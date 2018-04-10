3 Stocks With A +4% Dividend That Are Geared To Grow 2018 And Beyond

All three provide an excellent dividend of over 4%, allowing investors to see gradual growth in their stock values as well as monthly/quarterly dividend income.

Introduction

North Channel Investments has published 29 articles analyzing North American stocks, where of our 28 articles have analyzed a single company.

For this article, we are going to take a slightly different approach as we will identify 3 stocks that have great growth prospects and give a 4% dividend or higher. These stocks are from three different sectors, allowing any investor to diversify their portfolio while also being able to receive a respectable dividend yield. Each company will be analyzed in roughly 700-900 words.

Today's North Channel Investments article will look at Telus (OTCPK:TU), Exchange Income Corp (OTCPK: EIFZF), and Sienna Senior Living Inc (OTCPK:LWSCF). These are three stocks that provide respectable growth prospects and will reward investors through gradual stock value growth and dividend payments.

Stock #1 - Telus Corporation – Dividend Yield ~4.5%

Business Overview

Telus Corporation is a Canadian telecommunications company which is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia. Telus is Canada’s fastest-growing telecommunications company and is one of the three main telecom service providers in Canada. Telus has 8.9 million wireless subscribers, 1.7 million high-speed internet subscribers, 1.3 million residential network access lines and 1.1 million Telus TV customers. Telus is also Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and provides business process solutions on an international level.

Recent Financial Performance

2017 was a year of steady growth for Telus. Operating revenues increased by 3.9% from $12.8 billion to $13.3 billion. This revenue increase was fueled by their strong customer growth, where 156,000 postpaid wireless, internet and TV customers were added in 2017. Out of the 156,000 new customers, 121,000 were postpaid wireless net additions. This is a 39% increase in new customers in comparison to 2016 and is the best quarterly growth in over five years. Broadband network subscribers saw an increase of 21,000 customers, up 17% in comparison to 2016. Their strong subscriber growth fueled growth in their 2017 fiscal year earnings. Diluted EPS increased to $2.46, up 19.4% from the year before ($2.06 EPS in 2016). The annual dividend payout also increased by 7% from $1.84 in 2016 to $1.97.

Other notables from their balance sheet include an increased current ratio and increased cash flows. Low current ratios are common in the telecommunications sector, and Telus has always had low free cash flows. Over the last four years, Telus has been unable to generate enough FCF to cover its dividends. 2017 was no different as the company’s payout ratio was high at 80%. This was due to higher fibre-op developments in their wireline data services. According to their 2017 annual report, Management’s objective is to decrease this ratio to 65-75% of sustainable earnings per share. This is possible ias the company expects to see lower capital expenditures in the 2018 fiscal year. Capital expenditures in 2018 are estimated to be $2.85 billion – roughly $209 million less than 2017.

Source: Telus 2017 Annual Report

Growth Prospects

Telus expects to see continued growth in their wireless, high-speed internet and TV subscribers. Management also expects wireless network margins to improve, due to the company’s cost efficiency initiatives. Telus also expects gradual economic growth in Western Canada, which will fuel increased sales and subscribers. The company plans to focus on Western Canada in 2018, where they will look to retain customers and provide bundled services.

Telus has an excellent history of subscriber and revenue growth. Seen below depicts their wireless network growth (in revenues), total customer growth, and growth in Telus TV subscribers.

Source: Telus Corp – Fourth Quarter Supplemental Investor Information

Source: Telus Corp – Fourth Quarter Supplemental Investor Information

Source: Telus Corp – Fourth Quarter Supplemental Investor Information

Based on their history of excellent subscriber growth, I expect this to follow suit going into 2018. Management expects 4-6% revenue growth in 2018, as well as a 3-9% increase in basic earnings per share. Overall, based on Telus’ excellent 2017 performance, and their history of steady growth in their TV and wireless subscribers, I expect 2018 to be another year of growth for the company.

Dividend Payout

Telus has an excellent history of annual dividend increases. In 2017, the dividend payout increased by 7% to $1.97 (NYSEARCA:CAD). Recently, Telus announced its intention to target ongoing semi-annual dividend increases of 7%-10% from 2017 through to the end of 2019. They are well on their way towards this goal as they are currently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.505 with probable future increases. This is excellent news for investors and anyone who is looking to purchase and hold for the long-haul.

