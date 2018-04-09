Aqua America: A Water Safe Haven

I have been watching Aqua America (WTR) for quite some time now. I never pulled the trigger, because it seemed too expensive. The company has declined almost 15% since its all-time high. This is a lot for a safe water utility. I am still looking for a few safe haven stocks, and Aqua America is a potential candidate. In this article, I will test whether Aqua America fulfills my criteria for a safe haven stock and if right now is the time to pull the trigger.

Why I prefer safe haven stocks over bonds

I used to keep 20% of my portfolio in cash. I liked the idea of always being able to back up the truck when the "big correction" would finally come. When time passed by, I realized that it would be better to put money into bonds, instead of cash. Having bonds would give me the advantage of at least getting a little return. Bonds also have the advantage of compensating for inflation. After a few months, I decided to switch up the strategy again. I stopped allocating money into safe bonds. I discovered that if the "big correction" would come, I would have enough time to buy stocks at a discount and did not need safe cash or bonds on hand for that. But going full into the market would seem too risky for me. Therefore, I decided to keep 20% of my portfolio in the safest sectors of the U.S. market.

Reasons for the decline

Aqua America correction started end December 2017. I did not find any reasons for why the correction started at this specific data. A potential reason for the decline is that the company has quite a lot of debt, just like every other utility. Interest rates are rising, which causes stocks of debt intensive industry to decline. Even though Aqua America has relatively little debt, compared to its competitors, I expect the debt amount to increase. The company stated that it wants to keep growing through acquisitions. Acquisitions will be mostly funded with debt. In a rising interest industry, it becomes more expensive to grow through acquisitions. Investors may started realizing this in end 2017, and therefore decided that the stock was overvalued.

Another potential reasons, which is closely related to the first, is that the yield looked awfully low. At some point the yield was just 2%. This is well below the yield of the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which yields 3.5%. Management plans to increase the dividend with 7% per year. While 7% is not too bad, it's definitely not enough to compensate for the low starting yield.

The third reason is that investors see Aqua America as a substitute for bonds. The 10 year treasury rate has been increasing rapidly since September 2017 and has therefore become more popular. Income investors have potentially taken their money out of Aqua America and have put it into the 10 year treasuries. They prefer the 10 year treasuries, because they have a higher yield and are coming with less risk.

Safe haven criteria

For me personally, a safe haven stock needs to: (i) provide a safe dividend, (ii) produce and/or provide a good that can keep up with inflation, (iii) provide a good that is essential for life and is thus recession proof. The requirements are ordered from most important, to least important. As you can see, some of the criteria are kind of unclear. I choice for the vague definition, because this forces me to always dive deeper into the company.

Safe dividend

Aqua America pays a dividend of $0.82 per share. This brings the yield to 2.4%, which is well covered. The payout ratio is only 61%. The company has been increasing the dividend since 2003 and stated that it intends to increase dividends in a healthy way with 7% a year. With this low payout ratio and the regulated environment of a water utility, I expect the dividend to be safe for the upcoming years.

Inflation and recession proof

Aqua America has 870k water connections, most of them are regulated. Because they are regulated, Aqua America cannot increase prices without permission. Therefore, inflation can be a threat to the company. Inflation caused input cost to increase. This is bad news, especially when the company cannot increase the price of their own product. Most of the time you actually see that regulators allow water utilities to increase prices at the same rate at which the inflation increases. This sounds pretty logical to me. Why would other goods increase in prices, but your water company is not allowed to increase their prices? For the third criteria, I do not think I have to explain that water is a recession proof good. Everyone consumes water, whether the economy is booming or not.

Valuation

We concluded that Aqua America deserves a spot in the safe haven section, but we did now discuss whether now is the right time to buy the stock. Looking at the P/E ratio history of Aqua America, we can see that the stock is trading at a premium compared to 2012 till 2016. I do not think the stock deserves this premium. Many people see Aqua America as a substitute for bonds. The 10 year treasury rate has been increasing rapidly. The interest rate has also increased, which punishes the company for having debt. The company will have to take on even more debt, if it wants to keep growing through acquisitions (which it plans). While there is many discussion about whether the Fed will keep increasing the interest rate, I expect it to go up even more. Therefore, I think Aqua America is overvalued right now. The company will be correctly valued when it has a P/E ratio in line with the period 2012 till 2016.

Conclusion

Aqua America has taken some deserved hits and has declined almost 15%. The company provides a safe dividend, which is nowhere near getting cut. But the dividend yield seems to be too low. Therefore, I will not buy the stock yet. I will be a buyer when the dividend yield is around 3%. I will not expect the yield to be inline with the XLU (3.5%), because the ETF contains a lot of electricity utilities. Electricity utilities often provide a higher yield and therefore pull the XLU yield up. It will be crucial to see whether the Fed will keep increasing the interest rate in 2018. I expect more rate hikes to keep pressuring the stock and provide a better entry point.

Additional Remark: I am a 20 year old student, who started investing one year ago. I write about stocks that fit a millennial portfolio. If you want to be kept up to date, please follow me by clicking on the orange button at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.