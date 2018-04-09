Market Turning Points: Gold And Silver

Preamble:

Gold is slowly rising and making equal highs and higher lows. The market does not seem to care about the metals at the present time due to poor performance. We believe an inflection point is right around the corner. Is this expected move investable or tradable? We will examine the models for insights to this question.

Liquidity Model:

Predictive Analytic Models has developed a model to track and forecast the movement of Gold. It is expected the next move is higher based on the model fundamentals. Gold is making higher lows but not higher highs. The current year to date high for Gold is $1365.40 made on February 15th.

How high will Gold go in this uptrend and should we buy it now? What about the gold miners?

Below is the liquidity model with Gold superimposed. You can see the reactions of Gold to the liquidity variables. Liquidity bottomed in December of last year and started increasing. Gold responded to the increase in liquidity and increased from $1238.30 to $1365.40. A similar increase in liquidity is expected from the High Frequency Market Liquidity Model and we will watch to determine if Gold follow the model higher.

Gold may increase to the $1350 or $1400 range before starting a new decline:

Macro Liquidity model with short term variables.

Silver on the other hand may break lower. The Silver to Gold ratio has been decreasing. Silver has a high short to long positioning ratio. The hope for Silver increasing would be a short covering rally. However, we would not bet on that rally and wait to see if a breakout is forthcoming to propel Silver higher. It can happen with the short positioning and increase in liquidity. We apply the same logic to the Silver miners, which are locked into a long consolidation. We want miners to prove it to us this time before we design a trade. We may trade a downside move if a significant upside move presents itself. It will change my position if Gold has an impulse move higher. A Gold move higher above $1400 will get interesting. Stay tuned and watch this up move with me.

The liquidity models prepare us for the expected direction of the move but most important is the TURNING POINT of the moves. We expect the turning point to present itself in late April or early May at the earliest and it may be much later. We will have more information to analyze at that time. I will post an update to the model at that time and analyze the current expected up move and determine if a tradable down move is forthcoming. We will also monitor the miners to determine if a tradable impulse move up actually presents itself now or in the next week.

Silver Gold Ratio:

The silver to gold ratio has interested me for some time. I am still learning how to use this tool in determining gold and silver miners investing. The ratio may be bottoming soon based on historical evidence. I will provide a chart in the comments later this week. It could be that silver will decline less than Gold therefore outperforming Gold. However, it could be that a new Silver rally is forthcoming. We believe for former is the case for now. However, this is the exact reason to watch the current liquidity model and the increase in Gold over the next few weeks. This rally will inform us on several levels creating opportunities to design trades at the peak of the current liquity increase.

