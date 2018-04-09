Tesla: How To Trade The Volatility

Source: Tesla

Summary

Last week, I wrote about Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) debt, specifically their 2025 debt tranche. Today, we will dive deeper into the equity side of Tesla.

TSLA data by YCharts

I have fond memories of learning about the stock market from my grandfather. Sipping lemonade and eating boysenberries, he and I would look up the previous day's stock movement in the newspaper (this was long before home computers). With blackened-fingertips, we would discuss why the stock went up or down, read related news, and he would teach me how to trade stock options - something that I am so grateful to have learned and now use on an almost daily basis. It is not what most 11-year-old kids did back then (or maybe now either). I sure look back on these perceived simpler days with great affection. Times seemed simpler than trading stocks like AT&T (T), Coca-Cola (KO), and Disney (DIS). I have written about AT&T here and Disney here.

What follows is a technical and fundamental analysis of Tesla as well as a trade idea to play Tesla's volatility and coming earnings.

There are a number of factors of why we have seen considerable movement in Tesla's stock over the last few weeks. This has been primarily due to the recent debt downgrade and other disappointing news.

The stock (and the 2025 debt tranche) got hammered down due to the Moody's downgrade on March 27 from B3 to B2 sending the debt crashing due to what Moody's cited as a 'significant shortfall in the Model 3 production rate' as well as 'liquidity pressures due to its large negative free cash flow and the pending maturities of convertible bonds ($230 million in November 2018 and $920 million in March 2019)'. However, the company stated that it would not need to raise more money this year which calmed liquidity fears that have plagued the company.

As discussed below in more detail, first quarter 2018 deliveries did not meet the market's expectations. In addition, there have been headlines such as the autopilot crash. In very recent news, China's quality watchdog said Tesla will recall a total of 8,898 Model S vehicles in the country from June 28 apparently relating to replacing bolts in the power steering component.

Clearly, news and emotions are driving the volatility in Tesla. Over the last 10 trading days, the stock has traded between 245 and 304 - a swing of over 24% - that is a lot even for Telsa's stock.

Source: Fidelity Investments

Technicals

Tesla might have a place in a portfolio. Of course, I would never bet the farm on Tesla, but having a small position at least allows one to feel like they 'won' if the stock really accelerates over the next 20 years. If the stock declines and you only own a small position, at least you can sleep at night. It is hard to avoid stockholders remorse either way. It's best to take emotions out of holding or selling any stock.

According to Recognia, Tesla has entered Wave 3 of its Elliott Wave cycle signaling a target price of 456, a 52% increase from current levels. According to Elliott Wave theory, Wave 3 is usually the longest and most tradeable wave in the Elliott Wave cycle.

Currently, Tesla's relative strength index (RSI) is above 50 which is bullish. The MACD is above its signal line but still negative. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) must break above its zero level to trigger further gains. The stock is currently trading above its 20-day moving average of 303.23 but under its 50-day moving average of 323.27. A price point of 340 (and then 355) appears to be the next resistance level while 287 (and then 252) appears to be the support. Overall, there appears to be short-term strength, but we will need to wait to see if this strength holds over the longer term.

Source: Fidelity charts

Fundamentals

While 1Q18 deliveries did not meet expectations (see chart below), the company said total production increased 40% to 34,494 vehicles, including 24,728 Model S and Model X vehicles and 9,766 Model 3 vehicles. Model 3 production represented a fourfold increase from the previous quarter.

Tesla said it produced 2,020 Model 3s in the past seven days and expects to produce 2,000 more Model 3s in the next seven days. The company plans to end the second quarter making 2,500 Model 3s a week.

In addition, they expect that the Model 3 production rate will climb rapidly to 5,000 units per week 'laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin, and strong positive operating cash flow. As a result, Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines.'

On an additional positive note, Tesla mentioned that customer satisfaction for Model 3 quality is above 93%.

I am more excited about Tesla's scalable lithium-ion battery business than I am about their car business. It appears that the value in Tesla is really in the renewable energy market. Tesla recently installed the world's largest grid-scale battery farm in South Australia. In addition, they recently were awarded a deal to install solar panels and batteries in nearly 50,000 South Australian homes over the next five years to provide 250 megawatts of dispatchable electricity from the distributed home solar panels and energy storage units. The energy would be used in homes and the rest would be sent to the electricity grid.

