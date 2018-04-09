General Mills: It's Time To Regain Your Senses After The Shock

The announcement of the Blue Buffalo acquisition came as an absolute shocker even if we knew that top-line growth was the No. 1 priority at General Mills (GIS). The parameters of the deal were extensively covered on Seeking Alpha so all I’d like to add is that while the move fits perfectly into the company’s strategy from a growth and diversification perspective, the price tag is almost impossible to justify. (If anyone says he saw such an abnormally priced acquisition coming he must be suffering from hindsight bias.)

The short-term effects are undoubtedly negative - a frozen dividend and suspended buybacks are not what shareholders dream about. The stock got hammered even harder after the most recent quarterly earnings and the profit warning that followed. No surprise. Just when the market started to believe in top-line stabilization, General Mills announced a crazy expensive acquisition and pressure on the cost side that caught management off guard. It remains to be seen if the company has the pricing power to pass on higher costs to consumers in the current tough environment.

We must not forget, however, that with stock investing our total return comes from three sources: Dividends, growth, and changes in the valuation multiple. With the stock price at the lowest level in five years, it’s time to revisit what General Mills has to offer.

For the first sight

Whenever I think about valuation I always think in ranges of multiples rather than exact values. Looking at the chart below we see that the stock price tends to move between the orange and blue lines (P/E ratios of 15 and 18.7, respectively).

While General Mills was seemingly overvalued with a multiple above 24 in July 2016, the price has come down to the bottom of the valuation range by now. With a blended P/E of 14.7, this stock looks interesting enough to analyze further.

At this point, all I would say is that General Mills is a quality company with a great history and its stock seems to be available at a valuation that is not to be turned down instantly. Such a combination is a rarity in today’s market.

What is a reasonable total return expectation?

The dividend part of the equation is the easiest. We have an entry yield of 4.3%. Next, we turn our attention to growth. As you see below, analysts tend to be quite accurate with their one- and two-year forecasts.

After a year of stagnation, analysts expect EPS to grow at a 4%-5% pace in the coming years. Notice that there are only two forecasts for FY21 so that data is meaningless to me even if it signals the steepening of the curve. With an entry yield of 4.3% and a growth of 4-5% the annualized total return would be 8.3-9.3% if the valuation multiple stayed the same.

The above chart calculates with a 15 PE that still means that the stock price would be glued to the bottom of its historical valuation range. Not a bad conservative scenario, if you ask me. (Of course, we are yet to see if that EPS growth happens or not.)

In the next step, I introduce the valuation multiple as a dynamic component of the total return equation. Looking at the normal multiples of different timeframes a P/E of 17.4 seemed the most pessimistic pick for my calculations. I tend to be overly conservative so I had a look at what would happen if the multiple climbed back to that still depressed level by the end of the period for which the accuracy of analysts’ forecasts was outstanding.

All in all, the entry yield, the earnings growth, and the expansion of the valuation multiple could provide an annualized total return percentage in the 20s. I’m quick to emphasize that I always treat such figures carefully. All this says to me is that I have a huge margin of safety: I was conservative with my P/E selection and I would be utterly satisfied with an annualized return well below that 24% so even if some things go wrong I can still earn a decent return on this investment.

While the multiple expansion part of the equation cannot be timed, General Mills seems to be a decent total return play at this point, with a truly exceptional entry yield.

How does General Mills fare according to the FALCON Method?

Let’s employ the FALCON Method to see how General Mills ranks within this structured decision-making framework that's built on evidence-based steps. (The FALCON Method is a stock selection process that serves the construction of a buy-and-hold portfolio with both an income and total return focus. The model is about 90% quantitative and 10% qualitative.) The process includes the following steps.

Step 1: Narrow down the field of stocks. I focus on a group of stocks that tend to outperform according to historical data. My minimum requirement is 20 years of immaculate dividend history, meaning there are no dividend cuts within this period. General Mills easily PASSES this test, just take a look at the chart below.

Step 2: Check the valuation. I focus on the stocks that seem to be undervalued historically based on various metrics.

Looking at General Mills stock from different angles and comparing its current valuation multiples to the averages of different timeframes results in an easy PASS at this step as well.

Step 3: Three hurdles to filter them. I use absolute threshold criteria (dividend yield, free cash flow yield, and shareholder yield) to determine whether a stock is good enough to invest my capital or I should pass up the opportunity. I deliberately define low limits with all the three indicators, since my experience shows that meeting all three low requirements together usually disqualifies a very large chunk of stocks on my list, but leaves just enough of them to continue the analysis. So this is a very tough combined filter in spite of seeming to be a bit lenient on the single factors.

General Mills PASSES here. Even if I don’t like the dividend freeze and the suspension of buybacks the TTM figures are still good enough. (We’ll see where dilution from the Blue Buffalo deal can take the shareholder yield.)

Step 4: Rank the survivors. I'm using a multifactor quantitative ranking the factors of which are mostly Chowder-like numbers of different timeframes. General Mills ranks well and it could even snatch a place on the Top 10 list of the most recent FALCON Method newsletter since most of the quality stocks that have the required dividend history are utterly overvalued in this market and fail our criteria on valuation or the absolute yield thresholds.

Step 5: Enter the human. This step involves some qualitative judgment but it is far from a Buffett-like deep analysis since not too many of us can carry that out at such a level and with that kind of confidence. As this is the most labor-intensive part of the process I only spend time on this with the stocks that look promising candidates for my portfolio. With General Mills, I really don’t like the financial details of the Blue Buffalo deal. The growth potential is undoubtedly there - Blue Buffalo has low private label exposure, and humanization of pets combined with a growing consumer interest in more natural products has driven a dramatic increase in the wholesome natural pet foods category. This transformation is still in the early innings with wholesome natural products still making up only 10% of total category volume, up from 5% five years ago. All I say is that General Mills has bought a ticket for this fast train at a very hefty price. We’ll see where it gets them, but this alone is not enough for me to dismiss all the quantitative factors that point towards a buy decision.

Takeaway

General Mills stock offers an exceptional entry yield, mediocre growth, and a potential for multiple expansion. All in all, the total return we can reasonably expect is comfortably in the double-digit territory. A selective contrarian mindset is needed to buy the stock and as always: Aim to build a well-balanced, diversified portfolio of such opportunities instead of betting the farm on any of them. I own General Mills stock and have been buying more of it recently. General Mills is also included in the FALCON Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.