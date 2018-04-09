Southwest Fits Buffett's Investing Style

Even if a Berkshire acquisition of Southwest never materializes, the argument presented here still makes for a convincing buy case.

Although there is no indication that a sale is imminent, Southwest Airlines fits Buffett's investing criteria very well.

In November 2016, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) disclosed multibillion-dollar positions in United Continental (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), Delta Airlines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV), the four largest U.S. carriers.

The $10 billion investment represented a stunning about-face for Buffett, who previously railed against owning airlines for years. More recently, the Oracle of Omaha stated that he is on the hunt for “one or two” major acquisitions and “wouldn’t rule out owning an entire airline.”

The comments ignited furious speculation on Wall Street over which carrier Berkshire would be most likely to acquire, with much of the attention focused on either Delta or Southwest.

Southwest, in particular, seems like a good fit for Buffett’s investment style. Right now a deal does not appear imminent, though, which means that ordinary investors still have a chance to follow the legendary financier into Southwest at a bargain price.

Buffett on Board

Following a frustrating stint as a director at U.S. Airways during the early 1990s, Buffett long warned investors against falling in love with the airline industry. He flippantly coined the term “aeroholic” for his attraction to airline stocks, and also jested that “if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down.”

What changed? To quote another classic Buffett quip, airlines “got a bad century out of the way.” His discussion of the topic during the 2017 Berkshire annual meeting also sheds light on his evolved thinking:

It has been operating for some time now at 80% or better of capacity being available—seat miles—and you can see what deliveries are going to be and that sort of thing. So if you make—I think it’s fair to say that they will operate at higher degrees of capacity over the next five or ten years than the historical rates, which caused all of them to go broke. Now, the question is whether even when they’re doing it in the '80s, they will do suicidal things in terms of pricing, remains to be seen. They actually, at present, are earning quite high returns on invested capital; I think higher than either FedEx or UPS if you actually check that out.

Moreover, it appears that Buffett is attracted by airlines’ low price-to-earnings ratios as well as their plans to repurchase shares in the coming years.

I think the odds are very high that there are more revenue passenger miles five years from now or ten years from now. If the airline companies are only worth five or ten years from now what they’re worth now in terms of equity, we’ll get a pretty reasonable rate of return because they’re going to buy in a lot of stock at fairly low multiples. So, if the company’s worth the same amount at the end of the year and there’s fewer shares of stock outstanding, over time we make decent money on all four of the major airlines…

While discussing his investment last year in an interview with Becky Quick, Buffett also mentioned that “I never would have dreamed” that flying would become so “unbelievably safe.”

In short, the airline industry has experienced striking structural changes over the last 25 years. As Buffett notes, capacity is now in line with demand. Successive waves of bankruptcy and consolidation eliminated the excess supply issue (i.e. too many planes flying around) that plagued the industry since its inception.

With their fast growth and fat margins, frequent flyer programs and co-branded credit cards have also contributed enormously to airlines’ bottom lines in recent years. In the past, airlines belonged in a capital-intensive business with little brand loyalty and a low return on investment.

Credit cards are the exact opposite. These programs provide a steady stream of cash and high return on investment, and they also foster brand differentiation and customer loyalty. [i]

Feeling the LUV

Armed with more than $100 billion on its balance sheet, Berkshire could easily swallow Southwest’s $32.5 billion market capitalization. Here are five reasons why the airline makes for a tempting acquisition target for Buffett.

1. Centered on domestic market

Although Buffett is not averse to buying overseas companies, he generally prefers firms that do most of their business in the U.S. market. Southwest generates 97 percent of its revenue from domestic flights, whereas the other major players derive around half their sales from international routes.

2. Lower cost structure

Buffett likes companies with an edge over rivals, and one of Southwest’s biggest advantages is its low cost structure, which is 25 percent less expensive than the other large airlines. The big legacy carriers operate many types of aircraft through a “hub-and-spoke" strategy, which consists of a complicated system of direct and connecting flights originating at major airports.

