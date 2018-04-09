3 Stocks With Enormous Operating Margins

By The Valuentum Team

One of the tell-tale signs of a fantastic operator is a company that generates considerable operating margins. The operating margin is generally referred to as EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) divided by sales, and it is a good measure of just how profitable a company is on an operating basis. Though return on invested capital (ROIC), and more directly, return on new invested capital (RONIC), are also very important in assessing the operating proficiency of an entity, we think the operating margin is a lot easier for investors to get their heads around.

In many cases, a high operating margin may reveal a company with considerable competitive advantages, translating into a nice spread between revenue and operating expenses. In particular, pricing power and cost management are two areas that could impact operating margins the most, and a company cannot drive sustainable lofty margins without paying close attention to the relationship between the two. The three companies we've chosen in this piece hit the ball out of the park when it comes to operating margin performance, in our view.

Visa Is Targeting High 60% Operating Margins in Fiscal 2018

Image Source: Visa's fiscal first-quarter 2018 slide deck (page 10)

In early February, Visa (V) finished off a fantastic calendar 2017. During the first fiscal quarter of 2018, its net operating revenue advanced 9%, driving GAAP net income and adjusted net income 22% and 23% higher compared to the numbers a year ago. GAAP earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share leapt 25% and 26%, respectively, thanks in part to aggressive share buybacks, something management has emphasized more recently, too, with the board authorizing a new $7.5 billion share-repurchase program concurrent with the fiscal first quarter 2018 earnings release. We like the buyback ammunition, but we caution management to be particular about where and when it chooses to buy. Stocks have been in a bull market for the greater part of 9 years now, and it may be more prudent to wait for a meaningful pullback to actively scoop up shares.

Visa affirmed its financial outlook for a number of metrics in the fiscal first-quarter 2018 press release, including annual net revenue growth in the high-single-digits on a nominal basis and annual operating margins in the high-60s. The credit card network provider benefits from tremendous scale and a key consideration called the network effect (as more and more consumers use Visa, more and more businesses must accept Visa, and so on). It's quite the powerful dynamic, as Visa is able to spread costs of maintaining its infrastructure over more and more fees as consumers use its cards more and more. Visa generates a fee every time somebody swipes a Visa card, and the company is not on the hook for customer credit risk.

Thanks in part to US tax reform, Visa is targeting mid-50% growth in annual diluted share on a GAAP basis for fiscal 2018 and the high-end of mid-20s on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis for the year. Tax reform will positively impact the pace of bottom-line growth by 9 to 10 percentage points. President of Investment Research at Valuentum Brian Nelson recently wrote a piece on why he thinks Visa is one of the greatest companies ever, "Is Visa The Greatest Company Ever?" Here's his take on Visa's tremendous levels of profitability:

Visa is arguably one of the most profitable companies on the planet when it comes to operating margins (and it translates to strong measures of return on invested capital, too). This is what really gets me excited about the company’s business model: annual operating margins in the high 60s. Not only is Visa expecting to grow annual net revenue in the high-single-digits on a nominal basis, as its financial outlook for fiscal 2018 revealed in its fiscal fourth-quarter press release, released October 25, the revenue growth is coming at a tremendously high level of profitability. Some companies don’t even have 60%+ gross margins, but Visa has 60%+ operating margins, levels of profitability that include overhead costs. Visa’s competitive advantages and high-margin revenue model are the “real deal,” and management is focused on doing what's right for shareholders.

Image Source: Valuentum

Clearly, Visa's operating margin is one of the best, and while we like its dividend growth potential a lot, too, it's very important to pay attention to price-versus-value, the core dynamic of investing. We currently value Visa at $111 per share on the basis of our discounted cash-flow model (as shown in the image above), and while the high end of our fair value estimate range ($133) still implies valuation upside potential to shares, investors should exercise a bit of caution at current prices. In any case, a Dividend Cushion ratio of a whopping 4.8, almost the best in our coverage means investors might be able to expect some huge dividend growth in coming years. We're still riding this fantastic idea higher in the simulated Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio, but if management should turn up the gears in the dividend department, it could find its way into the Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolio, too.

Facebook Is Running at 50%+ Operating Margins

Image Source: Facebook's fourth-quarter earnings slide deck (page 11)

Facebook (FB) has been hit by a perfect storm of bad press recently, and while many continue to expect a greater fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data leak, we don't think it will have lasting implications on the company's growth trajectory or the health of its balance sheet, even if the social media giant has to pay some settlement to harmed users. In "Facebook: Concerns Overdone," we said that we had a unique take on the data leak, too, in that we thought it might actually be a positive as the industry keeps moving forward on protecting consumer data. Certainly, Facebook has been around for some time, and it should have its house in order by now, but there is always room for improvement, and Facebook is improving. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not taking things for granted, and we like that.

During its fourth quarter of 2017, Facebook noted that daily active users advanced 14% on a year-over-year basis, matching the increase of monthly active users. Facebook's platform continues to translate well to mobile, with mobile advertising revenue now accounting for 89% of total ad sales in the fourth quarter of 2017, up from 84% during the fourth quarter of the prior year. We continue to believe Facebook is the go-to-provider to reach consumers in this digital age, and we could even envision a scenario where the company branches out into e-commerce, payments or even movie streaming. It's one of those rare companies that has an open-ended opportunity across a variety of verticals, with a fantastic balance sheet and tremendous free cash flow generation already.

