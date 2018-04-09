Is Netflix Still Recession-Proof?

However, it also suffers from some drawbacks for example, movie watching aficionados may run out of content to watch and niche markets are under served.

If you've been a Netflix (NFLX) shareholder for the last two years, or even in the last 3 months, you've been handsomely rewarded. However, with the recent stock market selloff and the dizzying heights which Netflix stock reached in the beginning of March we started to wander: Will Netflix be recession proof, again?

Netflix weathered the Great Recession better than most. However, compared to the last recession, consumers can now choose from a wider selection of video streaming platforms ranging from Amazon Prime Instant Video (AMZN) to HBO Now (TWX), and beyond, to satisfy their entertainment demands. In this article, we examine whether Netflix is prepared to weather the next recession by looking at its competitors and debt load and propose Netflix stock has probably reached a peak. In addition, we propose that Netflix consumers are under served and offer some ideas on how the company could better serve its customer base.

Pros of Netflix

In the not so distant past, one of the most popular ways to watch television involved having a cable subscription. You would pay approximately $30 to $100 to a cable company to get a predetermined number of channels. Channels would specialize around a theme and serve up movies and television shows based around that theme. Viewers could enjoy channels varying from the Music Television (MTV) to the Scifi Network. And, television networks could monetize their original content by selling ad space to advertisers. But times have changed. While you can still buy a cable subscription today, many people have opted to cut the cord and mainly consume media content online. In other words, viewership has gone digital.

So-called "cord-cutters" have freed themselves from both the tyranny of pre-programmed television and commercials (in some instances), as well as the need to learn how to program a DVR machine to record programming and watch later. The way the public consumes television has gone digital and one of the main beneficiaries of this technological disruption has been Netflix. On top of that the explosion of mobile devices has magnified consumers demand for entertainment while on the go. In the period between 2013 through 2017 Netflix membership grew from approximately 44 million to 117 million subscribers globally (54 million in America alone) while the number of cable TV subscribers has simultaneously declined at an alarming rate.

Netflix, the DVD mail delivery and video streaming pioneer, has many things to love. It offers ad-free on demand video streaming, supports most devices even older ones, and at roughly $10 per month for a subscription it seems like a steal for quality movie and TV show watching, that is if you already have an internet connection.

(Source: Netflix)

In addition, Netflix's user interface is simple and elegant so that anybody can use it. And as the platform collects more data about an individual's viewing preferences its algorithm allows it to present a selection of movies and tv shows curated just for him or her.

To deal with increasing content licensing costs, as well as disappearing content that it can no longer license, Netflix has done a superb job at investing in original content. One Nettflix documentary even won an academy award. It has spent something to the tune of $6 billion last year in original content alone and plans to spend an additional $7 - $8 billion this year as it believes this might help retain subscribers.

But while there are many things to love about Netflix there are some alarming signs that may make a prudent investor nervous.

Cons of Netflix

Growing Competition



(Source: iPhoneHacks)

Today there's a flood of video streaming services when compared to 2008. YouTube, Google's (GOOG) video streaming platform, serves up videos by independent creators free of charge to viewers and supported by ads. Although YouTube has yet to make gripping television shows and movies, its contents has grown by leaps and bounds since 2008. There are a lot more creators in the platform since 2008 serving video of all kinds to fill every niche area. In addition, viewers have the option to remove ads by joining YouTube Red for $10 per month. With YouTube Red viewers cannot only get ad free content, but also enjoy music streaming, the ability to download content for viewing later in areas where there's no access to the internet, and access to original YouTube Red shows. Facebook is trying to get into the same market as well with Facebook Watch.

(Source: Securly Blog)

At this point you're probably thinking YouTube and Facebook will never dethrone Netflix as the video streaming service of choice because their content is nowhere near as good as what Netflix offers. You might have a point when it comes to movies and TV shows, but at the end of the day it's all about what people are willing to spend their time and money on. And YouTube is winning over the younger generation.

However, even if we dismiss YouTube as a major competitor there are still several existing Netflix competitors, and several that are just around the corner. Amazon's Prime Video, HBO Now, Hulu, and the upcoming services from Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL).

Of these, the most serious competitor for Netflix right now is Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video comes standard with Amazon Prime Membership or can be had independently for $8.99 per month. According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners there are up to 90 million Prime members in the United States. By contrast, Netflix has 54 million users in the United States, according to the latest Netflix 10K. So comparatively speaking Amazon Prime Video has actually deeper market penetration than Netflix, in the United States. It's difficult to compare the two services directly however.

(Source: Wikipedia)

While Amazon, just like Netflix, has invested billions of dollars in original content, their original content is not as well known. Many Amazon Prime customers are unaware or rarely use Prime Video service, based on our own research, and Amazon does a relatively poor job promoting the service and making it user friendly and accessible. They do have a website and an app but neither is as good as the interface that Netflix has built. However, this can change in the blink of an eye if Amazon decides to seriously compete with Netflix in this space. They are busy building a library of content right now, the hard part. Simplifying the user interface is a far easier task by comparison.

This is a threat to Netflix because Amazon Prime service costs $8.25 per month (if paid yearly) and provides free shipping on many Amazon products as well as access to Amazon Prime Music and Video services, the Kindle library, and even access (for additional price) to premium channels such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz. The point we are trying to make here is that if a family is given a choice between canceling Netflix or Amazon Prime for financial reasons, Netflix is more likely to end up on the chopping block.

