Buy Nvidia Into Earnings, Sell At Slowdown

We believe that you should buy into the earnings announcement and sell when sales slow.

While Nvidia’s growth should slow, when should be monitored and not guessed.

Its fundamentals have also been challenged by recent news in the self-driving car industry and no change in the VR industry.

Nvidia has been subject to a lot of speculation due to the changes in cryptocurrency prices.

Investment Strategy

Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) price has had a history of strong movement after earnings Q1 is announced. Now seems like a good time to buy before earnings and hold until prices for GPUs on the secondary market start to drop from seasonal lows or interest in the new market segment of cryptocurrency mining falls significantly.

Introduction

In the wake created by the two most controversial views of the cryptocurrency boom's effect on Nvidia, this analysis looks at what growth rate Nvidia's stock price currently accounts for and where the stock is headed. Our goal is to justify why we believe the price will increase over the coming months and how investors can monitor sales to pick a good time to exit the stock.

First, we discuss why we believe Nvidia's price will respond to Q1 earnings and addressing the current news cycle concerns of Nvidia sales relating to VR, self-driving cars, and cryptocurrency. Then, we show a way to monitor sales, and finally, we present what growth rate is currently priced in for Nvidia.

Nvidia normally has a strong reaction to this earnings statement

Large price movements historically occur right after Q1 earnings for Nvidia.

Source: NVDA: Summary for NVIDIA Corporation - Yahoo Finance

Looking at the earnings date relative to the price, it's clear what's happening. This is in spite of the Nasdaq (^IXIC) not moving much over both time periods.

Both increases were ~35.5% from mid-April to June 1st in both years. At a current price of 217.70, that would lead to a June 1st, 2018, price of ~$295.

VR And Self-Driving Cars

Nvidia's sales involving its new Tegra is related to self-driving cars and the slowdown with the death investigations has caused concern that it also may slow the growth of this segment.

Source: Created by Author using data from SEC filings on EDGAR

The Tegra has also become a decent percentage of revenue, however, self-driving cars and VR have yet to hit mainstream consumers. These sales have been to companies that are in the beginning stages of research, development and sales. The sale of this segment will be increasing even if it slows the insane growth of near 86% from last year over year. These industries are not stopping unless government regulation steps in to stop their progression which doesn't seem likely. The recent deaths involving self-driving cars are also a minuscule amount compared to current driver related deaths.

Cryptocurrency Concerns

Nvidia had a huge boost in revenue from crypto miners that has been covered extensively here: Nvidia: A Cryptoticking Time Bomb and here: Nvidia And AMD: Don't Overestimate The 'Time Bomb' from both perspectives. Rather than go into what percentage of revenue growth has been caused by this, I'd rather look at the interest of miners in general to use as an indicator.

Source: reddit metrics - Discover fastest growing reddits, reddit stats

It's clear that the growth interest has slowed since the crypto insanity, but it surprisingly hasn't stopped yet. Despite Nvidia's correlation with cryptocurrency, its stock price is determined by its product sales and the market, not by the price of the circulating currencies.

A Good Way To Monitor The Growth Of Nvidia Is By Looking Closely At The Secondary Market

Monitoring the prices of GPUs is a good way to see how sales are fleshing out for Nvidia. Here's a look from PCpartpicker with MSRP data displayed on top:

Source: Video Cards - Price Trends - PCPartPicker

While prices are coming down, this can be explained by the seasonality of sales. Prices are still way above MSRP and sold old online at retailers that have stricter price controls, like best buy. It's important to pay attention and make sure that prices don't deteriorate further without sales in new products to replace the old such as the new Titan's. If this occurs, you can expect the financial conditions to worsen for Nvidia.

Next, let's look at Nvidia from a traditional analysis point of view and see what's currently being priced in so we can better monitor the potential change in revenue growth as it relates to the stock price.

Nvidia WACC, Pro Forma, and DCF

Source: Created by author using data from SEC filings on EDGAR

The only notable assumption here is the NFA is assuming no more large investments like last year and have taken the approach of staying steady to the current sales projects. This is a normal assumption when doing a discounted cash flow for evaluation, and I don't see a major problem with it to generate a current expectations baseline.

Source: Created by author using data from SEC filings on EDGAR

In order to get to $217.70 per share for firm value equity, the required revenue growth rate was ~36%. The last two years, Nvidia has had revenue growth of 38% and 40.5%. So, this assumption is in line with the last couple years, but anyone who's looked at growth stocks knows that this growth cannot last forever.

The 7% growth of free cash flow is what happens when the pro forma is stretched out for about 10 years so it seems appropriate for a terminal value calculation.

The large increase in current assets in proportion to 2018 is because last year had such a large drop from the normal current asset movements. Same with the change in current liabilities. We can see this from looking at past balance and income statements.

Source: Created by author using data from SEC filings on EDGAR

The only slightly concerning number is the increase in accounts receivable, but given that it's still a low percentage of sales, it's not a red flag.

So, Where Does That Put Us For This Coming Quarter's Earnings Statement Expectations?

A good way to monitor the growth rate is by paying close attention to the quarterly statements. While this may be a 'Duh' statement, many investors and traders are prone to the arguments made in defense of a stock in the moment. The "This time it's different" that everyone has heard before is usually proven false.

Source: Created by author using data from SEC filings on EDGAR

A year-over-year growth of 63% and an 8.52% revenue growth from quarter to quarter. While the 8.52% may look low, it's better than the negative growth Nvidia has had in Q1 the past two years. Sales in the first quarter are always low looking into its past statements, and this quarter should be low for the year.

Conclusion

Nvidia will beat earnings, and no one will be surprised about it. The real question will be if there's any deferred revenue, related party sales, or large increases in accounts receivable. I would not expect any of that to happen. This is due to the price monitoring in the secondary market looking normal and lack of fundamental reasons for sales to change in the VR and self-driving car markets.

We'll be watching the prices in the secondary market and looking for a change that will give us a good reason to exit this trade, but for now, Nvidia is a buy and hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBTC, QQQ, NVDA, AIEQ, BRK.B, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.