Alcoa's Shares Building In Lofty Expectations

We have reservations about the stock, and while management has done a good job in recent years, the industry still faces too many challenges, in our view.

Image Source: President Donald Trump's Twitter

By The Valuentum Team

The White House is ready to defend the domestic steel and aluminum industries, and a natural winner, at least at face value, may be one of the largest players in the space, Alcoa (AA). The company is the globe's leading producer of primary and fabricated aluminum as well as the world's largest miner of bauxite and refiner of alumina. It is well-diversified across a variety of end markets, too: aerospace, automotive, and packaging, to name a few. Alcoa has been around for a long time (it was founded in 1889), but its prospects haven't been this lively in some time, in our view.

Image Source: Alcoa, February 2018, Capital Markets Presentation (page 5)

On March 1, President Trump shocked the world and announced that he would impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, the latter to the tune of 10%. Steel and aluminum stocks soared as a result of the news, but since then, the White House has added a number of countries that the tariffs will exclude, effectively watering them down, according to some reports. We expect the Trump administration to continue to work with the aluminum industry to maximize the health of domestic producers. Many in the industry have pointed to concerns about how the tariffs may impact global growth, but one thing appears to be consistent: the targeting of China (FXI). Domestic equities tied to the aluminum end market are also watching whether US sanctions on Rusal may drive the Russian aluminum giant into bankruptcy.

The net impact of any trade tariffs with China, however, is rather difficult to handicap. For one, Alcoa is expecting China to lead aluminum demand growth in 2018 with expectations for demand in the country to grow 5.75-6.25% compared to global demand growth expectations of 4.25-5.25%. Even while a supply/demand surplus is expected in the country in 2018, the country is still a huge demand pull for aluminum, and should US trade relationships with China deteriorate, domestic aluminum producers could see what otherwise may have been a long-term demand stream eliminated if China turns inward. Said differently, aluminum producers may benefit from better pricing in the near term, but they could be sacrificing a key component of long-term demand. The situation continues to develop, both US and China go back and forth on the magnitude of tariffs levied between the two nations.

Alcoa's Free Cash Flow Improving

Image Source: Valuentum

We think one of the most important metrics for investors to pay attention to, especially in a commodity-producing arena, is free cash flow, as defined by cash flow from operations less all capital spending. Alcoa's fundamental performance, for example, is tied to volatile and unpredictable aluminum prices, so monitoring cash flow sensitivity is key. The London Metals Exchange (LME) price for aluminum has oscillated between $1,400 to $2,250 per metric ton during the past five years alone - a notable range. Though the company expects 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $2.6-2.8 billion, a $100/metric ton change in the price of aluminum is estimated to cause a $200 million change in annual EBITDA. EBITDA is not a perfect proxy for free cash flow (given that it does not account for capital spending), but it nonetheless reveals how sensitive Alcoa's performance is to changes in aluminum prices.

Although Alcoa's performance is cyclical and faces uncertainty with respect to a US "trade war" with China, the company was able to generate $1.2 billion in cash flow from operations and roughly $800 million in free cash flow during 2017. Adjusted EBITDA in 2017, excluding special items of $2.35 billion, was more than double that achieved in 2016, as revenue soared 25% on better alumina and aluminum pricing. If the proposed tariffs and protectionist policies in the US continue to drive aluminum and alumina pricing higher in coming years, we could see the inherent operating leverage within Alcoa's business model drive even better EBITDA performance than expected. However, the demand impact across the globe from trade wars throws a wrench into predicting any final outcome with any sort of precision.

Alcoa's Balance Sheet Is Not The Greatest

Image Source: Alcoa, February 2018, Capital Markets Presentation (page 7)

At the end of 2017, Alcoa had $1.36 billion in cash and $1.41 billion in debt, reflecting a very modest net debt position. We like that Alcoa is not adding too much financial leverage to an already highly-operationally leveraged business model. High operating leverage and high financial leverage in a cyclical end market could be a recipe for disaster, and management knows this. It will be important for Alcoa to stay at the low end of the cost curve, too and seek cost take-outs every year.

That said, equity investors should keep a close eye on Alcoa's credit rating, which is in junk territory (it was upgraded to BB/Ba2, but this still falls short from investment-grade). Activists in the form of Elliott Management have put pressure on the executive team, and it played a role in the separation of the firm into two publicly-traded companies, Arconic (ARNC) being the other. Alcoa's debt load has been significantly reduced as a result of the split, and we think the lower the debt, the better. We'd actually like to see Alcoa debt free. It just doesn't seem like a good idea to be leveraging up in a bull market that is now more than 9 years old, in any case, and we don't expect Alcoa will.

If there is one positive consideration related to Alcoa's financial position, it is that the aluminum giant doesn't have to worry about near-term debt maturities, and it has $1.5 billion available on its revolver (a corporate credit card). This affords the company significant financial flexibility, something that will be necessary through the ups and downs of any economic cycle. Its next major debt maturity doesn't come due until 2024 (6.75% notes), as shown in the image above, giving the company tremendous option value, in the form of time, to make substantial improvements to the sustainability of its core business.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum. The net balance sheet considers the company's funded status of pension obligations.

Alcoa's results can be overly exciting during economic upswings, attractive investors, but economic troughs - where both volume and pricing wane - are inevitable, and the next global recession could very well be right around the corner. Frankly, it is hard to know how the global markets will react to increased protectionism with respect to the two largest economies in the world. Though the loss of its value-add business embedded in Arconic may impact the volatility of shares, a renewed focus on its core should help operational flexibility to some degree.

That said, we value Alcoa at $38 per share (see image above), with the high end of our fair value estimate range of $51 (see image below), about where shares are trading. With Alcoa, thinking about the concept of value as a range instead of a point fair value estimate is very relevant, especially given the sensitivity of its future free cash flow stream to commodity-price changes, which are very difficult to predict. In short, we think Alcoa is starting to build in some lofty expectations thanks to the White House's renewed protectionist stance, perhaps pushing its stock price ahead of intrinsic value. Of course, we like to see Alcoa in good shape and back on its feet, but we have reservations about the stock.

Image Source: Valuentum