Source: Morningstar.ca

Comparison Vs. Competitors & Final Thoughts

When comparing Telus’ price to book, price to earnings and dividend payout to the other three major Canadian telecommunication companies, they fare as follows:

Source of Data: YCharts (As of markets closing on April 6, 2018)

This chart shows that Telus’ shares do not come cheap, where the company’s ratios are average/slightly over average. Telus’ PE average over the last 5 years is roughly 18.4 (according to Morningstar.ca). Regardless of whether you purchase now or wait for slightly lower valuations, Telus has a strong track record of steady revenue growth, subscriber growth, and dividend growth. We expect Telus to see gradual, long-term growth in 2018 and beyond. Based on their recent announcement to increase dividends into 2019 (and based on their dividend payout history), Telus should also continue to pay a respectable dividend for years to come. Overall, Telus is definitely a stock to consider purchasing and holding for the long-haul.

#2 - Exchange Income Corp. - Dividend Yield: 7.2%

Business Overview

Exchange Income Corp (EIF) is a Canadian owned, multinational company that is based out of Winnipeg, Manitoba. EIF operates in two different segments which are aviation and manufacturing. Despite the fact that EIF does not own any large, well-known airlines, the company owns several regional airlines that provide charter services, regular passenger flights, ambulance services, and cargo/freight delivery. The company also owns a handful of manufacturing companies such as Ben Machines and Alberta Operations.

One thing I like about EIF is the fact that their aviation operations have little to no competition since their airlines fly to remote/rural northern communities. These aviation services are also recession receptive as most of their passengers are government officials who fly regardless of economic conditions. The Northern Canadian economy is also healthy due to the Federal Government’s continuous investment in isolated communities and mining development, which should fuel additional passenger sales who are not government officials.

Recent Financial Performance

2017 was another great year for EIF. Revenues increased by 14% to $1.01 billion, and net earnings increased to $72.2 million, up 17% from the year before. Adjusted net earnings increased by 1% to $2.58. Regional One was EIF’s standout subsidiary, which saw excellent revenue growth of 52%. Regional One provides a wide variety of aircraft parts across the globe and has seen a gain in business over the last few years.

WesTower was EIF’s dud, which posted net losses as the telecommunications company updated their technology to fibre-optic infrastructure to become more competitive in the market. This company did not pull its weight in 2017, but is expected to see steady revenue/earnings growth in 2017 due to their new competitive products. WesTower has also implemented several measures that will reduce cost and generate efficiencies within the company.

Growth Prospects

EIF recently acquired Quest Window Systems, a company that manufactures large ‘full wall’ windows that are used in high-rise multi-residential buildings. This acquisition did not necessarily influence their 2017 earnings due to the fact that they were acquired late in the year. Going forward, I think Quest is going to do very well and surprise investors. Quest’s operations have grown like a weed, and the strong demand for their business has led to the announcement that a second manufacturing facility in the U.S is expected to begin production in 2019.

The company has made several key partnerships/acquisitions in their aviation sector, where they have partnered with Wasaya Airways to create more interconnected flights that will lower down-time costs. PAL Airlines (one of their subsidiaries) has also launched seven new destinations on the Quebec North Shore.

Other notable prospects are the purchase of Moncton Flight College. EIF has always had a shortage of pilots. Moncton Flight College will allow the company to recruit and strengthen pilot retention. Exchange Income is always looking to acquire new companies that have positive growth prospects, where the company will continue to look for new opportunities. Overall, there are many reasons to be excited about EIF’s future and the company should see excellent growth in their revenues and earnings going forward based on their growth prospects.

Dividend Payout

Exchange Income has a long history of dividend increases. Seen below is their dividend track distrubition history since 2004.

Source: Exchange Income Corp. Website.

EIF’s dividend increased 4.5% in 2017, and the company has already announced a 4.3% increase to $2.19 for 2018. While the company has a high payout ratio of over 81% (adjusted net earnings per basic share), the company expects that this should decrease in 2018 based on the estimated success of their subsidiaries.

Exchange Income has also decreased in value as of late, which makes their dividend payout even more attractive. With a dividend payout of 7.2% at their current share price, there are very few stocks in their sectors that can provide the same dividend yield.

Valuations & Final Thoughts

EIF's stock has dipped to roughly $30.50 (CAD) (as of markets closing on April 6, 2018). This price is an absolute steal when you take into consideration their dividend payout and their growth prospects.

EIFZF data by YCharts

The company’s stock value has not had much momentum upwards due to several short seller campaigns which have failed to come true. With their low stock price, excellent dividend payment and great growth prospects, now is the time to buy and hold EIF. To conclude, I think investors will be very surprised, but pleased with Exchange Income’s 2018 financial results.

