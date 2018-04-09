Natural Gas - Do We Have Enough Gas In Storage For 2018 To 2019 Winter?

Do we have enough gas in storage for 2018 to 2019 winter?

Welcome to the mixed bag edition of Natural Gas Daily!

What a massive intraday reversal in natural gas today.

At the open, May contracts hit a low of $2.64/MMBtu before recovering to $2.703/MMBtu to finish the day. The sudden sell-off could have been partially explained by slightly less bullish weather or the fact that US natural gas production is now above ~80 Bcf/d or just panicking longs exiting.

The stellar production growth is coming at a time when US natural gas storage is expected to exit April 2018 at an 800 Bcf deficit to last year. We wrote in our weekend weekly recap that the bull and bear case both make compelling points, and the exact opposite set-up of 2017 is on display in 2018.

Now with production averaging closer to 80 Bcf/d, the storage estimates for the start of May are starting to reflect the bearish impending fundamentals. On a total storage basis, however, the recent bullish weather revisions have completely negated bearish fundamentals and storage expectations are expected to still be very bullish.

But more importantly, do we have enough gas in storage for 2018 to 2019 winter?

In our latest forecast, we currently have 3.65 Tcf for storage balances by November 2018. Our analysis indicates that if the summer is bullish, storage balances will be closer to 3.4 Tcf, and if summer is bearish, then storage will be closer to 3.9 Tcf.

The question is if we exit injection season at say 3.65 Tcf or 3.4 Tcf, will we have enough gas in storage for the incoming winter?

Here's the supply and demand breakdown:

In the 2017 to 2018 winter, Lower 48 production averaged ~77.2 Bcf/d.

Total storage draw in the 2017 to 2018 winter was 2.441 Tcf.

Now, if you assume that 2018-2019 winter will be the same as the one we saw in 2017-2018, which was colder than normal winter, we can take the net increase in supply (new supply - new demand) and get a rough estimate of how much storage will decrease.

In our latest estimate, we have US natural gas production exiting ~83 Bcf/d at the end of 2018. Our preliminary average shows production to average ~84.5 Bcf/d over the 2018-2019 winter. This leaves total supplies ~7 Bcf/d higher than the previous winter.

On the demand side, there will be a ~2.5 to ~3 Bcf/d increase in base demand (industrial, power burn, and exports). Net-net then, the increase in net supplies will be ~4 to ~4.5 Bcf/d.

There are 23 weeks in the withdrawal season. That equals a weekly figure of ~28 Bcf or a total of 644 Bcf over the course of next winter.

Total storage draw in the 2018 and 2019 winter will be ~644 Bcf lower than what we saw in 2017 to 2018 assuming the same weather playbook. That would equate to a storage draw around 1.797 Tcf, which will be less than the 5-year average of 2.119 Tcf.

Now let's say we exit 2018 injection season at:

3.65 Tcf, then April 2019 storage would be 1.853 Tcf.

3.4 Tcf, then April 2019 storage would be 1.603 Tcf.

As you can see, this supply and demand breakdown that we just illustrated above is precisely why natural gas prices are currently having a hard time breaking out or moving above $3/MMBtu for a sustainable period of time. Even with storage levels so low right now, storage operators have no concerns on getting storage filled up by next winter. They are also not worried about the storage deficit because as you can see in our math, storage will still be ample in April 2019.

Concluding Thoughts

For the natural gas bulls out there, 2018 may not be the year you are waiting for. If you own natural gas producers, find ones with high liquid production as to insulate themselves from range-bound natural gas prices. Next year will be the year where structural demand massively increases thanks to a jump in LNG export demand.

So to answer your question - will there be enough gas in storage for the 2018 to 2019 winter even if this summer is hotter than normal?

Yes.

