Mr. Market Doesn't Really Know How To Price BlackBerry

Investors need to evaluate the company from a value stand point, by breaking down the important pieces the new BlackBerry is made of, in order to recognize its real intrinsic value.

As a consequence, BlackBerry’s balance sheet is somehow affected by its $60B smart phones manufacturing past, with a lot of non-cash items adding or subtracting to its operative figures each.

The huge disparity between the fair values assigned to BlackBerry comes from the actual identity of the company, which has just abandoned a manufacturing business model towards a software company.

BlackBerry is one of the most controversial companies to analyze and valuations can vary significantly with different types of analyses.

Blackberry’s (NYSE: BB) stock price has been on a roller coaster since the beginning of the year.

News about the partnership with Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) for the autonomous car project development, together with the release of BB’s Jarvis (the promising tool for car software engineers and developers) pushed the stock price to close to $15 per share for the first time in 5 years, before retracing back and forth. Then, as I am writing this, it has reached the lowest price in the sector of $10.3, after a very promising 4th quarter.

Ironically, the stock dropped by more than 20% after a quarter that confirmed all the progress we had seen in the previous releases and that offered a picture that could hardly be better, with software revenues soaring in all three key areas of BB’s new business.

Naturally, since the beginning of the year, tech stocks have been under pressure and the market somehow has decided to give the same treatment to BlackBerry. However, we have also witnessed a plethora of different analyses, one day outlining the strength of BB’s software sales growth, another day the company’s poor operating results, then the importance of the QNX deals or the Facebook lawsuit, and finally the supposed negative free cash flow.

It looks like the same analysts keep changing their minds and pricing targets on BB too often. For instance, here on SA, I read several authors go neutral from bearish and then bearish again or bullish from neutral within just a couple of weeks due to fluctuations of BB’s stock price.

I did not change my mind; instead, I'm continuing to see BB and its CEO as very underrated by the Street.

Why BlackBerry is hard to price

Under the leadership of John Chen, the company changed its skin. It transformed itself from a big phone manufacturer to a tiny software company. BB’s actual business is exciting and promising. It directly addresses the future, a future that does not seem as farfetched as space travel or trains travelling in a vacuum at the speed of sound. On the contrary, the future BB is addressing is something already tangible, like IoT, ADAS, blockchain, connected vehicles, and data management, all sealed with BB’s secure footprint.

Yet, compared to BB’s top performance a few years ago, the revenue stream has been tiny so far. J. Chen was forced to shut down those sources of revenue that were generating huge losses and leading the company straight to bankruptcy. Now its revenues have a record gross margin and the company is profitable from a cash stand point, even though the big no-cash issues that are accounted for each quarter are somehow overshadowing the total operating profit.

These issues come directly from the past, because the company still keeps a fat balance sheet as it did seven or eight years ago. It is good for BB to be able to count on its valuable assets, but its balance is somehow disproportionate to the dimension of its present business, which makes it difficult to evaluate the whole company.

Blackberry’s account figures

When we look at BB’s annual reports we note a considerable amount of non-cash items:

Source: BB Q4/18 Report

The amortization and fair value adjustment debentures are still in the range of hundreds of million dollars per year. These accounted losses are barely relevant to establish the health of the operative business, yet they contribute to fuel uncertainty over the total evaluation process.

The operating profit last year was $405M and the cash flow from operating activities was $704M. This takes into account the direct impact of awards from arbitrations.

Source: BB Q4/18 Report

By subtracting this contribution, we get a figure of $21M for BB’s operating cash flow in the last year.

According to Steve Capelli’s statement during his last conference call, the operating cash flow would have been $62M if the impact of restructuring costs (negative) and arbitration award (positive) had not been considered. With a full year capital expenditure of $15M, we have a FCF figure of $47M.

Even in the worst possible case, if we took into account the negative contribution of the restructuring costs without the positive bump of the arbitration award, BB would still account a positive FCF of $6M.

This result is great for BB and represents a milestone in the company’s turnaround, together with the 3% sales increase after hitting rock bottom during the previous quarter.

Yet, these developments are clearly offset by the non-cash items coming from BB’s balance sheet, which will keep on giving BB’s critics fuel for their pessimism.

Is the company too expensive to justify its tiny cash profit right now? I can concede that. But, what about the intrinsic value of its assets?

BB’s price-to-book ratio is a little over 2, a very low number for a tech company. The assets are mostly liquid and the total liabilities account for half of the current assets. The intangibles are few and, in their list, we can’t see any of the valuable parts the new BB is made of.

That’s why I usually calculate BB’s fair value as a combination of its assets’ intrinsic value, as if the company was considering selling or spinning them off.

Blackberry is highly underpriced if you consider what it is worth on a sum-of-the-parts analysis

I just divided BB’s assets in five different parts:

BBM consumer UEM business BB’s patents QNX BB’s tangible book value

For each of them I will provide a standalone valuation on the basis of reasonable and conservative assumptions.

BBM

I wrote about it in one my articles. Here is a little update.

As I previously wrote, BlackBerry licensed the consumer part of BBM to Emtek (IDX: EMTK), in a 6-year long deal that earns BB $9M per quarter. This is just the base payment.

The BB-Emtek deal, in fact, includes a base licensing fee PLUS add-ons.

From the Emtek financial report (Q2 2017)

“To obtain the License, CMW will pay fees amounting to US$207,500,000 net to BlackBerry. There are also variable per user fees payable for the duration of the Agreement subject to certain threshold numbers of users."