Besides Amazon Prime and the ad supported Hulu service, we also have newcomers into the space in the form of Disney who is starting a video streaming service using technology developed by BamTech, and Apple which has commissioned original content from various directors and already committed to spending one billion in original content this year and as much as $4.2 billion by 2022. Companies with very deep pockets are entering this space and are getting ready to compete with Netflix just when Netflix's balance sheet is stretching pretty thin.

Growing Debt

At the moment the company boasts an incredible $6.5 billion debt load as of year end 2017 and three years running of negative free cash flow to the tune of $1.95 billion. If they are incapable of generating sufficient cash to service their debt and obligations they may be in trouble. To raise cash the company has sold high yield junk bonds. In May of 2017 it issued $1.53 billion of euro-denominated 10.5 year to maturity bonds and later in October it issued $1.6 billion in additional bonds. The bonds are rated "junk" status by both Moody's and S&P with a rating of B1 and B-plus respectively.

Going cash negative for a period of time may be part of an investment strategy that will produce massive profits in the future when Netflix has a dominant position in the market and is able to increase prices to better cover its costs. However, it is uncertain, given the upcoming deep pocketed competition, that Netflix will be able to get to that point any time soon, if ever, and the debt is piling up.

Ideas for Growth

But not all is lost for Netflix. They have reinvented themselves before, and they can do so again. What we would love to see from Netflix is introduction of specialty content, for a price, of course, and redesign of their customer acquisition strategy.

Specialty Content

Let's first talk about specialty content. Netflix primarily targets to an American market with mainly American TV shows and movies. There is an opportunity for Netflix in offering foreign content from various localities for an additional fee on top of the standard subscription. Imagine something like the Latin Telenovelas, K-Drama, or the Bollywood package, offered for an additional $5-$10 per month. Basically this is similar to offering a la carte specialty channels in a traditional television business model. This would allow Netflix to create more lock in for their customers and to generate additional revenue from their existing customers without having to explicitly raise the price of the service.

This additional content can also be a magnet for drawing additional customers to the platform. For instance, an immigrant family in the United States might be interested in watching shows in their native language and they would subscribe to Netflix and pay the base fee on top of the additional content fee to Netflix for the privilege.

This additional premium content wouldn't only be limited to foreign television shows and movies. Netflix can offer other content owners a marketplace for their premium content. And, encourage the production of said content by third parties thus removing some of the burden from themselves.

For instance, as we discussed above Amazon Prime offers, for an additional fee, subscriptions to HBO, Showtime, and Starz channels. Clearly, those channels are willing to work with streaming services. Why isn't this an option on Netflix?

If I want to have Netflix and HBO Now, why must I download two separate apps and have two separate monthly bills? As the bigger player in the market right now, Netflix has the leverage to convince other content producers to work with them and position themselves as a partner and a content distributor.

A company like HBO would be able to add their own premium package to the Netflix set of available packages. HBO gets to set the price for the package and provides the content. Netflix handles the distribution and the promotion of the content and keeps a portion of the subscription fee for its troubles passing the rest directly to HBO. Basically, a classic cable TV model, but with a lot less hassle and more choice for the consumer and more profits for Netflix.

Customer Acquisition

Currently Netflix acquires their customers by offering them a Free 30 Day Trial on the service. All you have to do is give them a credit card. Aside from the system being commonly abused by people who use temporary credit cards to subscribe for the service and never pay for it, the system also has another fatal flaw.

Imagine you are a Netflix customer but for whatever reason, perhaps because you are struggling financially, you decide to cancel the service. What do you do next? You are also likely to delete the Netflix app on your phone and on your television set top box. Even if you are too lazy to delete the apps, you're still unlikely to open them if you don't have the service. As a result, Netflix doesn't get an opportunity to promote to you their new amazing shows and movies.

(Source: Zynath Capital)

An alternative customer acquisition model would involve Netflix offering a small portion of their original content completely free through their app and website similar to the Kindle Preview that you get with Amazon. For instance, imagine if they offered the first two episodes of Stranger Things for free through their app, or the first two episodes of House of Cards.

Even a past customer with no currently activated account or a potential future customer is likely to keep that app around just so that they can watch some of the freebies. Someone who watches the first two episodes of Stranger Things and gets hooked on the show is far more likely to give them a credit card and subscribe to the service so they can finish the series. Even if that same customer cancels the subscription after the month is over Netflix still gets their $10.99 which is far better than $0 that they get now.

Investor Takeaway

Netflix is slowly but surely becoming an American staple. They produce wonderful content, are easy to use, and are fairly affordable for the average American family. However, there are additional competitors with very deep pockets on the horizon. Further, to date, Netflix has failed to generate significant positive cash flow. Often people compare Netflix to Amazon, both high growth companies, however the difference is that Amazon has been cash flow positive for as long as we can remember, even if they fail to book significant net profits. By contrast, Netflix has been bleeding cash for as long as we can remember, and their cash outflow is only accelerating.

Because it's such a storied stock we are not going to pretend to be able to predict the price action for NFLX shares, but the value of the company is being quickly eroded by the staggering amounts of debt they are taking on. If you have a position in NFLX, we would recommend calling in some profits, and if you are looking to get into this name, we would advise against it. In a stock market correction or an unfavorable interest rate environment this stock will do very poorly, in our opinion.

That said, we believe Netflix, as a brand, is very powerful, and if we see the company move into the direction of profitability, perhaps by leveraging some of the ideas proposed above, we will be sure to look at them again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.