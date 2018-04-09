A Tesla Model 3 Compared To The Competition

Introduction

The internet, as well as Seeking Alpha, is well populated with articles espousing the virtues of BEVs, in particular, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) BEVs. Many of the articles are well intentioned but present theoretical or idealized data and results. Some of the articles are little more than cheerleading for the Tesla Team. I learned long ago never to invest in anything I did not understand. I believe it is important to be able to sort through the fluff and get to the truth or, at least, a reasonable estimate of the truth before deciding whether and how best capitalize on a potential investment. This article attempts to provide, to potential and current Tesla investors, a better understanding of how the Model 3 stacks up against other hybrid and internal combustion engine vehicles as well as how I'm looking at a potential investment in Tesla.

Why The Model 3?

The first three months of 2018 sales for Tesla's flagship Models S and X in the US give a very clear view that Tesla's expected US revenue growth will have to come primarily from Model 3 sales. For the first three months of 2018, sales of the Model S and X are down roughly 100 units each compared to 2017 as reported by InsideEVs. Model 3 sales are taking up the slack and then some. It had been anticipated that the Model 3 would steal some sales volume from its bigger brothers, and that appears to be proving true.

With Model S/X sales flat to down in the US, a lot of Tesla's future is riding on the shoulders of sales of the Model 3. It better has some big shoulders if it is going to pull Tesla out of the hole of debt the company has dug itself into. Let's take a look at how the Model 3 stacks up against its more traditional competition.

Model 3 vs. The Rest

There are a lot of cars, both hybrid and ICE only, that are comparable to the Model 3 in terms of size, interior space, and price. Most of the comparisons I've seen pit the Model 3 against upscale ICE sedans, the usual suspects being the Audi A4, the BMW 3 Series, and various Mercedes models. I find these choices as comparable cars interesting as they are generally more expensive, not the most fuel-efficient vehicles for comparison, and typically have expensive maintenance plans at their respective dealerships. If I didn't know better, I might think that the authors of those articles were trying to stack the deck against the Model 3's competition.

For this comparison, I've selected a range of vehicles for comparison with the Model 3 to include a Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) Sonata Hybrid, a Toyota (NYSE:TM) Camry Hybrid, and a BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 330i. I'm sure I'm going to get comments about how the Hyundai and Toyota are far inferior to the Model 3 since the Tesla is a luxury automobile. My rationale for choosing these sedans for comparison is that the Model 3 is supposed to be the middle-class family EV sedan. It is supposed to be the affordable EV alternative to the Hyundai Sonata, Toyota Camry, and, for the upscale consumer, the BMW 3 Series. The Sonata, Camry, and 330i are the quintessential family sedans that the Model 3 is intended to replace. To kick the comparison off, the table below shows a summary of the features of the four sedans.

Source: Author

In looking at the features offered by the four sedans, it is pretty clear that the Model 3 doesn't offer any "more" in general than the three competitors. The Model 3 actually is lacking in a couple of key areas; seating surfaces, heated seats, and driving range show the Model 3 is lacking in some very key standard features. For the full comparison of features and dimensions, readers are directed here.

But the Model 3 has fuel efficiency and lower operating costs, right? Yes, but maybe not to the extent needed to get buyers to flock to the Model 3 instead of the competition. The table below is a clip of a spreadsheet I created to calculate a total cost of ownership for the Model 3 (or any BEV) vs. traditional ICE or hybrid vehicles.

Source: Author

I'm certain I'm also going to get comments about not including the Federal Tax Credit in the rollup of the total costs. My logic for not including the Federal Tax Credit is two-fold. First, Tesla will be hitting the 200,000 vehicle sales limit sometime in 2018, which means that Model 3 buyers after that point will get a lowered tax credit or none at all. The credit phases out after the 200,000 limit is met. For full detail on the phaseout of the Federal Tax Credit, readers are directed here. Secondly, depending on the season and timing of purchase, the other three sedans may be offering rebates and/or incentives which also offset some of the initial purchase price. In other words, the rebate/credit is not solely available to the Model 3, and it won't be available at all in future years.

There are a couple of other aspects that readers need to understand. When an EV is charged from an AC power source, there is a non-trivial loss factor. The peak (max) charging efficiency quoted by Tesla is 92% meaning that you only get 92% of the kilo-Watt-hours that you pay for when charging your vehicle. The real-world charging efficiency varies from a low of 68% under far from ideal conditions to 92% under ideal conditions. From what I'm able to read, the average real-world charging efficiency is about 81.5%. The charging efficiency doesn't change the number of miles a Model 3 owner will travel on a full charge, but it does increase the total cost of charging the battery. This effectively raises the fuel cost per mile for Model 3 owners.

