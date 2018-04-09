Osiris Therapeutics: Regenerated

Located in Columbia, Md., Osiris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OSIR) is a leader in regenerative medicine. Osiris is currently re-emerging from a turbulent period of time of delayed financials, delisting from the Nasdaq, and outstanding litigation.

Financials Confirm Osiris Continues to Grow

On March 28, 2018, Osiris provided financials for 2015, 2016, and 2017. Beyond getting financials current with the SEC, the financials show Osiris Therapeutics continued to grow during the tumultuous years. The company's growth happened despite all the distractions, which diverted time, money, and effort away from the daily business.

Revenues have grown from $7.1 million in 2012 to $118.5 million in 2017.

All key products show growth in sales: Grafix and Stravix (wound and surgical product), Bio4 (bone product, distributed by Stryker), and Cartiform (cartilage product, distributed by Arthrex).

Grafix/Stravix is Osiris' leading product with 72% of sales. Yet this has become a smaller share of the total over the last several years due to sharply increased sales in BIO4 and Cartiform.

Net Income

Financials indicate that revenues are growing and that the company became profitable in the fourth quarter of 2017.

While Mesoblast provided $10,000,000 to Osiris in the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2017, removing this provides a view of net income from continuing operations. Osiris capped off its trend of increasing net income, from continuing operations, with a net income of $1.7 million (5 cents a share) in Q4. A linear regression displays an upward trend of net income from ongoing operations (again $10M payment from Mesoblast was removed from this analysis). All this while sorting out extraordinary legal issues.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 31, 2017, Osiris had $27.88 million in cash and $78 million in total assets and no debt. Since Osiris returned to profitability in 2017, it has a solid balance sheet to propel the organization forward.

Relisting on Nasdaq

Current financials clear the pathway for relisting. While the timeline for relisting on the Nasdaq has not been stated by Osiris, on March 27, 2017, interim CEO Dave Dresner said: "We plan to apply for relisting of our common stock on NASDAQ once all our SEC filings are current."

Nasdaq FAQ: Question: May a company that has been delisted become listed on Nasdaq again, and is there a waiting period? Answer: Yes. A Company may re-list on Nasdaq after a delisting. Nasdaq does not impose a waiting period to re-list a company's securities so long as the company meets all initial listing standards. The company can file a new listing application at any time after it is delisted, and can be re-listed, provided that it successfully completes the initial listing process and meets all the initial listing requirements for the respective market. Ordinarily, a company will be required to pay the initial listing fees to re-list. However, if a company was removed solely for failure to timely file its periodic reports and regains compliance with this requirement within one year of its delisting, then Nasdaq will waive initial listing fees.

Since Osiris did not immediately relist on Nasdaq, it is reasonable to expect that the company is working diligently to relisted in the Nasdaq.

Litigation

Osiris has been working to sort through litigation. Major litigation has been resolved or is in process of being resolved. SEC and SDNY investigations are effective behind the firm. The securities class action lawsuit is effectively resolved through a memorandum of understanding. MiMedx's accusation against Osiris for misleading representations was dismissed in March 2018:

Joint Stipulation of Dismissal With Prejudice: Pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(a)(1)(ii), Plaintiff MiMedx Group, Inc. ("MiMedx") and Defendant Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. ("Osiris"), having resolved the issues between them, and without any admission of liability, or lack thereof, hereby stipulate that the claims in MiMedx's Second Amended Complaint [Dkt. 69] against Osiris are hereby dismissed with prejudice. Each party to this action shall bear its own costs, expenses, and attorneys' fees incurred herein. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. terminated. (Signed by Judge Katherine Polk Failla on 3/21/2018)

Osiris Sues MiMedx

The past couple of years, Osiris has been on its back foot. Osiris is now taking a more forward leaning stance as it sues MiMedx. Osiris utilized a distributor named Stability Biologics to distribute its products. In January 2016, MiMedx (Osiris' competitor) acquired Stability Biologics and allegedly obtained access to Osiris' trade secrets. Rather than reviewing the case, it is instructive to consider that this case may help explain that there may have been reasons outside of Osiris' control for the delay in financials. Further, this situation could have been disruptive to the sale of Osiris products; yet, Osiris still increase sales of all key products in both 2016 and 2017.

Risks

There are various risks to consider with biotechnology stocks, especially one trying to relist on the Nasdaq. Please see the 10-K for a listing of risks.

Looking Forward

The focus now is on relisting and revenue growth. We observed targeted growth in recruitment for sales personnel in key cities as well as efforts to increase hiring in the areas of production and logistics. All signs of a growing firm. Future products could include Osiris's new Prestige™ Lyotechnology, a novel method for ambient storage of living cells and tissues which was publicized in May 2017.

In summary, Osiris is regenerating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSIR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.