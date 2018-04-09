Geron Corp.: It's Hard Enough To Get A Drug To Market Without The Questionable Bearish Arguments

Note: Subscribers to the Total Pharma Tracker got a significantly early look at this publication, where it was discussed in the chat room in more detail.

Geron Corp. (GERN) has been on an epic run going into the new quarter, on the basis of apparently positive data incoming espoused by recent corporate presentations.

As expected, there are cheerleaders and detractors in abundance. On Seeking Alpha, contributor AlphaExposure has been active on the bearish side of this equation.

I'll be clear: I don't think a strongly negative article on a site like Seeking Alpha is going to have a particularly momentous impact on the stock price, nor do I feel glowing pump pieces will cause the stock to go up.

It can be dangerous when articles encourage good people to buy too soon and sell out based on fear. In the long run, most individual authors (myself included) on Seeking Alpha don't have the kind of exposure of an Adam Feuerstein that can actually impact broad shareholder sentiment, but I have readers who want to know what's up.

I am here today to address specific claims made in recent claims made by AlphaExposure, and whether these claims hold up to scrutiny of the literature, as opposed to a few cherry-picked articles.

The AlphaExposure Thesis: 90% downside...all risk...doomsday incoming?

Shortly after the presentation, a critical article was published on Seeking Alpha attempting to expose deficiencies in GERN efficacy based on the call. Their key critique rested on two principal issues: the apparently healthy population studied in IMbark and the switch of dosing in 2016.

Healthier patients in IMbark than historical controls?

The authors state their case for imetelstat's apparent efficacy being overblown based on the following:

Inclusion of only ECOG performance status 0-2 patients

Exclusion of patients with peripheral blood blast counts ≥10%

Exclusion of patients with platelet counts under 75 per microliter

Each of these criticisms is limited to a merely basic understanding of the clinical trials experience in myelofibrosis. It’s true, but the piece fails to support why this is important. While yes, it is important to try and help as many patients as possible, we must accept that it’s going to take iterative improvement. So the question you need to ask when analyzing the inclusion criteria is this: Do other trials operate differently?

Short answer: No. ECOG PS 3 patients are routinely excluded from clinical trials. One may be critical of that, as the clinical trials researchers are often not allowing the sickest patients into the study. Why not let everyone in? For starters, there are logistical concerns. These patients cannot move around much, and they are capable of only limited self-care. Therefore, their adherence to the trial protocol is more likely to be limited. Second, these patients are often disabled because of existing co-morbidities, which are not being tested in the study protocol.

Regardless, whether we like it or not, whether we agree or not, exclusion of ECOG PS 3 patients from IMbark is not a valid criticism, in my opinion. The logistical challenges I laid out are further supported by the inclusion of PS 3 patients in COMFORT-II. That is, patients with ECOG PS 3 with myelofibrosis were allowed to enroll. Of the 219 patients who received therapy, only 2 of them, one in the ruxolitinib arm, one in the control arm, had ECOG PS 3.

Now to the second point regarding eligibility: yes, ≥10% peripheral blood blasts is an adverse prognostic factor, signalin transformation into an acute leukemia. Yes, patients were required to have ≥75 platelets per microliter. Again, is this outside the norm for clinical trials in myelofibrosis? Here’s a quick rundown of these criteria of some of the ongoing trials in myelofibrosis:

NCT Identifier Peripheral blood blast cutoff Platelet requirement NCT01178281 “More than 10% blasts by bone marrow examination or more than 10% blasts in blood in consecutive measurements spanning at least 8 weeks” Platelets ≥25 per microliter NCT01969838 “Peripheral blood blast count < 10%” ≥50 per microliter, or ≥100 per microliter if there is liver damage NCT03069326 Not specified Platelets ≥50 per microliter NCT03222609 “> 10% blasts in peripheral blood or bone marrow biopsy” excluded Not specified NCT03333187 Not specified Platelets ≥50 per microliter NCT02370329 “blasts > 10% in peripheral blood or marrow” excluded Platelets ≥100 per microliter NCT03194542 <5% blood myelobasts ≥25 and ≥50 per microliter, depending on the cohort NCT01392443 <10% circulating blasts “History of low platelet counts not related to MF treatment” were excluded (likely ≥50 per microliter) NCT02718300 <10% peripheral blood blast count ≥50 per microliter NCT02267278 Not specified ≥50 per microliter

And it goes on and on like that. What you’ll note right off the bat is that the 10% blast cutoff is not at all unusual. And this makes sense. When you have reached that level, you are rapidly approaching acute myeloid leukemia, in which case your treatment approach is going to differ substantially.

As for the platelet count, as you can see, most studies use a minimum of 50 platelets per microliter as their cutoff, compared with the 75 divulged in the most recent GERN conference call. The author goes on to cite a recent MD Anderson trial following patients who discontinued ruxolitinib therapy, stratified for different features.

The authors believed that the presence of patients with severe thrombocytopenia skewed the results of the chart analysis, in essence taking the MD Anderson professionals to task for their assessment. Note that the median platelet count at the time of ruxolitinib discontinuation was 91 per microliter.

Next, the author focuses on this chart in particular, and I have circled what I want you to focus on:

Yes, there is a striking difference here, when your cutoff is 100 platelets per microliter after ruxolitinib discontinuation. But it is important to remember that any comparison you make here has to take into account that this is a small patient cohort, and it’s not balanced. By far, most of the patients fell under the 100 per microliter group.