When you look at Facebook's operating margins, they are truly a marvel (see image above). The company's fourth-quarter mark of 57% was a full 5 percentage points over that of the same quarter in 2016, which itself was almost 8 percentage points over the same quarter in 2015. Regulations could potentially put a dent in the pace of operating-margin expansion, but we still would expect operating margins to hold up well, given Facebook's capital-light business model and high-profit ad stream. If it does decide to invest in other business lines such as e-commerce, payments or movie streaming, operating margins could be pressured initially, but these industries can scale costs, too, though that might still be up for debate as it relates to movie streaming, as with Netflix (NFLX). In any case, Facebook is one highly-profitable company.

Image Source: Valuentum

Given the selling pressure on Facebook's stock as a result of worries about increased regulation of social media entities including Twitter (TWTR) and Snapchat (SNAP) following the Cambridge Analytica story, Facebook's valuation is actually quite attractive, in our view. We value shares at $238 each (see image above), and the high end of our fair value estimate may not completely capture Facebook's open-ended opportunities across endeavors that may only just today be in the pipeline. We'd be looking for shares to start moving higher in order for it to start to register a higher rating on the Valuentum Buying Index, a methodology that combines advanced discounted cash-flow processes with technical and momentum indicators. In conjuction with other criteria, we use the Valuentum Buying Index methodology - see study here (pdf) - to add ideas to the simulated Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio.

Microsoft's Operating Margin Bouncing Back

Image Source: Microsoft 2017 10-K (page 27)

On a GAAP basis, Microsoft's (MSFT) operating margin has been impressive, north of 34% during fiscal 2013 and almost 32% in fiscal 2014. Fiscal 2015 marked the near-term bottom at under 20%, in our view, and the measure has come roaring back to ~24% in fiscal 2016 and nearly 25% in fiscal 2017. The fiscal first quarter of 2018 showed a 30% operating margin ($8.7 billion divided by $28.9 billion), and we think that Microsoft's higher-margin cloud-based growth will continue to aid in the recovery, despite ongoing operating-margin headwinds from LinkedIn, which continues to lose about $200-$400 million on the operating-line every quarter. That really adds up, and while management has been trumpeting synergies related to the deal, the core numbers tell a different story. Time may tell if the LinkedIn transaction was the right thing to do, but even if it was an expensive misstep, Microsoft has been performing fantastically on an operating basis, in any case.

It is pretty clear that we like Microsoft almost across the board. From its free cash flow generating prowess to the robust net cash position on the balance sheet to its ability to drive top-line expansion, the company has a lot of things going for it. During the three months ended December 31, Microsoft even drove free cash flow 23% higher on a year-over-year basis thanks to strong billings growth and improved working capital-management. We think free cash flow generation is an even-more important driver to the long-term health of any dividend-paying stock than earnings per share and the payout ratio (dividends per share divided by earnings per share). Here's what we said about Microsoft's dividend in "Microsoft's Dynamic Dividend Growth Potential:"

When it comes to willingness to keep raising the payout, we heard all that we needed to during the company's fiscal second-quarter conference call in January. Management is committed to capital return through both dividends and share repurchases, and while Microsoft did have to take a $13.8 billion net charge related to tax reform ("Tax Cuts and Jobs Act") in the most recently-reported quarter, we think a lower tax bill in the long run will only further aid the company's ability to meet its dividend obligations. We believe Microsoft is what we might call a Dividend-Aristocrat-to-Be. It seems like it is just a matter of time before the company accumulates enough consecutive years of dividend increases to meet the criteria of a Dividend Aristocrat.

Image Source: Valuentum

Our discounted cash-flow based fair value estimate for Microsoft is $87 per share, roughly in line with where shares are trading at the moment. As with Visa, we're huge fans of its business model, free cash flow generation, and dividend growth potential, but valuation should never be ignored. Of course Microsoft's shares can continue to move higher, but we just think its valuation is a bit full at current levels. This hasn't stopped us from keeping it in the simulated Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolio, which targets stocks with some of the best dividend growth potential on the market today. Microsoft is a gem, and we hope that we are proven wrong about LinkedIn's long-term profit potential, of which we remain skeptical.

Conclusion

The operating margin is a fantastic metric to get a feel for the profitability of a company's operations. Visa's operating margins are through-the-roof, and Facebook's are catching up fast. It's very unusual to find companies that post 50%, 60%, operating margins or even higher, and Visa and Facebook are two of them. Microsoft made a few missteps during the past couple years and its deal for LinkedIn won't help much on the operating line in the near term, but the company is on pace for continued margin expansion in coming years, in our view. All three companies have tremendous competitive advantages, generate considerable free cash flow, and have excellent dividend growth potential. Though their share prices vary with their corresponding value estimates, respectively, when it comes to operating margins, these three companies are among the best!

V, FB, and MSFT are included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios.