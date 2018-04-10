Everything You Need To Know About The (Possible) Trade War - Today's Editors' Picks

Good morning! I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Market valuation

Comment of the day, by contributor John Hussman

I've been increasingly asked my opinion of the recent market volatility. The proper answer, I think, is that we're observing the very early effects of risk-aversion in a hypervalued market. To some extent, the actual news events are irrelevant. I certainly wouldn't gauge market risk by monitoring the day-to-day news on potential tariffs or even prospects for rate changes by the Fed.

Indeed, when our measures of market internals have been unfavorable (signaling risk-averse investor psychology), the S&P 500 has historically lost value, on average, even during periods of Fed easing, falling interest rates, or interest rates pinned near zero. The reason is that when investors are inclined toward risk-aversion, safe liquidity is a desirable asset rather than an inferior one, so creating more of the stuff doesn't provoke speculation.

This distinction - that Fed easing can strongly amplify existing speculative pressures but is often wholly ineffective when investors are inclined to risk-aversion - is likely to smack believers in a "Fed put" like a ton of bricks over the completion of this cycle. It wouldn't be a surprise if the financial memory of investors wasn't so selective. Recall that the Fed eased aggressively and persistently throughout the 2000-2002 and 2007-2009 collapses.

In a speculative market, bad news is good news and good news is good news. In a risk-averse market, the opposite is true. When investors have to argue among themselves about which news event is causing them to worry, the news is probably just providing day-to-day occasions for investors to act on more general concerns, like extreme valuation.