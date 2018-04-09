General Mills - Growth Acquisitions And Inverting Yield Curve Make This A Juicy Long-Term Possibility

General Mills Inc. (GIS) has had a very rough 2018, making it a very interesting value play for me in the space based on the company's fundamentals. With short-term yields inverting in a rare phenomenon, I think this makes solid dividend paying stocks even more attractive as a defensive play if rates continue along an inversion path or political tariff saber rattling continues to pressure the market. I think General Mills might outperform in a down market, and is in position for a nice recovery in an up market, especially after its growth acquisition of Blue Buffalo in combination with a tremendous 4%+ current dividend yield.

Here's a quick look at how General Mills has fared over 2018 making the company a far better value now than at the beginning of the year.

GIS data by YCharts

General Mills has spent the past couple of weeks forming what looks like a nice potential bottom. After this precipitous decline, the company now sports a trailing twelve month P/E ratio of 12.16 and an approximate 4.3% dividend rate with the biggest news over the year for the stock being its acquisition of Blue Buffalo (BUFF).

While I believe that General Mills overpaid for Blue Buffalo in the short-term at $8 billion dollars, I think it makes potential long-term sense as General Mills aims to re-enter the fast-growing pet food business again after about 50 years of being out of it. Lackluster cereal and yogurt sales have resulted in General Mills's rating being downgraded by Standard & Poor's to BBB because of increased leverage concerns from the Blue Buffalo deal. General Mills recently raised almost $1 billion dollars from an equity raise to help finance the transaction helping to make the leverage situation more bearable for investors and ratings agencies.

The best way to shore up the companies rating is to start growing again which is what Blue Buffalo aims to do for the company. Blue Buffalo is part of pet care and pet service industry that saw approximately a 10 percent jump in sales in 2016 along with a nearly 6% increase in profit, and is a nice fit in the company as it pivots more towards higher growth areas of the market including natural and organic from its 2014 $820 million purchase of Annie's. General Mills seems to be heading the right direction and the decline from recent highs to begin the year might be a perfect entry point, especially when General Mills sports a current 4.3% dividend yield.

What pushed me over the edge though to buy this "boring" consumers staples company was the recent inversion of short-term interest rates on the yield curve.

Here's a graph from J.P. Morgan showing the recent inversion (the dip in the top of the curve) of the one-month U.S. overnight indexed swap rate for banks.

This dip in the curve is unexpected and a rarer event in finance that can signal riskier times in the years ahead. This is implying that the market thinks that Fed rates might start to drop in Q1 of 2020 after a nice rise in 2018 and a gradual rise in rates in 2019 before rates start rising again around 2023. This might portend that the market thinks that a recession or a pullback from rapidly rising Fed rates over then next year or two from an overactive Fed might be in order. This bad omen might ultimately signal that the Fed is making a mistake by raising rates too fast at this time.

Now, if we are going to hit a mini recession from 2020-2023 stocks like General Mills might be in a great position to outperform as its high dividend will make it more attractive with lowering rates in 2020, and its recent growth acquisitions like Annie's and Blue Buffalo should be fully integrated and hopefully returning growth dividends by the start of 2020.

I have been eyeing General Mills for awhile now, and have really been watching it since its Blue Buffalo acquisition to see what the market thought of it. I think that the past couple of weeks have potentially set up a nice potential bottom for the stock as its massive dividend yield should set up a natural protection from further declines now that the Blue Buffalo punishment appears to be fully absorbed by the market. The recent 24%+ fall from grace the stock has experienced over the year, and its growth acquisitions that should change the company markedly over the next couple of years, have made this boring Consumer Staple irresistible for me as a long-term core holding. This is especially true now with bad omen signs like an inverting yield curve right around the time that General Mills should be hitting its stride from its most recent Blue Buffalo purchase. I have just added General Mills to my long-term core holdings with no intent to sell as I think this stock has a great story developing and getting in on the ground floor at a 4.3% dividend rate sounds great to me. Best of luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.