Delta Airlines: In This Market, We Can Be Friends Again

U.S. oil production is ramping far ahead of even the last boon of 2015. Exports will hit 20 million barrels per week this year.

I haven't always been the biggest fan of airline stocks. That doesn't mean I've advocated shorting them. My basic premise is there were simpler and better opportunities to invest. But, recently, the market has changed notably. The frothy risk appetite for all things growth seems to have hit a limit.

In my elder statesman days, I've learned a few things over a long investing horizon. The most important thing is to never dig in your heels and close your mind. Try to understand why a thesis is working or not working instead of just spouting that "Everyone else just doesn't understand". It is not a weakness to say "I haven't considered that point. I need to look into that more". For some reason, most folks don't do that anymore.

(Source via: Delta Airlines)

So, with that in mind, I turn my gaze back to Delta Airlines (DAL). When buying value stocks, you need something to change. If not, the stock just continues to be a value stock. When trying to catch crabs in traps, you must figure out where their path will be as they are scurrying about, not where they are at the moment.

What's changed? What are the catalysts to get Delta, the stock - moving?

(Source: BigCharts: Stock Charts, Screeners, Interactive Charting and Research Tools)

Although necessary, you must start somewhere, ratios can be a dangerous thing when investing. The biggest mistake I see when people invest is they do some limited research, come up with a few ratios, extrapolate those out, and then say, "compared to so and so, it's a good bargain". This approach can blind you into a self-reassurance bubble where data can confirm a bias. If it were that easy, accountants would be the best stock pickers on the planet. To me, I try to figure out what might change and how those changes in perception can move the shares.

The market's appetite for growth at any cost stocks could be changing

Let's talk about the general market. All the chatter now seems to be how to "De-FANG" one's portfolio. Are the recent rapid moves in the go-go stocks causing investors to perhaps be more willing to move money into more stable investments? Let's take a look at a quick chart of the S&P 500 and compare the recent market moves to the market that was - 2017. 2018 has been quite the change.

(Source: Big Charts)

Now, when we say the S&P 500, what does that really mean? Well, the S&P 500 is a float-adjusted market cap weighted index. There are many ETFs that trade all or a portion of the S&P 500. These ETFs must buy and sell the underlying shares from time to time. In a bit of the tail-wagging a dog scenario, the stocks that comprise the index are bought and sold to move with the index.

Rank Company Symbol Weight of S&P 500 PE ratio TTM 1 Apple Inc. AAPL 3.78227% 17.24 2 Microsoft MSFT 3.12197% 64.85 3 Amazon AMZN 2.58355% 235.65 5 Facebook FB 1.70012% 29.62 9.10 Alphabet C&A GOOG, GOOGL 2.77019% 57.5 Total 13.9581% 80.97

(Source: S&P 500 Companies - S&P 500 Index Components by Market Cap)

So, as we can see, the top 5 (or 6, depending on how you want to count GOOG and GOOGL) technology stocks, account for almost 14% of the S&P 500.

So, how about Delta? Way down at number 156 on the list and a .153488% weighting.

If there is a mass exodus from the go-go tech stocks, or the S&P 500 funds, in general, Delta airlines shares will need to be bought or sold at a much lower percentage than the top stocks. Delta, and other value stocks, could be seen as a safe haven.

Ok, fair enough, but why Delta and not some other "value" stocks?

Capacity constraint and discipline

What happened to that fare war that United Airlines (UAL) launched back in January? Haven't heard much about that since. Curious? Here's an interesting table to consider.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) holdings from their 13-k

Holding Ticker Shares Share price (4/7/2018) Value Delta Airlines (DAL) 53,110,395 53.05 2,817,506,454 American Airlines (AAL) 53,000,000 50.29 2,665,370,000 Southwest Airlines (LUV) 47,659,456 55.29 2,635,091,322 United Continental (UAL) 28,211,563 68.63 1,936,159,568 Total $10 Billion

(Table created from 13-k filing)

Perhaps, a poor metaphor, but maybe Warren Buffett sent a "don't rock the boat" memo to UAL? Instead of buying a single airline, Warren Buffett bought the big four. Keeping an eye on things?

Fuel Prices

One critique of Delta, and airlines, in general, is that they are merely leveraged plays on oil prices. That is a debatable point, but we can all agree fuel is a major expense. Oil prices were so high back in 2013, that a major U.S. oil bonanza was underway ramping production higher.

We all know the next part of the story. U.S. production increased dramatically, and OPEC moved to crush the rebounding US oil industry by flooding the market. Oil went from $110 down to $30. Game over, case closed on US production, right?

Well, not exactly. During the 2015 boom, the peak US oil production week was the week of June 5, with 9.61 million barrels per day. Production then dropped off, as would be expected. Less profitable players simply couldn't earn enough profit at a $30 per barrel oil price. But then, a funny thing happened. Prices began to rise, and US production came back with a vengeance.

Just like that, we are now well over 10 million barrels per day. The export market has also begun to boom.