The other aspect is the average cost of a kilo-Watt-hour (kWh) in the US. I often see a value of $0.07/kWh being used to calculate the per mile cost for EVs. The $0.07/kWh rate is pretty cheap. The average cost in the US is more like $0.12/kWh, which significantly raises the cost per mile for Model 3 owners. I incorporated both the charging efficiency and average cost of a kWh into the calculation of annual fuel cost.

The last aspect that should be noted is the maintenance cost for the Model 3 versus the other three sedans. I could not find a definitive maintenance cost estimate for the Model 3, so I used the four-year or 50k miles maintenance estimate provided by Tesla, linearly extrapolated it out to 5 years, and added the cost of a new set of tires. The new tires will be needed well before the 75,000 miles I assumed for 5 years of ownership have been accumulated. I often read comments from Tesla fans that EV maintenance is essentially zero and that all the transmission oil changes, radiator flushes, head gaskets, engine oil changes, plugs, cam timing belts/chains, etc. for ICE vehicles result in very high annual maintenance costs. The reality is that today's ICE vehicles don't require much in the way of maintenance. Most of today's ICE automatic transmissions are sealed, and the transmission fluid is good for at least 100,000 miles. Likewise, radiator flushes. The last blown head gasket I replaced was on my brother-in-law's 1984 Porsche 944. Modern head gaskets generally last the lifetime of the engine. Today's platinum spark plugs are good for 100,000 miles or more, and except for Ferraris and Lambos, timing chains seldom need to be replaced. With the exception of engine oil/filter and intake air filter changes, the rest of the stuff requiring maintenance or periodic replacement is common to ICE vehicles and EVs (cabin filters, AC recharge, shocks, tires, brake fluid, wiper blades, etc.).

It is true that a Model 3 0-60 time (5.1 sec) beats any of the other 3 sedans. It is also true that the Model 3 emits less CO2 into the atmosphere (about 200 g/mi vs. 400 g/mi on average). But there are other not easily quantifiable disadvantages to owning a Model 3.

EVs can't be repaired just anywhere. If you are in the middle of Montana (Wyoming, or Washington, or Oklahoma, or ....), it is going to be a lot harder to get your Model 3 repaired if something fails on your trip.

Model 3s take time to recharge, 40 minutes for 80% charge and 80 minutes for 100% charge on a Supercharger. There is a nice graph here. Long trips will be made even longer waiting for the battery to charge.

EVs lose efficiency at higher air temperatures and lose even more efficiency at low ambient air temperatures. The table below shows how much additional battery energy it takes to drive a given distance at various ambient air temperatures. For comparison, the loss in efficiency for typical ICE vehicles is also provided.

So, the question to be answered is... With real-world 5-year total ownership costs comparable to or greater than readily available competitive vehicles, no real increase in standard features, and the repair/charging/efficiency issues, will buyers switch from traditional ICE or hybrid vehicles to buy a Model 3 for the benefit of the lower emissions and a killer 0-60 time?

My Conclusion

I truly believe that, given the current state of the technology, BEVs have a place in the personal transportation mix today. However, there are many aspects of the current technology that need to be improved upon before there will be widespread adoption of BEVs for personal transportation. Initial purchase costs need to come down to the point where BEVs are cost-competitive with ICE alternatives. Battery charging times need to be reduced by roughly a factor of 3-4 as few people are going to have the patience to wait 40+ minutes while their car is charging. The charging infrastructure and service/repair infrastructure needs to be built out into all of the US as well as Canada and even Mexico. Because of these limitations, BEVs, including the Model 3, are currently relegated essentially to commuter duties.

A number of authors on Seeking Alpha do an excellent job of keeping the readership informed on Tesla's financial status. In summary, Tesla is carrying a lot of debt, adding to that debt at a ferocious rate, and has yet to turn a profit. The Model 3 was supposed to be the mass market car, or in other words, the car the masses will buy. Given all the issues presented in this article, I don't see that happening. I'm pretty well convinced that the Model 3 is not going to be the success that Tesla needs to become profitable and start paying off the mountain of debt the company has accumulated.

In my view, Tesla is not investable from the standpoint of "buy and hold". There will be a reckoning over the debt and lack of profitability, and the bottom will very likely fall out from under Tesla's stock price. However, for those folks comfortable with trading both long and short positions, Tesla does present some opportunities. I'll be looking at deep in-the-money PUTs as a way to short Tesla at valuations over $300 and will probably look at some long options if (when) Tesla's share price tanks.

Finally, I fully recognize that others may want to compare other vehicles on a TCO basis and may want to tweak the input values that I chose. Anyone wanting a copy of the spreadsheet I created for the TCO analysis can drop me a PM with their outside email address, and I will forward a copy.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund or other investment mentioned in this article before making their own investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.