It is worth noting that these variable per user fees have already reached the $15-20M level per quarter.

In fact, breaking down BB’s Licensing, IP & Other division in Q4/18, Chen/Capelli indicated the new base for IP licensing revenue would be $100M/year or $25M/quarter. If we assign around $5-10M to BlackDroid licensing, we are left with a total figure of $23-28M for BBM consumer fees.

Clearly, the partnership has been paying off and BBM consumer value has been increasing. Yet, I will conservatively assign to it the same value I mentioned a few months ago in my article, which is $2B. Take note of that.

UEM Business

The Enterprise software & services division is running at a double digit annual growing rate and it is collecting approximately $450M in sales per year.

Even when leaving aside the recent partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), I think it is conservative enough to assign a 4x factor to the annual sales in order to price this fast growing business, which results in another $2B in intrinsic value to add to our calculation.

BB’s Patents

What is the value of the company’s approximately 40 thousand patents, covering a wide array of technologies including wireless communication, networking infrastructure, messaging, enterprise software, operating systems, virtualization, and cybersecurity?

I read a lot about this argument on several forums and technical communities. The value assigned varied from 0 to $10B.

It is worth mentioning that in a 2013 study, some Scotiabank’s analysts assigned a value of roughly $2.25B to more than 5,000 BB’s patents.

A lot has changed since then (for good), but I will keep on being conservative and will assume a rough value of about $2B for the collection of patents owned by BB. This figure is consistent with the $100M in annual IP licensing revenues, previously reported. The fees that BB is getting from licensing its patents are more adequate. Therefore, $2B appear appropriate to price an equity able to generate as much as 5% in annual income.

QNX

In my first SA article, for QNX division, I assumed a fair value of $4B and I still agree with that assumption. QNX’s revenues are also growing at a decent rate and the amount of deals BB managed to close in the ADAS field calls for a lot of accelerated growth within the next years.

I would not worry about the alarming news reporting self-driving car test problems and that they temporarily stopped public road testing in some US states.

The transition to autonomous cars is inevitable at this point and the increasing concern about auto pilot accidents will eventually lead to even more regulation efforts and safety requirements. QNX is much more suitable than its competitors to address those demands.

Moreover, the future of QNX is not strictly related to the level 5 driving autonomy. They are able to earn money from lower automation level scenarios and anytime connected cars are involved.

John Chen’s quote from the last conference call:

If you just look at our last quarter results, QNX actually grew 31% year-over-year and so that comes not from the autonomous platform, but it comes from the connected platform and it comes from the connected platform beyond infotainment….I started hearing this 2025 number (about the market release of the first full autonomous driving car), but it does not affect BlackBerry as much as long as I continue to win the design wins, I have development seeds and hopefully they will use Jaguar and so we could have revenue, but autonomous on the consumer business, but we definitely will get the revenue from the connected car.

The bottom line is, no matter what and how much short sellers are afraid of today, QNX’s fair value is intact and it stands at $4B, to be conservative.

BB’s tangible book value

Finally, we need to add BB’s tangible book value of $1.5B to our calculation. The final result tells us that BB’s fair value is around $11B, or, in other words, at a PT of 21 US dollars per share, 100% more than the actual price.

There are still several catalysts to boost BB’s growth

I pictured a conservative scenario above. Now, let’s take a look at possible events that can positively affect BB’s growth (and its stock price).

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) litigation. We still don’t know the terms of the agreement. My impression is that the final settlement will stay in the $50M range, with BB aiming to use the patent infringement admissions included in the settlement declaration as a precedent in order to sue other targets (see points 2 and 3). Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) litigation. BB could hit the jackpot with this. A SA author already observed that winning the litigation could cause the price of BB’s stock to surge by $3. My take is that this kind of outcome is more probable in case of a settlement. On the other hand, BB’s victory in court would bring much more than $3 to the company, in terms of stock appreciation. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) litigation. I am looking at the timing of the lawsuits. First the big guy: Facebook. Then the little one: Snap Inc. Eventually, the weakest is impressed by the confidence shown by the opponent fighting against the strongest. I don’t think this is a coincidence. I did not hear any comments from a Snap’s representative. Are they already scared that BB may have a valid case and are they considering a settlement? Just a thought. Nokia litigation. Another $3 added in case of a victory? Probably. Other future lawsuits/settlement. I think the list John Chen has in his hands now is still long. A valuable acquisition. J. Chen already proved to be particularly attentive when it comes to choosing the right cherry to pick. New revenues streaming from a valorization of the Certicom expertise. I already touched this topic in this article.

These catalysts are impressive and they are the reason why I would not liquidate my BB’s position, even if the stock had to reach my $21 PT tomorrow or the day after.

Conclusions

Pricing BlackBerry can be a challenging task because the techniques commonly used to analyze companies often fail to recognize the intrinsic value of a turnaround.

Analysts can’t draw past performance trend lines to extrapolate future cash flows because the past in this case shows a company that is rapidly shrinking its operations and losing its business, otherwise it would not need a turnaround strategy.

Thus, the best approach in these situations is a value analysis of both tangibles and intangibles assets, valued at the current market prices, as if the company had to liquidate them at a fair price.

I did it with BB and found a reasonable PT which is 100% higher than the actual stock price.

It may be a wise idea to pile up call options and ordinary shares of this former Canadian star, which seems to be deeply undervalued at the current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.