We are now expecting more than 2.5 million barrels per day in exports and more than 20 million barrels per week in 2018. As prices continue to remain steady, more production will come online. By 2022, according to the IEA, US exports could top 4 million per day. U.S. production will now account for more than 80% of global supply growth in the next decade.

Back to our Delta story. Let's talk about Jet Fuel.

Over the last few years, oil prices, and naturally, jet fuel costs, have risen. But with so much capacity coming online so rapidly, my thesis is that we have seen a short-term peak in oil and Jet Fuel costs. Basic laws of economics should begin to turn prices back lower. Even a small decline back to $50 per barrel would be a huge boon for airline cost structures. How much benefit? From Delta's 10-k:

Year Gallons Consumed (1) (in millions) Cost (1)(2) (in millions) Average Price Per Gallon (1)(2) Percentage of Total Operating Expense (1)(2) 2017 4,032 $ 6,756 $ 1.68 19.2 % 2016 4,016 $ 5,985 $ 1.49 18.3 % 2015 3,988 $ 7,579 $ 1.90 23.0 %

These numbers are a bit skewed as Delta relies on hedging transactions, but an eventual return to even 2016 price levels for fuel would equate to nearly $800 million in savings. That's more than $1 per share in EPS.

This is a tailwind that the market is not currently accounting for. Yes, it will take time for the oil market to change. Yes, it will take time for fuel prices and hedges to adjust. But this is a long-term secular change, driven by US oil production. I've only seen limited chatter on this issue. I see that as an opportunity. Stock analysts cannot raise earnings estimates for fuel price decreases if those fuel prices have not turned yet - but we can get out in front of that data. If correct, we'll be ahead of the EPS revisions and upgrades. If we are wrong, and prices are steady, nothing has changed with the Delta story, and we won't make, or more importantly, lose much.

Delta stock seems to perform well before oil prices start to decline.

DAL data by YCharts

Tweet Risk, Trade wars, and Recessions

Although we can't tell for sure, trade wars and recession talk seems a bit overdone to me. But these could have a short-term impact on oil. Yes, a recession would be bad for airline stocks, but they are in far better health than recessions of the past. If you can tell me for certain when the next recession will be, we can all go make a lot more money than trading Delta.

A few articles back, I mentioned that one of the problems for Delta was the rampant subsidizing by the Gulf carriers. I didn't see a scenario where politicians would come in and try to support US-based airlines. I'm reevaluating that position. Love him or hate him, Trump seems to be going after unfair trade practices with vigor. In the near future, maybe we could see more support for the Open Skies agreement? Would it be so unfathomable to see a late-night tweet like this - "Gulf Airlines are killing American jobs through cheap and ILLEGAL subsidizing! NOT FAIR! Must protect our fabulous US airline industry NOW!" - or something like that…

Although not vital to the investment idea, a trump tweet would probably be good for a 5-10% pop. Even the perception that this is finally a serious issue could begin to remove some of the cloud over the airline industry. He listened to the aluminum and steel industries - why not the airlines? According to Delta's own site - ourfutureourfight.com - one international route lost costs 1,500 American jobs. Always a wild card, but a good upside bet. Somebody hand Donald his phone.

Summary

So, here are the four main reasons, the 4th to a lesser degree, on the long thesis for Delta.

Warren Buffett plays the sheepdog roll over his flock of airlines and prevents market pricing destruction due to excess capacity. Oil prices roll over due to the huge rebirth in US oil production. As the go-go stocks get "Defanged", exhausted traders will be looking for safer stocks (Like me). More progress on Open Skies from a trade protectionist administration.

As always, do your own homework and form your own opinions. I try to provide a different perspective on what I think makes a stock move. For me, I try to figure out where the crabs may go and set my trapline accordingly. If you always follow analysts, or ratios, it can lead to a long and frustrating investing experience. To be successful, you have to get ahead of the herd.

Short term, I'm not expecting a very good earnings report from Delta. In fact, I'm rather counting on the fact that they don't have anything particularly interesting to say. Looking at fuel costs, the index is at a multiyear high. Delta management does not have the luxury of pretending to be oil traders in a conference call. They will have to state the fact that fuel prices are higher. Analysts will do their number crunching and ratio thing and take numbers down a bit on Delta. I see that as my opportunity to begin to get long the shares. I'll continue to build the position slowly over the next few months.

A compelling point of this investment is that I don't have to be 100% right on everything to not get crushed. No FANG rollover? - I'm still ok. No progress on Open Skies? - still the status quo. No Trump Tweet? Meh - ok. In that case, I'll collect my dividend and recheck the story 6 months or a year down the road. But if I'm right, we could be in line for a decent gain. Yes, I suppose this makes me a flip-flopper (I should run for office), but I never said Delta was a terrible investment, it just wasn't for me - until now.

What about the other airlines? Sure, the same reasoning applies. But with similar ratios, I'll stick with what I perceive as best of breed. The added international exposure gives Delta the nod over Southwest (LUV) on any progress on Open Skies.

Remember these are stocks. When the facts or markets change, or even your own perception of them, it's ok to change your opinion. That's called being intelligent. More people on these boards should give it a try. Delta, maybe we're not getting married - but we can start seeing each other again, right?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DAL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.