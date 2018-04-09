Resolute Energy Adds To Its 2020 Debt

Thus, Resolute needs good operational performance in 2018 and 2019 and may do an equity offering to reduce the amount it needs to refinance.

Resolute has a large amount of debt that it needs to refinance or repay by late January 2020, otherwise the credit facility maturity springs forward.

This does not change Resolute's total debt in the end, as it reduces its expected 2018 year-end credit facility borrowings to $100 million.

Resolute Energy (REN) added additional 2020 notes and will need to refinance or repay those notes within 22 months to avoid its credit facility maturity jumping forward. This means that Resolute needs good operational performance over that time to allow it to refinance those notes at a reasonable rate. I think that an equity offering may occur at some point as well, in order to reduce the amount that needs to be refinanced.

The Notes

Resolute added another $75 million in 8.50% notes due 2020, bringing the total outstanding principal of those notes up to $600 million. Resolute is using these funds to pay down its credit facility and cover some of its outspend during the year.

This move will probably result in Resolute's credit facility borrowings ending up around $100 million at the end of 2018, which will give it a fair amount of remaining borrowing capacity once the expected increase in its borrowing base is factored in. Resolute's interest costs will also increase by several million per year.

Resolute now has a significant amount of notes that it needs to refinance and/or repay prior to the May 2020 maturity date. It appears that the credit facility maturity date will get pushed forward to the end of January 2020 (from February 2021) if the 8.5% notes are not dealt with by that time. Thus, Resolute needs to achieve reasonably good results before then and push its production up significantly. As well, there is probably a good chance of an equity offering to help reduce the amount that needs to be refinanced.

Realized Prices For NGLs

There was some debate about Resolute's realized price for NGLs in the comments for my last article. Upon further analysis, I'd revise my estimate of Resolute's realized price for NGLs in 2018 down from $20 per barrel to $17 per barrel. For comparison, Resolute realized $14.20 per barrel for NGLs in 2017, so $17 per barrel would represent a 20% increase from 2017 levels.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) estimates that its NGLs will realize around 45% to 50% of WTI in 2018, resulting in an estimate of $29.45 per barrel at the midpoint of that range and $62 WTI oil. Gulfport realized approximately $25.62 per barrel for its NGLs in 2017, so it is anticipating a 15% increase in realized NGL prices.

EOG Resources estimates that its NGLs will realize around 40% to 46% of WTI in 2018, resulting in an estimate of $26.66 per barrel at the midpoint of that range and $62 WTI oil. EOG Resources realized approximately $22.61 per barrel for its NGLs in 2017, so it is anticipating an 18% increase in realized NGL prices.

Those companies break out gathering and processing costs separately though, so Resolute could end up with a modestly higher percentage increase in realized NGL prices, even if the absolute dollar value increase is less.

At $17 per barrel for NGLs instead of $20 per barrel, Resolute's 2018 cash burn would be increased by around $7 million.

Notes On Production Reporting

One thing to note is that the choice between two-stream and three-stream production reporting can result in a significant difference in total reported production. Two-stream reporting involves oil and natural gas with liquids rolled up into natural gas. Three-stream reporting separates oil, dry natural gas, and natural gas liquids [NGLs].

Three-stream reporting typically results in noticeably higher total production volumes, although the choice between two- and three-stream reporting makes no difference to total revenues. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) indicated that three-stream reporting resulted in total production volumes that were around 20% higher than two-stream reporting, while SRC Energy (NYSEMKT:SRCI) reported a 13% increase in total production with three-stream reporting.

Three-stream reporting has a greater impact on total production when the NGLs percentage is significant. Resolute's Permian production has a fairly high level of NGLs, which were around 23% in Q3 2017.

Thus, we see significant differences in reported well production between Resolute's numbers and Texas's numbers. Resolute reports on a three-stream basis, while Texas provides production data for each oil lease on a two-stream basis. This is just something to keep in mind when reconciling the information between the two sources.

I will compare the two methods in a table below. Resolute provided peak 90-day initial production data for nine Wolfcamp A wells in its January 2017 presentation. I have also included the average daily production for the first three full months of production from those wells courtesy of Texas's production reports. This approximates the same timeline as the peak 90-day production, although it is probably more like day 15 to day 105 production on average.

Well Name Two Stream Production (BOEPD) Three Stream 90 Day IP (BOEPD) Boost Jolly 1,252 1,501 20% Flying Dog 1,163 1,443 24% North Goat 1,586 1,992 26% North Mitre 2,352 3,008 28% South Elephant 2,073 2,686 30% North Elephant 1,598 1,989 24% Thunder Canyon 1,188 1,495 26% South Goat 2,393 3,039 27% South Mitre 1,983 2,369 19% Average 1,732 2,169 25%

The reported three-stream production is around 25% higher on average than the reported two-stream production (range of 19% to 30%). The Texas two-stream production numbers in this table are slightly negatively affected by missing out on some early production and replacing it with later, lower production rates. Therefore, I believe that a 20% boost for three-stream reporting versus two-stream reporting is a more accurate estimate of the effect that choice of reporting has on total production.

Conclusion

Resolute Energy's 2020 notes are becoming a bit concerning now that the outstanding principal is up to $600 million. These notes will need to be dealt with by early 2020 in order to avoid the credit facility maturity springing forward.

I believe that Resolute Energy will be able to deal with those notes. However, the risk is that a deterioration in oil and gas pricing and/or lower than expected production would result in Resolute needing to issue equity to reduce the debt it needs to refinance. If things go well, Resolute can probably refinance its debt at a lower interest rate. Weaker than expected pricing or production would force Resolute to rely partly on equity to deal with the notes.

