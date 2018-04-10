Bed Bath & Beyond Earnings Preview: Can The Retailer Stop The Bleeding?

Still, the retailer has some cash and is still free-cash-flow positive.

The stock has many characteristics of a value trap.

However, BBBY's gross and operating margins have declined every quarter for the last 5 years.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is scheduled to report their 4th quarter 2017 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, April 11th, 2018.

Street consensus is expecting $1.41 in earnings per share on $3.68 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year revenue growth of 4%, with a y/y decline in EPS of 23%.

That's a big gap.

Table 1

Here is Bed Bath "by the numbers"

Q4 '17 est Q3 '17 Q2 '17 Q1 '17 fy '19 EPS $2.50 $2.46 $2.96 $4.05 fy '18 EPS $2.78 $2.65 $2.97 $3.91 fy '17 EPS $3.03 $3.01 $3.22 $4.02 fy '19 EPS gro rt -10% -7% 0% +4% fy '18 EPS gro rt -8% -12% -8% -3% fy '17 EPS gro rt -34% -34% -30% -12% Fy '19 P/E 8x 7x 8x 7x Fy 18 P/E 7x 8x 8x 7x Fy '17 P/E 7x 9x 7x 7x Fy '19 est rev ($'s billions) $12.1 $12.1 $12.3 $12.5 Fy '18 est rev $12.3 $12.1 $12.1 $12.4 Fy '17 est rev $12.2 $12.3 $12.3 $12.5 Fy '19 est rev gro rt -2% 0% 2% 1% Fy '18 est rev gro rt 1% -2% -2% -1% FY '17 est rev gro rt 3% 3% 3% 3%

Source: consensus estimates as of 4/9/2018

Readers know that the above table is standard fare for most individual companies written about on Seeking Alpha, and what the table does is give readers a perspective on changes in consensus analyst estimates as well as changes in growth rates and P/E ratios.

Some point on the BBBY numbers to note:

1. There is no revenue growth expected over the next three years. That is not a good thing and is evidence of the pressure Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is placing on Bed Bath product pricing.

2. While fiscal 2017 is expected to be the last year of dramatic earnings growth, my guess is this is due to the drop in BBBY's effective tax rate from 35% to 21% expected for fiscal 2018. (More on those numbers in a minute.)

3. The most troublesome aspect to both revenue and EPS growth rates is that both metrics are still declining for fiscal 2018 and 2019, which means that Street analysts don't yet see a recovery in Bed Bath's business.

In April 2011, Bed Bath's "same store comps" printed +7%, but 7 of the last 8 quarters have seen negative Bed Bath comps. The core business has been gradually eroding for some time, as Bed Bath's traditional couponing hasn't helped store traffic.

Not shown: BBY's gross and operating margins have declined for just about every quarter over the last 5 years (yes, twenty quarters).

Table 2

Bed Bath valuation

BBBY valuation metric 11.17 qtr Price/sales 0.25 Price/Book 1.1x (BV is $20 p/s) Price/Tang Bk 1.4x Price/Cash-flow 4x Price/Free-cash 8x Price/Cash-flow (ex-cash) 3x Price/Free-cash (ex-cash) 7x Free-cash-flow yield 13% Div as % of free-cash-flow 21% Capital retnd as % of FCF 94% 3-yr avg EPS gro rt -17% 3-yr avg rev gro rt 1% 3-yr avg P/E 7x Mstar fair value $27 Finbox io fair value $23.47

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet using 11/17 balance sheet and cash-flow statements.

One possible Positive:

While both cash flow and free cash flow continue to decline with revenue and EPS, Bed Bath had $450 million in cash and equivalents as of November '17, but also had $1.5 billion in long-term debt outstanding.

The retailer cannot afford much more leverage than what they have already, even with a 20% debt to market-cap ratio, since the core business keeps declining.

BBBY is still generating $300-350 million in free cash flow and with the balance sheet cash and a $300 million of debt, Bed Bath could repurchase about 1/3rd of their $3 billion market cap, assuming they would want to do that.

Here is the math, doesn't mean it is something management would do:

$450 million balance sheet cash

$300 million in free cash flow (might be too low for next year)

$250 million debt raised

-------

$1 billion used for ASR (accelerated share repurchase) with BBBY's current $3 billion market cap.

Another plus, with the reduction in the effective tax rate from 35% to 21.5% - according to my spreadsheet, BBBY will generate or save an additional $15 million per quarter or $60 million per year in cash (and that is adjusting for the November '17 quarter's "NOPAT" (net operating profit after tax), and that doesn't look like that saving is in the numbers yet.

Conclusion:

Looking at the valuation metrics, BBBY is being valued exactly like Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) and other struggling retailers the last 5 years. Normally you don't see a 0.25x price-to-four-quarter trailing sales metric - the last time I saw a price-to-sales metric that low was Sears and J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP).

This stock is dirt cheap, but it also resembles more of a value trap than real value.

Bed Bath is at a critical point as a retailer - what's remarkable to me is that they really haven't slowed store growth despite falling comps' flat "average revenue per store."

And as evidenced by falling margins, management really hasn't gotten a grip yet on expense control.

This is Bed Bath's holiday quarter; so for the last 5 Christmas quarters, here is BBBY's SG&A as a percentage of net revenue:

SG&A % of rev 2/17 26% 2/16 24% 2/15 24% 2/14 24% 2/13 23%

Source: internal s/sheet, common sized income statement

I have always thought Bed Bath was one of the great home-related retailers, given the stock price action from the market lows of 2009, through the stock's high near $80 in late 2013. The stock traded from under $20 to over $80 from the lows in 2009 through late 2013, probably one of the worst periods for housing-related stocks ever.

However, management seems slow to react to Amazon and the e-commerce threat, and hasn't shrunken the store expenses or store growth.

However, to be fair to readers, some of this analysis could be clouded by a store experience I had in a Bed Bath & Beyond just north of downtown Chicago in the Lincoln Park area.

Being a single guy looking for a new comforter, some shower supplies and room freshener, I stumbled around the store looking for the right-sized bed cover and then shower stickers, without one salesperson offering to help, and having to unstick three women from staring at a cash register or inventory console after I had stood behind them for no less than 5 minutes waiting to be helped.

There were plenty of people on the floor and not one offered to help.

It was bizarre - it was tempting to take it personally.

Assuming this was a one-off situation, it is doubtful all the stores are this bad (It was probably Chicago politics anyway).

It's really hard not to conclude Bed Bath is anything but a value trap, but the still-positive free-cash-flow generation and the substantial cash position (about $3.50 per share, excluding debt) don't mean Bed Bath doesn't have options.

It will be interesting to me what Bed Bath does with the dividend, currently $0.60 annually, up from $0.50 last year. Companies communicate important information through their dividend policy. Bed Bath could maintain the current dividend since the share repurchase program has been consistently shrunk the last 2-3 years as the retail giant spends less dollars each quarter.

Bed Bath is in a tough spot - let's see if there is any evidence of a turnaround for Q4 '17:

1. It would help to see better comps - hopefully, low single-digits.

2. It would help to see operating expense reduction.

3. It would help to see cash-flow stabilize.

Given this is Bed Bath's strongest quarter of the year, here is the trend in cash generated from operations the last 5 holiday quarters:

Cash-generated from ops 2/17 $299 million 2/16 $522 million 2/15 $682 million 2/14 $781 million 2/13 $585 million

Source: cash-flow statement

That decelerating operating cash-flow trend needs to stop.

This article tried to be balanced and opportunistic, but it looks like Bed Bath is dying a very slow death.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBBY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.