8.35% And 9.24% Yielding Mispriced Preferred Stock Bargains With Interest Rate Protection And Price Upside

This article is another in a series of articles on mispriced preferred stocks. As stated in previous articles, there is no way to determine an absolute fair value for a preferred stock. One can only find underpriced stocks by doing comparisons between relatively similar stocks. In this article we will do a head to head comparison of all LNG shipping preferred stocks to see if we can find any bargains.

Head to Head Comparison

The LNG shippers that have issued preferred stocks include Teekey LNG Partners (TGP) which has issued TGP-A and TGP-B, GasLog Ltd (GLOG) which has issued GLOG-A, GasLog Partners (GLOP) which has issued GLOP-A and GLOP-B, and Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) which has issued DLNG-A. Fortunately, all of these companies have very similar balance sheet leverage and coverage metrics making a head to head comparison very easy. Below is a table I compiled comparing all of these preferred stocks using data from Quantumonline and closing prices from April 6th.

The chart above has much to tell. First, GLOG-A looks way overpriced selling at $26.90 with only 2 years until its call date giving it only a 4.74% yield to call. GLOP-B can be eliminated as it is clearly overpriced compared to GLOP-A in terms of current yield, yield to call, the number of years until call and the terms of the conversion to a floating rate preferred should these stocks not be called. TGP-B looks better than TGP-A based on more price upside potential, current yield as well as having good protection against higher future interest rates with its "fixed-to-floating" rate feature. And lastly, I would eliminate DLNG-A due to its lack of interest rate protection and a significantly lower yield to call as compared to GLOP-A. So GLOP-A and TGP-B shine against the others due to higher yield to call, longer call protection, and for having the fixed-to-floating rate feature which protects them from higher interest rates.

The Value of the "Fixed-to-Floating Rate" Feature

Both GLOP-A and TGP-B have a very similar fixed to floating rate feature - libor plus 6.31% and libor plus 6.24% respectively. Right now 3 month libor is around 2.3%, so if we fast forward 10 years and libor has not changed, then the dividend on TGP-B will be reset to 8.54% (2.3% libor plus 6.24%). This means the dividend would be $2.135 which happens to be virtually identical to its current dividend. The same can be said for GLOP-A.

But what if rates rise in the future, as is expected? The Fed is calling for 5 more rate hikes over the next 2 years which will move libor significantly higher. What if 10 years out libor is 5% and long treasury rates are 6%? Under this scenario, your ordinary fixed rate preferred stocks will get crushed. You could see many preferreds trading down from $25 to $15 per share. But TGP-B, for example, with its floating-rate protection, will be spared much of this pain because investors have the assurance that TGP-B will have its annual dividend adjusted to $2.81 (5% libor plus 6.24%), up from its current $2.13 dividend giving a yield of 12.22% at its current price. GLOP-A will act similarly. That should certainly help these 2 stocks immensely from crashing along with the fixed rate preferred stocks that will yield much less.

In the banking sector, where most "fixed-to-floating" and "floating" rate preferred stocks have been issued, there is a premium given to preferred stocks with these features and they trade with lower current yields than their "fixed rate" counterparts. Yet within the LNG preferred stock space, TGP-B and GLOP-A offer a higher "yield to call" and get no premium at all for having interest rate protection or better call protection. This is just further evidence of mispricing.

Safety

Both GLOP and TGP charter their LNG tankers primarily using long term contracts. In fact, TGP has contracts that go out as far as the year 2045. Therefore, their cash flow over the coming years is fairly predictable and their ability to pay preferred stock dividends is quite solid.

J Mintzmyer, Seeking Alpha's resident shipping authority, is bullish on TGP common stock as can be seen from the article here. He also appears to like GLOP as he writes in this article, "If the sector improves further as I expect due to undeniable global trade trends, TGP's valuations should rise higher alongside GLOP and others. An eventual pricing in the $40s is feasible by 2020 if TGP successfully raises their distributions and the macro momentum continues." Certainly buying the preferred stocks of companies with bright futures are a big plus.

So Should You Buy GLOP-A or TGP-B?

The answer to that question really depends on whether you are a trader or investor, what your tax bracket is, whether you can take advantage of a qualified dividend, and how much you hate K-1s?

As a trader, I give TGP-B an edge. I believe it has more price upside than GLOP-A over the short term and there has been a seller in TGP-B which has kept the price artificially low.

If you cannot take advantage of the qualified dividend tax benefit, then TGP-B is clearly the superior investment vehicle. This would include non U.S. residents, prop traders, pension funds, traders inside an LLC, and those who buy in a 401K or IRA and will have minimal distributions from MLPs.

If you are a buy and hold investor in the new 22% bracket or lower (single earning less than $82,500 or married earning less than $165,000), TGP-B is the better buy. For those in the new 24% tax bracket (single earning less than $155,500 or married earning less than $315,000), it's pretty much a wash. Those in higher tax brackets will get superior after tax dividend returns with GLOP-A.

If you are an owner of GLOG-A, DLNG-A, or GLOP-B, you should definitely swap for GLOP-A if you want to continue receiving a qualified dividend. Owners of TGP-A should swap into TGP-B.

Conclusion

The chart above shows that GLOP-A and TGP-B are the best values relative to other LNG shipping preferred stocks. Additionally, relative to sectors other than LNG shipping, the yields on these stocks are extraordinarily high when you consider the long term charters that backstop these preferred dividends, the greater than 9 year call protection, and the protection against rising interest rates that come with their "fixed-to-floating" rate feature. If you are in a higher tax bracket, GLOP-A provides you with a better than a 9% equivalent yield compared to bonds and non-qualified preferred stocks as does TGP-B.

The easiest evidence of mispricing is when 2 different preferred stocks issued by the same company are out of alignment. With GLOP-B at $25.46 per share, a case can easily be made that GLOP-A should trade at $27, well above the current price and giving you good downside price protection. And strangely enough, TPG-B offers a higher current yield than TGP-A despite the fact that the TGP-A has less price upside and no "fixed-to-floating" rate feature. Whenever you see a preferred stock trading further below par but with a higher yield than another preferred issued by the same company, that is a clear mispricing. The higher priced stock should always have a higher yield to compensate for having less price upside than the lower priced stock. And the fact that TGP-B is the only one of the two with interest rate protection makes the mispricing egregious.

With the Fed expected to raise rates several times over the next couple of years, I think that investors will start to discover "fixed-to-floating" rate preferred stocks and they will be in great demand. I see price upside in these stocks with little downside even with a rise in short term interest rates. It is always good to have some stocks in your portfolio that can perform well in a rising rate environment and currently these stocks are not pricing in their valuable "fixed-to-floating" rate feature.

