This one will be a tough sale for me, but one that needs to be done. I have liked just about everything the company has done in the last few years and it looks to be on solid ground going forward. This would be more of an industry sale of sorts... I have lost my faith in the ability of oil & gas companies to be solid long term investments. The boom & bust cycles in the commodities markets are becoming more frequent and frankly while oil will be around and purchased for quite some time, the stock of the producers of that commodity will likely suffer immensely in the coming decades as oil demand will suffer from the continued proliferation of EV's, stricter fuel efficiency and alternative fuels.

I am looking to unload my shares in the low 20's if it gets there, but if not, I have set the clock for the end of 2018 for sale of these shares... I will likely hold on to my shares of Conoco Phillips (COP) for a bit longer than Marathon due to the company's ability to weather cyclical cycles a bit better than Marathon, however Conoco will ultimately meet the same fate as Marathon in my portfolio.

If these two sales come to fruition then I will be down to 34 holdings, where do the next 4 come from? In short, I have no idea.

And no, GE is not one of them...

I am looking forward to your thoughts in the comments section!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRO, COP, BAYRY, GE, GIS, MSFT, C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.