1# - Sienna Senior Living Inc. (Dividend Yield – 5.06%)

Business Overview

Sienna Senior Living Inc. is a Canadian company that is based out of Markham, Ontario. Similar to Extendicare and Chartwell, Sienna provides senior housing and long-term care (NYSE:LTC) services in Canada. The company offers a range of options for seniors including independent and assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs. As of December 31, 2017, Sienna owned 60 seniors’ living residences, 17 retirement residences, 35 LTC residences, and 8 seniors’ living residences that are both private pay and government funded. Sienna currently only operates in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario.

Recent Financial Performance

2017 was a year of steady revenue and earnings growth from Sienna. Revenues increased by 12% due to acquisitions of several retirement care residences and the growth of their property portfolio. Net income also increased by ~90% from the year before, from $11.5 million in 2016 to $21.8 million in 2017. Sienna’s diluted AFFO per share also saw marginal growth to $1.434/share, up from $1.405 in 2016. While their financial earnings are not outstanding, the company saw steady revenue and earnings increases in 2017 and should continue to grow going forward.

Growth Prospects

Sienna has a history of acquisitions and has recently released the acquisition of several new centers. Seen below are Sienna’s acquisitions in 2017.

Source: Investor PowerPoint Presentation – February 2018

In late March, Sienna also announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of ten private-pay independent supporting living and assisted living retirement residences in Ontario. This acquisition will add 1,245 private pay suits to their portfolio.

Source: Investor PowerPoint Presentation – February 2018

The company has also announced the intention to develop multiple seniors’ living campuses (both private/publicly funded) over the next 10 years. Sienna also has the intention to redevelop over 2000 Class B and Class C LTC beds. The redevelopment will allow the company to charge higher revenues per bed.

As of December 31, 2017, Sienna’s LTC operations made up roughly 75% of the company’s total revenues. Going forward, Sienna has intentions to acquire retirement living communities/centers that are private-pay, which tend to have higher profit margins and lower government regulations in comparison to LTC facilities. Due to the recent acquisitions of several private paid facilities, Sienna’s portfolio is expected to become more balanced between publicly funded and private-pay, where retirement facilities are expected to increase to 44% of the companies NOI pro forma.

Source: Investor PowerPoint Presentation – February 2018

Going forward, I expect Sienna to acquire most private-pay/retirement facilities due to the several benefits that these facilities have over publicly funded LTC centers. Based on the Sienna’s history of acquisition over the last few years, I expect Sienna to continue to look for new acquisitions and expand their operations eventually across Canada.

Senior accommodations/services, retirement living, and LTC centers are businesses that have excellent growth prospects. Canada has an aging population that is expected to increase over the next few decades. By 2020, roughly 3 million Canadians are expected to be 75 and older. This is expected to almost double by 2040. This leaves excellent growth within the sector as well as continuous demand for their services. Another great aspect about investing in senior accommodations/LTC is the fact that it is not recession receptive. This is due to the fact that LTC centers are often government funded, and individuals who often live in private-pay facilities have pensions. Overall, Sienna’s operations are attractive and the company is expected to grow to for the long-haul based on their history of acquisitions and the increasing demand for senior services/accommodations.

Dividend Payout + Comparison Vs. Competitors.

Sienna currently pays a dividend of ~5%, or $0.90/per share annually and $0.075 monthly. This is a payout that has not increase since late 2012, but is still an excellent dividend for long-term investors. Their dividend is higher than Chartwell ~(3.8%) and is slightly lower than Extendicare (~5.6%). That being said, their current payout ratio is healthy at roughly 61%, and Sienna growth prospects are much better than Extendicare. Extendicare does have several acquisitions/developments that will increase their revenues over the next few years, however they are relatively small and will not drastically increase the company’s future earnings. Sienna in our mind is a much better purchase due to their aggressive growth in the private-pay sector.

When comparing Sienna’s PB, PE, and dividend yield (already discussed above) to Chartwell and Extendicare, the company fares as follows:

Source of Data: YCharts (Markets closing on April 6, 2018)

From this chart we can see that Sienna’s valuations are the best among their peers, where they have the lowest PB and PE ratios and provide a competitive dividend at 5.06%.

Final Thoughts

Sienna is an excellent company to purchase for the long-haul. Their recent private-pay retirement facilities will significantly increase their revenues and increase the company’s portfolio to lean less on publicly funded facilities and more on higher profit private-pay services. Sienna also operates in a non-recession receptive sector that will continue to increase in demand over the next 2 decades due to Canada’s aging population. Coupled with their steady dividend payout of over 5%, Sienna is an investment to hold for the long-term, where you will also receive a modest dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LWSCF, EIFZF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: This is not financial advice. It is important to understand that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment decisions.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.