And what happens if you cut off at 75? At 50? We cannot say, based on these findings. With this low a number of patients, your median OS is subject to being skewed, anyway. If one more patient had died early in the blue curve, the median could have been strikingly different, and you can plainly see that the curve has broken down to almost 50% by around 18 months, not the 36 surmised by the author. This is why the MD Anderson authors did not report the median OS figure here: it is not a valuable piece of data in this context.

I believe that interpretation of the data is flawed

The low patient number and inability to make a definitive conclusion are also why the paper cited in the short article is titled differently: “Clonal evolution and outcomes in myelofibrosis after ruxolitinib discontinuation.” The paper showed more interesting findings for clonal evolution, which is where the disease is picking up new deleterious mutations after treatment with ruxolitinib. In this way, they hope to find the molecular aberrations that correspond to poor outcomes.

Based on this questionable reasoning, the short article concludes thus:

We believe the IMbark patient population was more similar to the >100,000/ul population in the MD Anderson trial than the <100,000/ul population. Keep in mind that IMbark already excluded patients with ECOG scores greater than 2 and patients who had peripheral blood blasts of >10%.

But it is not known what the population of IMbark looks like. Moreover, we cannot come to a firm conclusion on the median overall survival of patients who discontinue ruxolitinib and who have a platelet count ≥100 per microliter at the time. Beyond that, we don’t know how many patients in IMbark fit that >100 per microliter. Maybe it’s a lot, maybe it’s a few, but I disagree with the conclusion that the IMbark population is filled with healthy patients, leading to a positive skewing, as evidenced by the MD Anderson experience finding, stochastically, that most patients have under 100 platelets per microliter at the time of ruxolitinib discontinuation.

Dosing controversy

Next, the author tackles the well-publicized discontinuation of the 4.7 mg/kg dosing arm of IMbark, based on a data review. This was likely due to an inability to meet the primary endpoint of spleen reduction. The author presents their hypothesis:

Since Geron and Janssen determined the 4.7mg/kg arm was ineffective, then we should expect the 9.4mg/kg arm to outperform on a survival basis, but we haven't seen that yet, as indicated in their press release which stated: "the median overall survival has not been reached in either dosing arm." Since the 4.7mg/kg arm was enrolled on average earlier than the 9.4mg/kg arm, a best case would be equivalent survival rates between the arms.

Neither of these conclusions is necessarily true. If 4.7 was discontinued due to an inability to reduce spleens at a satisfactory rate, there could still be disease control leading to an improvement in survival. One does not necessarily inform the other. Furthermore, if median overall survival has not been reached in either arm, then that’s the furthest we can take it. It’s useless to pontificate on a negative “best case scenario” here, as we simply don’t have the data. And I’ve already been highly critical of trying to model our way into estimating the overall survival without seeing the overall survival. All we know is that median follow-up has been 19 months, implying that median OS across the treatment experience is at least 19 months.

Put simply, there is no strong indicator that a dose-response relationship will not be established. It is quite plausible that both doses provided a survival advantage, even if 4.7 was not able to reduce spleen size. And beyond that, it is plausible that 9.4 will yield significantly improved survival beyond that. We simply don’t know.

Thoughts on the Feuerstein article

A more cogent, reasoned critique of the GERN data were presented by Adam Feuerstein, and this has a more dramatic impact on investor sentiment, which is not surprising given his audience. His principle issues included the following:

A median OS figure of 19 months (assuming this is what it ends up being) is not meaningful in the absence of a control arm

Citation of a 7-month OS figure post-ruxolitinib failure. This is indeed a valid critique, but the GERN corporate presentations take a more steady approach to analysis, citing 3 different papers that state a median OS ranging from 7 to 16 months, all of which fall under the 19 months apparently being demonstrated in IMbark.

That the company refused to divulge baseline factors, and that would be easily procured. But it isn’t common practice to give out this information prior to publication or formal presentation

IMbark appears not to have met the primary endpoint, given the fact that they have not announced that they met the primary endpoint. This presents a big red flag to Adam, who feels that the survival endpoint is more “fuzzy.”

I have fewer critiques of these points, other than we are not sure yet about several of them, and there are plausible explanations. The lack of a control arm doesn’t mean much in a treatment setting where there are no viable alternative options to control against, and where ethical considerations would vote against using a placebo (and good luck enrolling patients therein). The 7 months figure I’ve already covered, and I disagree that an improvement from 16 months (best case scenario post-ruxolitinib) to 19 months (apparently the worst case scenario for imetelstat at this point) would not be very significant. This is not known at this time.

The refusal to divulge baseline factors is a red herring, although I certainly agree that these baseline factors may ultimately muddy the water. But it is very premature to assume that these patients are necessarily healthier than other patients who discontinue ruxolitinib.

Failure to meet the primary endpoint would be concerning, but I don’t feel that OS is a particularly fuzzy endpoint in this context, given how few effective salvage treatments there are. It could be that telomerase inhibition simply doesn’t yield disease control in the same way as ruxolitinib, but that it stabilizes the disease significantly. Moreover, it’s not necessarily true that the company would divulge these data before the primary analysis, which has not been completed as of the most recent corporate call. They do state that they are focused on the survival endpoint, but this could be because, ultimately, survival is more important than spleen reduction.

But there’s nothing ruling out an impact on spleen size at this time. Adam is correct to be suspicious and cautious about these results, but it must be tempered with a big fat “I don’t know.” He’s simply asking, “Do these data justify a $1 billion market capitalization?”

And on that, I do not know.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.