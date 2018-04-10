Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Acadia Sell-Off, Therapix Soars On Results, Menlo Setback

Analysis focus: Acadia

Today we will discuss Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD), which has fallen sharply on a CNN report that raised concerns about the Nuplazid’s safety.

The CNN article notes that there were always safety concerns with the drug and that some committee members who voted for an approval were apprehensive. However, an Ad Com’s decision to back a drug is based on the risk/benefit profile. It is obvious that the committee then, and the FDA now, sees more benefits than risk with Nuplazid.

The CNN report also adds that analysis by a not for profit health organization, the Institute for Safe Medication Practices, cautioned that 244 deaths had been reported to the FDA between Nuplazid’s launch and March 2017. The CNN report further adds that since that report (interestingly this report is from November last year), the FDA data shows the number of deaths reported has increased to over 700.

Acadia did release a statement immediately after the report to contain the damage. However, as of now, it is not helping shares. The company noted that Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP), the condition for which Nuplazid is approved, is typically observed in elderly patients and these patients have several medical comorbidities. What is interesting is the company’s claim that the overall mortality rate in Nuplazid patients is 12.4 per 100 patient years, whereas PDP patients not on Nuplazid had a mortality rate of 28.2 per 100 patient years. Acadia’s data for non-Nuplazid patients is based on Medicare Claims Database (2012-2015). While a dataset from the same period would have been more convincing, we believe that it should be sufficient to allay any concerns with regards to Nupalzid’s safety and future. More important, the FDA has not issued any warnings about the drug’s safety so the 25% loss of market capitalization in a single trading day does seem unjustified.

Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ:TRPX) shares have surged on top-line results from a phase 2a study evaluating THX-110 in adult subjects with Tourette syndrome.

Analysis: THX-110 is a combination of dronabinol (∆-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA). In the investigator-initiated study, the drug candidate led to a significant improvement in symptoms over time in the subjects. The study included 16 subjects, who were followed-up for a period of 12 weeks. The primary endpoint of the study was performance of THX-110 as measured by the Yale Global Tic Severity Scale Total Tic Score, (YGTSS-TTS) the gold-standard and customary index for assessing symptom severity. An average tic reduction of 21% was observed across the entire sample in the study. Six of the 16 subjects showed a reduction of more than 25%.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) announced that its lead candidate failed in a mid-stage study, sparking a sell-off in the recently listed shares.

Analysis: Menlo announced top-line results from MTI-103, a phase 2 study of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus in adults and adolescents with a history of atopic dermatitis (AD). The study failed to meet the primary endpoint of difference between the treatment arm and the placebo arm in the mean change in WI-NRS from baseline to week 6. The study also missed a key secondary endpoint of responder-rate analysis of a 4-point WI-NRS improvement at week 6. On the safety front, serlopitant was well-tolerated.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) provided a business update as well as expected milestones in 2018.

Analysis: RDHL noted that top-line results from its ongoing phase 3 study with RHB-104 for Crohn’s disease (MAP US study) are expected to be released in mid-2018. The company has already completed enrollment of 331 subjects. Top-line results from the confirmatory phase 3 study with TALICIA (RHB-105) for H. pylori infection (ERADICATE Hp 2 study) are expected to be released in the second half of 2018. At this point, 60% of the planned enrollment has been completed by RedHill. The company also said that the first five patients have been enrolled in a phase 2a study with YELIVA (ABC294640) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. Enrollment in this study is expected to be completed by the end of 2018. The company is also continuing discussions with the FDA for its planned phase III development programs for BEKINDA (RHB-102) for acute gastroenteritis and for IBS-D.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) for $218 per share. The deal values AveXis at $8.7 billion.

Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) announced the appointment of R. Keith Woods as COO. Woods previously served as Senior VP of North American Operations at Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) announced that the FDA has accepted under Priority Review its marketing application seeking approval for duvelisib for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) and accelerated approval for relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL).

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced that a phase 3 study called KEYNOTE-042 evaluating its KEYTRUDA as a first-line treatment in locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) met the primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS). The study was comparing KEYTRUDA to platinum-based chemo in patients with a PD-L1 tumor proportion score of at least 1%.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has in-licensed Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:IONS) antisense NASH candidate ONIS-AZ6-2.5Lrx. As per the terms of the agreement, Ionis will receive $30 million in upfront payment, up to $300 million in milestone payments and tiered royalties of up to low teens on net sales.

GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) announced that it has completed patient enrollment in a phase 2 study of enobosarm in postmenopausal women with stress urinary incontinence (NYSE:SUI). The enrollment has been completed well ahead of schedule. Top-line results from the study are expected in the final quarter of this year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) announced that it is making progress in getting the FDA’s nod in a second pilot study evaluating lead candidate Ocular Bandage Gel (OBG) for the acceleration of re-epithelialization of larger corneal epithelial defects in patients who have undergone photorefractive keratectomy.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) announced that the first patient has been screened in its phase 2b study evaluating MN-117 in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).