Southwest, however, was founded on a straight line method with short, direct flights to and from less busy airports. This made the airline more productive, allowing it to keep planes in the air almost 30 percent longer than rivals.

Southwest is also famous for only using a single plane, the Boeing 737. Having only one type of plane in its fleet saves on training and maintenance costs and allows the airline to quickly move planes around the country as needed.

3. Superior return on investment

Buffett is known for liking companies that consistently generate a superior return on capital without using a lot of leverage. With 45 years of consecutive profitability, Southwest holds the championship in airline longevity. During the recent boom years, return on invested capital at Southwest has exceeded 20 percent.





Moreover, the company has achieved this fantastic growth while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

4. Distinctive brand

When it comes to consumer-facing companies, Buffett looks for durable brand names. Even before frequent flyer programs and co-branded credit cards became a major force, Southwest stood out for its transparent and inexpensive fare structure. The airline’s slogan of “low fares, nothing to hide” alludes to the fact that it does not charge extra fees for checked luggage, snacks, ticket printing, and other little amenities. For many flyers, especially families, Southwest is the airline of choice.

Even compared to the so-called “ultra-low cost carriers” such as Spirit (SAVE), Southwest still comes out ahead when baggage fees are considered. Friendly service has been integral to the corporate culture since the beginning, and the airline has consistently ranked far ahead of other carriers for customer satisfaction.

5. Experienced Management

Until 2007, Southwest was led by Herb Kelleher, the company’s colorful co-founder known for swilling Wild Turkey whiskey and chain smoking Marlboro cigarettes. Current CEO Gary Kelly is a longtime Southwest insider, having been with the company since 1986. Prior to assuming the top job, he worked as CFO and Executive Vice President for fifteen years.

Buffett is emphatic that he only wants to work with personable and capable managers. The Oracle also has a history of buying companies where the founders are still involved with or influential in the firm. Southwest certainly seems to fulfill this requirement, plus Kelleher and Buffett are known to be friends.

Hidden Value

Even with the extraordinary run up in Southwest's stock price over the last few years, investors still do not fully appreciate the company's structural changes.

Tucked away in the notes section of the airline's 10-K is a discussion of "other revenue," which totaled over $900 million in 2017. This category grew 11.9 percent over FY 2016, compared with less than 3 percent growth for passenger revenue (i.e. the underlying transportation business).

To quote the annual report:

Other revenues for 2017 increased by $197 million, or 11.9 percent, compared with 2016. Approximately 70 percent of the increase was due to an increase in revenue associated with cardholder spend on the Company’s co-branded Chase® Visa credit card

As I argue in "The Hidden Side of Airline Profits," this side of the business clearly deserves a high earnings multiple. Applying a credit card company's multiple to the "other revenue" category would result in that business line being worth almost three-quarters of the entire company’s present market value, which investors do not fully appreciate.

Indeed, there is reason to suppose that Southwest generated $930 million last year in pre-tax income from "other revenue" ($1.86 billion * estimated 50 percent margin). If these programs were packaged as a separate entity, then they would be worth $23 billion when valued at 25 times earnings.

That leaves less than $10 billion as the value for the underlying transportation business, which is clearly too low since it is earning about $1.5 billion annually, give or take. Fair value is perhaps closer to $15 - 20 billion, so the entire business is likely 13 - 23 percent undervalued.

Bottom Line

Despite the fact that airline stocks are back in vogue, the investment is by no means a cinch. As Buffett himself acknowledges, airlines could someday relapse into their old habits.

The industry was suicidally competitive for decades...it could turn into fierce competitive battles that wipe out earnings or it can be a business that's more decent but still subject to lots of competition. It's really hard to know for sure how it will develop. It's not risk-free.

For now, though, rationality has taken hold in the industry. With Southwest's market value largely flat over the last six months, now is a good opportunity to pick up more shares of this fantastic company.

[i] see my previous article "The Hidden Side of Airline Profits"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.