3 Things In Biotech, April 9: Clovis Hunts Anew, Conatus Falters, Newlink Soul Searches

Clovis joins the pack in ovarian cancer maintenance

Company: Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Therapy: Rucaparib

Disease: Recurrent, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer

News: CLVS announced that its PARP inhibitor rucapari has been granted approval for maintenance treatment after chemotherapy in women with recurrent, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Biomarker testing, as with the other approved PARP inhibitors in this setting, is not required. CLVS sought this supplemental approval based on positive findings from the phase 3 ARIEL3 trial, which demonstrated a significant improvement for rucaparib over placebo in terms of progression-free survival.

Looking forward: This is not a shocking event, but it will definitely give some more blood to CLVS, which is now in third place when it comes to this particular maintenance setting. The company is still approved for treatment after multiple lines, and this is shaping up to be where ovarian cancer is evolving in 2018, as studies like QUADRA for niraparib are expected to give results.

Good news for CLVS, but competition looms, so time will tell what it means for its bottom line.

Conatus fails to deliver in liver

Company: Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) and partner Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Therapy: Emricasan

Disease: Fibrosis following liver transplant

News: CNAT announced negative top line data from its proof-of-concept study involving its pan-caspase inhibitor emricasan in patients to resolve residual fibrosis in patients who have undergone a liver transplant. Across the entire study population, emricasan failed to improve response rates over placebo. However, there was a glimmer of efficacy, as patients with advanced fibrosis or early cirrhosis did appear to achieve a significant improvement in response rates.

Looking forward: Although the study was not completely positive, the identification of subsets of patients who were likely responders is a good sign for the continued development of emricasan in this indication. The company indicated in a conference call that it would be looking closely at these patient subgroups to ascertain markers of response. However, given the fact that it would need a prospective trial in these patients, and given the fact that emricasan is being pursued in much higher impact disease (like NASH), this may end up on the cutting room floor.

Not a total failure, but indicative of potentially higher risk if the company pursues this track.

Newlink reconsiders its IDO program

Company: Newlink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Therapy: Indoximod

Disease: Various cancers

News: NLNK announced, in light of the highly surprising and disappointing findings from ECHO-301, that it would be undertaking a review of its indoximod program. The company noted that its IDO inhibitor has a differentiated mechanism of action from epacadostat. Rather than blocking activity directly, indoximod affects the ability of the IDO enzymes to "sense" tryptophan, thus promoting its inhibition downstream.

Looking forward: It is a shame that NLNK has gotten pummeled on the Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) news. But that's the way the ball bounces when you're in a tight race like this one, and especially when you're a much smaller company. I personally am not yet convinced that IDO inhibitors will be failures everywhere, and I don't know about the prospects of indoximod. But this clinical review is going to be an important tell, in my opinion, about how these companies feel about their futures in this space.

This is news well worth paying attention to, most importantly for its overall outcome.

