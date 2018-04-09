Diamonds, Spiders, QQQs, Transports And Russell 2000 ETFs Still Have Negative Weekly Charts

Today’s rebound is fueled by tariff relief and expectations that first-quarter earnings will top expectations.

Negative weekly charts across all five equity ETFs warn that stocks will likely decline into bear market territory.

On April 5, I showed the daily charts for the five major equity ETFs and weakness on Friday held the key levels shown in this story. All five ETFs ended last week closing above their 200-day simple moving averages.

The weekly charts ended March negative and they ended the first week of April still negative, with weekly closes below their five-week modified moving averages with their 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings declining below 80.00 on a scale of 00.00 to 100.00.

Earnings season begins this week and the first major release comes from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) which reports before the opening bell on Friday.

When you look at the weekly charts for the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, we find some challenging statistics.

27 components have negative weekly charts with seven of these oversold.

Only three have neutral weekly charts.

Two Dow stocks ended last week in bear market territory and 18 are in correction territory with declines of 10% or more from their 2018 highs.

All 30 show risky levels below their 2018 highs which implies that the strategy remains to ‘sell strength’ to reduce holdings following a positive reaction to earnings.

The Scorecard For The Five Equity ETFs

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($241.97 on April 9) is negative, with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $244.82. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 32.46 last week, down from 41.00 on March 29.

Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $230.11 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $246.52, and then to my quarterly and monthly risky levels of $252.89 and $261.66, respectively, which are below the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Spiders ($262.79 on April 9) is negative, with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $267.03. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 41.61 last week, down from 51.45 on March 29.

Investors should buy weakness to the 200-day simple moving average of $259.16 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $276.34. My quarterly and monthly risky levels are $276.99 and $279.36 which are below the all-time intraday high of $286.62 set on Jan. 26. Today’s strength reached my semiannual pivot of $264.10.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for QQQs ($195.55 on April 9) is negative, with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $162.58. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 57.23 last week, down from 69.31 on March 29.

Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual and annual pivots of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and monthly risky levels of $165.51 and $170.45, respectively. This upside is well below the March 13 all-time intraday high of $175.21.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSE:IYT)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($188.04 on April 9) is negative, with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $187.88. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 38.05 last week, down from 44.69 on March 29.

Investors should buy weakness to the 200-day simple moving average of $180.60 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual, quarterly, monthly and annual risky levels of $188.79, $195.90, $203.25 and $204.61, respectively. The $204.61 level was tested at the Jan. 16 all-time intraday high of $206.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($151.70 on April 9) is negative, with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $152.96. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 59.10 last week, down from 65.90 on March 29.

Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99 which held at the Jan. 24 low and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $159.30.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.