Lumber Hits Another Record

Lumber is a highly illiquid commodity when it comes to the futures contracts offered by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Each contract represents 110,000 board feet of lumber in specifications set forth by the Exchange. The CME contract quotes the price of wood in dollars per 1,000 board feet. Nearby May futures settled on April 6 at $536.20 which makes a contract of lumber worth just under $59,000.

Lumber is a critical industrial commodity when it comes to construction and building infrastructure. Like copper, other ferrous and nonferrous metals, energy, and other industrial metals and minerals, the price of lumber can be a barometer for periods of economic growth or contraction. When the economy in the United States and around the world is booming, demand for industrial commodities tends to increase. While trading lumber on the futures market can be dangerous because of its lack of volume and open interest, watching the price action in the lumber market can yield lots of clues for other markets that have a high degree of sensitivity to economic conditions.

Since late 2015, the price of wood has been rising, and in 2017, it surpassed all previous highs. The rally has extended into 2018.

Taking the stairs up since September 2015

The price of lumber has been moving to the upside since September 2015.

As the chart highlights, the price of lumber futures on the CME reached a bottom in January 2009 following the global financial crisis at $137.90 per 1,000 board feet. In September 2015, lumber made a higher low at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet.

The price of wood has climbed steadily since September 2015. It crossed the $300 level in March 2016 and conquered the $400 level in April 2017. Since October 2017, the price of lumber has not traded below $400 per 1,000 board feet.

A new record in 2017

Before last year, the all-time peak price for CME lumber futures stood at $493.50, which was the high dating back to 1993. However, last year lumber surpassed that level rising to a high of $500 per 1,000 board in November. The strength in the lumber market came from an almost perfect bullish storm for the price of wood. A continuation of historically low interest rates and improvements in the U.S. economy fostered a rise in new home construction around the country. At the same time, storms in Texas, Louisiana, and Florida increased the demand for wood when it came to boarding-up homes to protect against the coming storms and to rebuild them in the aftermath. Additionally, wildfires in California increased the demand for wood to rebuild houses reduces to ashes in late 2017.

The trend continues in 2018

The bullish trend in the price of wood continued into 2018 as the price has risen to even higher heights.

As the chart shows, the most recent peak price for the lumber futures market came on Friday, April 6 when the price of May futures traded to a peak price of $540.40 and settled at $536.20 per 1,000 board feet. On Monday, April 9 lumber was still trading around the high as it closed at the $534.20 level. The bullish trend in lumber has continued while other industrial commodities prices have taken a break from moving higher over recent weeks.

The price of NYMEX crude oil hit its high for the year on January 25 at $66.66 per barrel and has since corrected to the $63 level. COMEX copper futures traded to a high of $3.3220 in late December and has moved back to $3.08 per pound. However, the bullish trend in lumber continues to charge higher as we enter the second quarter of the year as buoyant demand and fears over international trade policy continue to provide support for the price of wood.

NAFTA and tariffs could create shortages

The leading exporters of lumber in the world are China and Canada, and together they ship over 20% of the worlds annual production of the industrial commodity. In March, the Trump Administration rolled out ten and twenty-five percent respective tariffs on aluminum and steel and a $60 billion protectionist tariff on China on over 1300 products. Last week, China retaliated against the U.S. action, and at the end of the week, President Trump said he was considering an additional $100 billion in tariffs on China boosting the potential for a trade war.

When it comes to Canada, the U.S. issued an exemption from the steel and aluminum duties saying both Canadian and Mexican trade was vital to "national security interests." However, the President made it clear that a continuation of the exemptions could become dependent on a successful renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA.

On the campaign trail, President Trump railed against current trade policies that he said put the U.S. at a disadvantage to other nations around the world. Instead of blaming America's trading partners, he put the blame directly on past administrations. To fulfill his campaign promises, the administration has embarked on a quest to level the playing field when it comes to international trade through bilateral rather than multilateral agreements. President Trump has said he seeks "fairness and reciprocity" in all future agreements and he is not afraid to use tariffs to achieve his objectives. While the current threat of protectionist policies has thrown markets into a volatile tizzy over past weeks, it is possible that the administration is just posturing for future negotiations and China's response is the same. However, when it comes to the price of wood, the current fear of shortages has boosted the price of lumber futures to its highest level in modern history.

New home construction supports higher highs, but be careful

Last week, the largest U.S. homebuilder Lennar (NYSE:LEN) posted extraordinary earnings for its fiscal first quarter of 2018. Wall Street expected EPS to move 46% higher over the period to 82 cents with revenues up 11.6% to $2.652 billion according to Zachs Investment Research. However, LEN said that it earned $1.11 per share, up 88% versus a year earlier and that revenue jumped 28% to $2.98 billion. New-home orders rose 30% to 8,456, which included 1,069 homes from its February acquisition of CalAtlantic home builders.

Additionally, LEN had previously informed shareholders that recent tax reforms in the U.S. would reduce the company's effective tax rate from 34% to approximately 25% in 2018 meaning that earning should increase commensurately if the current trend in new-home buying remains the same.

LEN is a bellwether stock for home builders in the U.S., and their business has been booming. The more homes build by Lennar and others in the industry, the more the demand for lumber grows.

While lumber is at its all-time peak price, new-home construction, the potential for an infrastructure rebuilding package in the U.S. and the fear of tariffs that could impede supplied continue to support the price of the industrial commodity.

With less than 7000 contracts of open interest and low daily trading volume, the lumber futures market is highly illiquid, and I avoid trading or investing using the CME contracts. However, two ETF products, CUT, and WOOD offer an alternative for those wishing to invest in the lumber market.

Wood is the iShares Global Timber and Forestry ETF product that has net assets of over $440 million and an average daily trading volume of around 35,000 shares. The expense ratio is 0.48%, and the ETF is comprised of approximately 25 companies of the largest publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management, or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

CUT is the Guggenheim MSCI Global Timber ETF with over $228 million in net assets. CUT trades an average of over 27,000 shares each day and has an expense ratio of 0.57%. The ETF invests in equities of companies engaged in the ownership and management of forests and timberlands that produce finished products that use timber as a raw material.

Both WOOD and CUT are trading, alongside lumber, at close to all-time highs as of Monday, April 9. New-home construction and recent earnings by Lennar provide support for the price of wood as does the ongoing trade saga when it comes to the futures of NAFTA.

I never recommend buying a commodity on its highs, particularly when that high is at a record level. However, any pullbacks in the price of lumber could be an opportunity to get aboard this bull market that has been in place since September 2015. Moreover, the price action and trajectory of the lumber market over the first months of 2018 is a sign that economic conditions continue to improve and demand for wood is growing which has significant ramifications for the prices of other industrial commodities and the overall economy.