Tesla is doing some amazing things in the home battery space as well with their Powerwall technology. While the technology still seems expensive, it does hold promise. The Tesla battery pack is made for day use at one's home and is generally paired with a solar panel system. When the solar panels produce more electricity than needed in the home, the excess is stored in the battery pack instead of being sent back into the electric grid. Later, when the solar panels are not producing enough electricity for one's needs, the electricity stored in the Powerwall is utilized instead of having to buy it from one's utility company.

Since last quarter's results are somewhat old news, but to have completeness, let's just take a quick peek into Tesla's 2017 financials. The balance sheet and income statement are shown below. As would be expected at a company in this cycle, they are ramping up capital expenditures and borrowing to do it. Net working capital is still an issue. The cash flow statement can be seen here. As evidenced by the statements, Tesla ended 2017 more levered up than in previous years.

From the income statement, Tesla has grown revenues and gross profits. Note, the very solid growth in sales for the non-automotive revenue. However, operating expenses, especially SG&A, need to be contained.

A few key metrics are shown directly below. The company's gross margin and debt-to-capital ratio have been at or higher than the industry average for each of the past five years.

Source: Thomson Reuters

Source: SEC.gov

Source: SEC.gov

Insider Trading

While not a perfect indicator, it is interesting to view (legal) insider trading activity over time. Some investors believe there is a direct correlation to insider trading activity and the future stock performance. This will be a topic for another article. However, I generally do not believe that insiders are that much better than the public in determining the direction of a stock. Many times, insiders exercise shares for a number of reasons, some of which have nothing to do with where they think the stock is headed. Shown below is the insider buys and sells by volume along with the stock's month-end price since 2016.

Source: gurufocus.com

Ford vs. Tesla Performance

It might be interesting to some that Ford (NYSE:F), who has had its own share of problems lately, has a market cap of $45B, General Motors' (GM) market cap is at $54 billion while Tesla's market cap is relatively close at $51B. I think this says a lot about how the market has priced Tesla's future.

As noted by MarketWatch, Tesla 'seems to pack lots of activity into the final days of its quarters, and it keeps having trouble meeting its hugely optimistic targets.'

Source: Fidelity.com

Trade Idea

Tesla just had its best week in four years. Of course, that was on the heels of a meltdown where they had their worse week since 2010. What is certain is there is a lot of volatility in Tesla's stock. While that is tough for buy-and-hold investors, option traders generally like more volatility.

While not official yet, Tesla is estimated to report earnings on May 2, 2018.

Earnings season can be an especially volatile time for stocks especially ones like Tesla where it seems everyone has an opinion of where the stock is headed with large dissimilarities.

There are a couple of ways to play earning season - buy the stock, short the stock or buy a combination of calls and/or puts depending if you are bearish or bullish.

As I write this, the stock is right around 306. Assuming earnings do come out on May 2, you might want to give the options a little time after earnings before they expire. I mention this as there are May 4 options, but there is no guarantee that earnings will be released on May 2. The idea of this trade is that one benefits from the earnings announcement. As such, we will be discussing the May 11 expiration-dated options.

For a high-level discussion on options and how they work, please move towards the end of the article.

If you are bullish on Tesla and their earnings, one might consider the following trade example. Let's assume you think the stock will go to 345 by May 11. As such, you could buy a May 11 310 call and sell a May 11 365 call. The cost, max gain, and break even are shown below.

Alternatively, if you are bearish on Tesla's earnings, a trade one might consider would be as follows. Let's assume you think the stock will go to 250 by May 11. As such, you could buy a May 11 305 put and sell a May 11 245 put. The cost, max gain, and break even are also shown below.

From a probability standpoint (I generally take these with a grain of salt), this is looking out to May 10 and where the stock might trade:

Source: Fidelity

Take Away

Tesla appears to be a polarizing stock - either you love them or hate them. What we probably can all agree on is that there has been and most likely will be more volatility to come in Tesla's stock. There are ways to trade the volatility to your advantage - if you are on the right side of the trade.

This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principle. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance, and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.