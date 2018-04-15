Cardinal Energy: An Oil Company With A Fully Covered 9.5% Dividend Yield

Introduction

Avid readers will know I have always had a weak spot for Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF), but unfortunately, the market still appears to be avoiding oil and gas producers. Although the oil price is trading much higher than 2-2.5 years ago, Cardinal Energy's share price is actually trading lower. And despite a dividend cut, Cardinal Energy is now still yielding 9.5%. In this article, I will explain why this dividend is fully sustainable at the current share prices.

CJ data by YCharts

Cardinal's main listing is on the Toronto Stock Exchange where it's trading with CJ as ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Canada is in excess of 750,000 shares.

Cardinal Energy's cash flows are covering the dividend

In the final quarter of 2017, Cardinal produced an average of 20,950 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, of which 81% was crude oil, 4% was natural gas liquids with the remainder being natural gas. This is a nice increase compared to the 14,600 boe/day in the final quarter of 2016, and Cardinal's recent acquisitions have definitely contributed to the improved performance.

Despite the strong production results, Cardinal Energy wasn't profitable. It did report a total revenue of C$270M, but as it also recorded a C$61M impairment charge and C$95M depletion and depreciation charge, the bottom line was showing a net low of almost C$58M or C$0.61 per share, despite a C$20M tax benefit.

Source: financial statements

This shows you once again why oil and gas companies shouldn't be valued based on a multiple on the earnings as the cash flow results offer a much better overview of the operating performance (impairment charges and depletion/depreciation charges are non-cash charges).

Cardinal's full-year operating cash flow was C$78M (after adjusting it for changes in its working capital position) and whilst I fully agree the C$68.5M capex was covered, the total dividend of C$40.2M wasn't covered at all.

Source: financial statements

But there's more. As you know, the oil price was still relatively weak in the first half of 2017. As you can see on the next table, Cardinal received a much higher price for its oil in the final quarter than it did in the first nine months of the year, and that's definitely something we need to take into consideration here as the current oil price is even higher than the average oil price in Q4 (US$55.4 WTI, C$48.44 WCS). In fact, even if I would use the prices received in Q4, the annualized operating cash flow would be C$98M. After deducting the capex, the C$30M in 'available' free cash flow also wouldn't have been sufficient to cover the dividend (which will cost Cardinal Energy approximately C$48M this year).

Source: Management Discussion and Analysis

But when you have a closer look at how the total capex was spent, you'll see a disproportionally high part of the total full-year capex was spent on facilities and pipelines. For 2018, Cardinal is aiming to spend C$70M on capex which includes a production growth of 3-4%. This will already increase the operating cash flow by a few million dollars and close the 'funding gap', but the main reason why the dividend is now fully covered is the higher oil price.

At $60 oil, there will be enough cash flow to reduce the net debt as well

At a WTI oil price of US$60 per barrel, Cardinal is aiming to generate an adjusted funds flow of C$139M this year. After funding the C$70M in capital expenditures, C$69M remains available on the table. And even after paying the dividend, in excess of C$20M will remain available to reduce debt or to pursue new smaller bolt-on acquisitions like it did in January when it increased its working interest in the Midale oil project. This acquisition was completed in January and as Cardinal is still protecting its balance sheet, only 40% of the C$18.5M price tag was funded in cash with the remainder paid for in stock.

Source: company presentation

Cardinal also closed a royalty sale on its Mitsue Gilwood Unit for C$24M, and I expect Cardinal's balance sheet to look much stronger at the end of Q1 as the net debt position should decrease due to the higher cash inflows and the royalty sale. I have the impression Cardinal received a good price for this royalty sale, as it received 11.5 times the expected operating income.

And for the investors in debt securities: Cardinal Energy also has a convertible debenture which is also trading on the Canadian exchanges. This bond will mature on December 31, 2020, and has a coupon of 5.5% (which is indeed lower than the dividend yield, but you get an additional layer of safety). As the dividend is fully covered at the current oil price, I don't think bondholders should be worried too much. The debentures can be converted in common shares at a conversion price of C$10.50. Given that's quite far 'out of the money', I'm not counting on any capital gains stemming from a conversion.

Investment thesis

As long as the WTI price remains above $55/barrel (and the differential between the WTI price and WCS price remains reasonable), Cardinal Energy's generous dividend should be sustainable. This doesn't mean I fully endorse the dividend as I think it could make sense for Cardinal to take advantage of the current low valuations in the oil and gas sector to acquire more assets, but so be it.

I own both the common stock and the convertible debentures and plan to add more of both on weakness considering the value is underpinned by the value of the 2P reserves (C$1.21B on a pre-tax basis). And although these PV10 values definitely aren't the holy grail, it does show Cardinal Energy's assets definitely have value.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! Most of the companies discussed there don't have US ticker symbols, so the service will only be useful if your broker grants you access to European markets (Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or pretty much any Europe-based broker).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRLFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in the company's common stock and the debentures.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.