Q4 Biotech Catalyst Watchlist: Phase 3 Clinical Trials

This article will focus on four that we think are going to be major catalysts for the companies involved.

By Slingshot Insights intern Samuel Jordan

The Phase 3 data addressed in this article come from trials for Esperion Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ: ESPR) Bempedoic Acid, TG Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ: TGTX) TG-1101 and TGR-1202, Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) and Celgene’s (NASDAQ: CELG) luspatercept, VT Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ: VTVT) Azeliragon, and Aveo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ: AVEO) tivozanib.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) is expecting to release top-line data from two separate Phase 3 trials of bempedoic acid for patients with hypercholesterolemia. Phase 3 Study 1 is testing the product candidate in “atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) patients on maximally tolerated statin background therapy”, and Phase 3 Study 3 is testing bempedoic acid in “ASCVD patients on background therapy of less than approved daily starting doses of statins” (source). In both these trials the patients involved are taking as much statin as they can safely tolerate or are effectively statin intolerant.

The market for hypercholesterolemia treatments is huge, as seen by the success of drugs such as Lipitor. Lipitor is one of several drugs that fall into the category of statins which is by far the most common type of drug prescribed for high cholesterol. However, over the past few years, the patents for many statins have expired and there has been a surge in the availability of lower cost generics. Also, statins come with significant adverse side effects most commonly affecting the patient’s skeletal muscles. Due to this, some patients are unable to use statin to adequately control their cholesterol and as many as 50% of patients using statins discontinue treatment within one year.

Bempedoic acid is designed to meet the needs of patients who cannot or will not use statins. It is designed to not interfere with skeletal muscle function, this is because the enzyme required to activate the drug, acyl-CoA synthetase long-chain 1, is found in the liver and not the skeletal muscle. Phase 2 data on bempedoic acid showed that it could decrease LDL-C levels by up to 30% as a monotherapy, up to 64% in combination with ezetimibe, and add a 20% incremental decrease in LDL-C levels when combined with statins.

Overall, bempedoic acid could shine in a market currently awash in generics by creating a new class of affordable, convenient, non-statin treatments for patients with hypercholesterolemiacholesteremia. As such, the data from its four Phase 3 studies ought to be closely watched by investors. Top-line data from the first of these studies, Study 4, was positive and the therapy was well-tolerated giving the company a reason to be optimistic about the two additional studies set to report this quarter.



TG Therapeutics (TGTX) is expecting to report top-line data from its UNITY-CLL Phase 3 study in patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia ahead of schedule, and sometime in the second quarter of this year. This study is notable for its trial of two novel therapies, TG-1101 (ublituximab) and TGR-1202 (umbralisib), in a single study. The study tests each of these two treatments separately, as a combination, and against a control group being given the current standard of care (obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil). However, the two single agent arms were prematurely ended following early interim analysis in May 2017.

TG-1101 is a novel glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, a type of immunotherapy, and TGR-1202 is a PI3K delta inhibitor, a type of tumor suppression drug, that together is what the company terms the U2 regimen. They are designed to meet the need for an effective chemo-free treatment option for patients with CLL a common hematological cancer that is estimated to be diagnosed in about 15,000 patients annually. U2 is also being developed and tested for use in treating lymphoma, especially non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma which is estimated to have almost 75,000 new cases per year.

Investors should note one key thing about the UNITY-CLL study. UNITY-CLL is an open-label study. This means that researchers, patients, caregivers, and doctors are all aware of which patients are receiving the control and which are receiving the U2 regimen.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) is expecting to report Phase 3 data from two Celgene Corporation clinical trials, MEDALIST and BELIEVE, for two separate indications for its product candidate luspatercept. MEDALIST is for the treatment of Myelodysplastic syndromes and BELIEVE is for beta-thalassemia. Celgene will foot 100% of the costs of these clinical trials as wells as paying Acceleron a nine-figure milestone payment based on certain product milestones. [source] Over 20% of net sales for luspatercept are payable to Acceleron as royalties also.

The goal of luspatercept is to alleviate the need for red blood cell transfusions for the treatment of chronic anemia caused by various diseases. The therapy is intended to increase the natural production of healthy red blood cells through the modulation of certain TGF-beta proteins in the differentiation and maturation stage of red blood cell production. The data from ongoing Phase 2 trials demonstrates that treatment with luspatercept will reduce patients need for frequent transfusions.

Myelodysplastic syndromes refers to a group of cancers that are typically non-fatal and sometimes asymptomatic but often lead to fatigue and shortness of breath due to a lack of mature red blood cells. Blood transfusions for patients with this disease are used to alleviate the symptoms and improve quality of life. Beta-thalassemia, on the other hand, is a rare, inherited group of blood diseases. As seen by the disparity between these two types of diseases, luspatercept is the treatment for a symptom, not an underlying disease, and because of this Acceleron and Celgene are hoping to have it approved for the treatment of severe anemia in a wide range of underlying diseases.

VT Therapeutics (VTVT) is the most recent in a long line of biotechnology companies to attempt to develop of a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease, a chronic, incurable, progressive, neurodegenerative disease. While the exact causes of the disease are unknown, scientists do know is that Alzheimer’s destroys brain cells and is marked by brain shrinkage, beta-amyloid plaque, and tangles of tau protein in the brain. A common belief in the scientific community is that the latter two attributes of the disease are responsible for the progression of the disease. As a result, many potential cures for Alzheimer’s focus on reducing the levels of these two build-ups (source).

Unlike other clinical-stage treatments for the presently incurable disease, VT Therapeutics’ product candidate, Azerliragon, targets RAGE, an immunoglobulin-like cell surface receptor whose overexpression is found to be highly correlated with Alzheimer’s disease in post-mortem studies. Azerliragon is built on the hypothesis that RAGE promotes the influx of beta amyloid into the brain, the death of brain cells, and the mediation of the hyperphosphorylation of tau. On the basis of this theory, VT developed Azerliragon to block the RAGE receptor.

The Phase 3 Part A top-line data to be released this month is vital to the company’s ability to continue operations. The company has made it very clear that while the company has enough cash to fund operations through the release of this data, its ability to fund operations past this point is in serious question, as the company has no material revenue stream. Positive results are key for this company to be able to secure funding for continued research and development of its product candidates.



In the crowded field of immuno-oncology, one product candidate that stands out is Aveo Pharmaceuticals’ (AVEO) Tivozanib. Tivozanib works to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor receptors thereby preventing blood vessel growth and starving the tumor. Currently, it is being tested for use in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma in the Phase TIVO-3 clinical trial. Renal cell carcinoma is an idea type of tumor for this treatment due to the high density of blood vessels in the kidneys.

The product candidate was rejected by the FDA in 2013 due to mixed results from the previous Phase 3 trial, TIVO-1. In that trial, the overall response rate and progression-free survival were improved versus the control arm, but overall survival was lower. Despite this, the European Commision accepted Tivozanib on the basis of the TIVO-1 and the TIVO-1 extension trial.

The present, open-label, TIVO-3 trial was reviewed by the FDA prior to enrollment and is due to report top-line data in Q2. Since Tivozanib is the only Phase 3 stage product candidate in Aveo’s pipeline, the success of this trial and the subsequent approval of the immuno-therapy is key to the company. The European approval has limited benefit for the company because it has licensed international (including European) marketing rights for the drug to EUSA.

