PVH: Intrinsic Valuation Shows The Stock Is A Hold At The Current Levels

PVH has been able to outperform the majority of its peers in the United States thanks to the high diversification and the momentum of its two main brands.

PVH (PVH) is one of the current key players in the North American fashion space, owning two of the most successful brands of the past few years in terms of sales growth. I have recently analyzed the company's conditions and prospects in the light of the performance in Q4, which further confirmed PVH's solid fundamentals. My previous article will surely clarify my view on the company even better, so I suggest readers give a look at it here.

The purpose of this article is different, and while I will expand the discussion of PVH's fundamentals and future prospects, I want to focus on the problem of valuation, which I have briefly analyzed only in terms of valuation multiples in my previous piece. In this article, I will try to value PVH's business by looking at the company's future potential and calculating a fair value for the stock based on the present value of the company's future cash flows. Before doing that, let me summarize my expectations for PVH's business and what we should keep in mind before trying to model its financial performance.

Solid Business, Good Diversification, Positive Margin Prospects

PVH has been able to perform much better than the vast majority of its peers in North America, thanks to a combination of several attractive characteristics of its business:

An excellent geographical diversification, with roughly half of its business done outside the United States:

The excellent exposure to international markets has mitigated the negative effects of the weak retail environment in the United States, which has been affected by slowing foot traffic, strong competitive pressures from the eCommerce pure players, and a substantial increase in promotional activity between 2015 and 2016.

Strong brand-specific momentum. Considering that around 50% of revenue is still generated in the United States, it wouldn't have been enough to grow at normal rates in the international segment to offset the significant weakness in the domestic market. The strong outperformance could be achieved thanks to the strong momentum of both the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein divisions, which are PVH's main brands.

Comps in the Tommy Hilfiger's division kept growing at high-single-digit to double-digit rates outside the US in 2016-2017, while North America was affected by weakness on all fronts. The situation was a bit different in the Calvin Klein division, which reported a similar growth in the international segment but a slower decline in the domestic one (low-single digit against mid-to-high single-digits for Tommy Hilfiger). The strong brand momentum and the increasing exposure to fast-growing markets make me positive about PVH's top-line growth prospects, which I expect to be in the mid-single digit area for several years more.

Favorable long-term margin trends. Although I have been disappointed by the 10 bps contraction in adj. EBIT margin in Q4 (-500bps on a GAAP basis) despite the solid comps growth and the 80bps gross margin expansion, I continue to see a moderately positive trend for margins going forward. The company may be showing some problems of operating leverage, but the recent investments in IT and omnichannel capabilities have pressured SG&A for basically every retailer in the space. Nonetheless, I maintain a moderately positive but prudent stance when it comes to EBIT margin forecasts and I am less positive than the management and their forecast of a 240bps expansion in EBIT margin in the next three years:

My view is that we can expect a moderate EBIT margin expansion going forward, mainly as a result of some operating leverage generated by the positive trends in same-store-sales and other forms of organic growth, lower investments in eCommerce capabilities, and an expansion of the direct-to-consumer channel, which is accretive to margins.

I consider the expansion to a 12% EBIT margin as a best-case scenario and I am more comfortable with the 10.7% operating margin that analysts are currently forecasting.

Exposure to every distribution channel. Not only is PVH well-diversified in terms of geographies and moderately diversified in terms of brands, it is also exposed to every main sales channel that customers tend to use today. It has a strong network of stores (5,775 in total, of which 3,215 between Asia Pacific and Latin America), a healthy wholesale business (which performed very well in 2017), a fast-growing DTC eCommerce business (up 20% in 2017) and exposure to third-party eCommerce retailers through important partnerships with key players such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Zalando (OTCPK:ZLNDY), and TMall.

These four characteristics describe a company on a solid growth path, operating a channel-agnostic business model, with the prospects of a moderate margin expansion.

Revenue and Margins; DCF model

Considering the factors mentioned above, the recent top-line strength and the still solid brand momentum, I estimate mid-single-digit revenue growth for the next few years, which will moderately decline as the two main brands mature and reach a terminal growth rate of 2.8% by 2028.

Regarding operating margins, I assume a moderate opex leverage for the next five years and a reversion to mean (5-year average of 10.53%) by 2028, in order to avoid forecasting margin expansion too far into the future.

Based on these assumptions, this is what I expect from PVH's revenue and margins going forward:

Source: Author's Calculations

These estimates are a bit more positive than the average analyst's expectations, as I consider the company's growth prospects more stable thanks to the positive factors mentioned earlier, while analysts seem to be very focused on the underlying fundamental problems in the retail space in North America and expect a stronger deceleration for both Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein in terms of brand traction. Nonetheless, these estimates make sense if we look at the business fundamentals and the growth rate achievable through a constant reinvestment in the business. In particular, I estimated the company's ROIC in 2018 (adjusted for operating leases), which is roughly 10.36% based on flat investment capital compared to 2017. With conservative assumptions of a 68% reinvestment rate (it has been much higher in the past 5 years), we could expect a 7.04% growth based on the business economics (10.36% x 68%). Our forecast translates into a 6% CAGR for operating income between 2018 and 2027, confirming that our estimates make sense from a fundamental standpoint.

Based on these forecasts, we can start to build a DCF model using objective measures of the company's cost of capital. Before doing that, let me give you some clarifications on how I built the model.

The cost of equity was calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model, using the 10-year U.S treasury bond's yield as a risk-free rate.

The Beta was calculated on the S&P 500, using 6-year weekly data.

The cost of debt was estimated using the ratio between interest expenses and financial debt ($128 million and $3,081 million, respectively).

The Terminal Value is calculated assuming a 2.8% terminal growth rate, which corresponds to the 10-year treasury bond, as suggested by Damodaran.

I adjusted the value of total debt adding the present value of operating leases since these off-balance items should be considered as financial obligations too. The discount rate used is the same for financial debt and operating leases (4.15%).

This is the result:

Source: Author's calculations

Based on my DCF model, the fair value for PVH's shares should be around $183, which translates into roughly 16% upside from the current levels of $157. This is surely not a huge potential return and probably not enough to start a high-conviction long at this moment. My valuation suggests that there would be some upside left for the stock if the company was able to maintain decent growth rates for the next decade, which also assumes that there shouldn't be any significant economic downturns in the meantime or that the company will be basically immune to them. I think these assumptions would be too aggressive. The fashion business can be more or less volatile but is cyclical for sure, and this economic expansion has already lasted almost 10 years. I think the stock remains a hold in the current conditions, as the margin of safety is not large enough to offset the potential volatility of the business.

