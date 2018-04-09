Ross Stores: An Above-Average Operation In The Land Of Retail

Ross Stores (ROST) is a retailer that specializes in discount merchandise with its off-price business model. This makes it less economically-sensitive than more premium retailers due to this discount, off-price model, and its "treasure hunt" atmosphere lures customers who might otherwise be shopping on Amazon (AMZN). Comparable store sales expanded by a solid 4% in 2017 and solid growth in comps is nothing new for the company.

It operates in the US, so its formerly high effective tax rate is expected to drop to around 24% to 25% (according to management in the 10-K) in fiscal 2018, which will provide it with a tailwind going forward. Despite my usual aversion to the retail sector, I'd say that Ross is an above-average company - despite operating in a very tough sector - as demonstrated by its high return on invested capital.

Return on invested capital analysis

Ross Stores earns very high "headline" ROIC.

It also utilizes a large amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases, however, so I'd like to make some adjustments to the advertised numbers by theoretically capitalizing these leases and adding them back onto the balance sheet. This will have an impact on the firm's debt-to-equity ratio as well as its ROIC and weighted-average cost of capital or WACC.

First, I will estimate the present value of the operating leases (which can be found in the footnotes to the financial statements in ROST's 10-K), using the firm's pretax cost of debt as the discount rate.

Now we can plug them into the firm's capital structure to arrive at an estimate for an adjusted debt-to-equity ratio.

We can see that Ross Stores' advertised debt-to-equity ratio of only 0.13x is probably understated, as its adjusted ratio that accounts for the leases jumps past 1x.

This has implications for its ROIC as well, but first, we need to adjust ROST's operating profit to account for lease-related depreciation and interest expenses.

Now we can take taxes into account and divide adjusted NOPAT (or net operating profit, after tax) by the previously calculated adjusted capital base.

"Adjusted" ROIC is much lower when accounting for the off-balance sheet leases but still far in excess of the firm's likely cost of capital. Below, I have provided an adjusted WACC as well, with a range of different equity costs for consideration (due to the imprecise nature of estimating a true equity cost).

We can see that even if ROST's cost of equity is 20%, its weighted average cost of capital isn't even half of its ROIC that it generated in fiscal 2017. NOPAT will likely be higher next year as well, assuming the firm's tax rate falls to the 24% to 25% range. Due to its wide economic spread, I'd put Ross Stores in the "above-average operation" category.

Valuations

ROST shares have traded at around 21.42 times earnings on average over the past five years, while the thirteen-year median multiple is only about 17.75 times earnings. Clearly, a premium has materialized recently over the past few years and shares still trade at over 20 times earnings as of now as well.

The company is expected to earn $4.06 a share in fiscal 2018, so that puts shares at roughly 19.17 times expected earnings as well. Earnings per share are likely slightly overstated for fiscal 2017, however, due to the company operating for 53 weeks in 2017 versus only 52 weeks during 2016 and 2015. It also reaped some benefits from its deferred taxes that resulted in a one-time gain.

Conclusion

I think that shares look slightly-overvalued to fairly-valued here if the company is able to hit estimates in 2018. If shares were to trade sideways up until then, they might even look a little undervalued here if the company can also hit the expected $4.50 in EPS for fiscal 2019 - which would put the current price at only about 17 times those estimates. Two years out is a relatively long-time to accurately predict earnings in the retail sector in my opinion, however, so I wouldn't put too much faith in them.

Personally, I'd want a larger margin of safety before investing in ROST shares, therefore, despite its rapid recent dividend growth. I do think that it's one of the "safer" (if you believe in using that word for any stock) dividend plays in the retail sector for the long term, but I also think it's prudent to wait for a price that you feel comfortable with paying. For me, the current price is a little too high, but 17 to 18 times 2018's estimates would certainly get me interested again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.