Facebook Bears May Be Overreacting

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been all over the news recently, but for the wrong reasons. In the wake of a rocky bear market and the Cambridge Analytica data fiasco that affected almost 100 million users, Facebook has seen its stock price tumble 20% from its all-time high. Although we are not disputing the fact that this is a huge deal, as Zuckerberg has been called to Congress to testify and many are pushing for tighter regulation of data, we think the company’s strong fundamentals warrant a closer analysis. We believe that the sell-off could be undervaluing Facebook’s worldwide market penetration and the power of its brands.

Users are Most Important Metric

As a social network, the most important metric that we need to consider for Facebook is the number of users on the platform. Without users, there is no content being generated, no connections to form the social network, and no advertising revenue. It is no wonder, then, that the price of Facebook has trended almost perfectly with its Monthly Active Users. Of course, there have been some shocks along the way, but Facebook appears to follow Metcalfe’s Law, which states that a value of a network is proportional to the number of users. Metcalfe’s Law has been empirically shown to value telecom, Bitcoin, and social networks with great accuracy.

The beauty of the social media business is that the increase in network value due to new users greatly outpaces costs. This is apparent as Facebook has seen stellar growth in profits that average 89% year-over-year growth over the past five years. This also means that the company has been awash with cash that allows it to invest heavily in R&D that leads to new, revenue-boosting features. In addition, this cash on hand has been instrumental for Facebook to pursue key acquisitions, as we’ll address later. As you can see from the following chart, the company’s free cash flow has been accelerating as its Monthly Active Users increase, and it is currently sitting on $17 billion in cash.

Facebook bears hope for a decrease in Monthly Active Users in order to see a sustained drop in stock price. However, the chart below, which breaks down users by region, shows that this is not likely.

The number of users in the US and Canada, the region most impacted by the Cambridge Analytica ordeal, represents only a small fraction of users. In fact, growth in this region has already been stagnating recently, and even a contraction in number of users would be offset by strong growth in Asia and other countries. Savvy users in the US may be concerned about privacy and data profiling, and with good reason, but it is hard to envision a scenario in which this incident could slow down the Facebook train in the rest of the world.

In fact, IDC calculates that only 46% of people worldwide have access to the Internet - a figure that has been growing by about 4% annually. We should also consider that the majority of Facebook users are on mobile, and that the number of smartphone users worldwide is growing even more rapidly. Thus, we can see that the population of new Internet and mobile users, which is ripe with potential Facebook users, will likely continue to experience strong growth.

Even though we forecast that an epidemic of leaving Facebook could be contained within the relatively small North America population, we do recognize the relative importance of a North America user to other users. Despite comprising small portion of the total MAUs, North American users account for almost half of all advertising revenue. Reasons for this could be wealthier consumers, lengthier profile history making targeted marketing easier, and more widespread acceptance of Facebook marketing. Although we do see other regions catching up in these areas to make up ground in advertising revenue, we acknowledge that losing North American users poses risks to Facebook’s business model. However, this is made up for by the competitive moat that the company has established.

Facebook’s Competitive Moat

Facebook’s extremely shrewd acquisition of key social networks has increased barriers for competitors. With the addition of Instagram and WhatsApp, the company has future-proofed its business and concerns about lower usage among teens have been quelled.

Survey of Social Media Usage: US Teens 2017

In this survey of US teens in 2017, usage of Facebook remains very strong, but even more striking is that Facebook owns two of the top three and three of the top nine social networks. Instagram has been growing 30-40% year over year, and WhatsApp has a significant market presence in other countries that are not huge Facebook strongholds. Although these services are not immune to privacy concerns, we expect the fallout from Cambridge Analytica to be less prevalent here.

From Q4 earnings, we can see that non-Instagram revenues comprise about 74% of total revenue for the quarter. In addition, North America advertising revenue accounts for 48% of revenue. If apply the non-Instagram revenue percentage to North America, we get 74%*48% = 36% of revenue directly impacted by the Cambridge Analytica scandal. This may well be an overestimate of revenue attributable to the core Facebook platform, since North America makes for a disproportionately large user base of Instagram. Although 36% of revenue affected by the scandal is significant, the share that is affected should shrink in the future as Instagram’s user growth continues to outpace Facebook’s core user growth and WhatsApp gets monetized.

Looking at the chart above, we don’t see a clear competitor to Facebook’s dominance in the social media realm besides Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP). Even Snapchat presents a more ephemeral interaction model with its disappearing stories, and the rest of the networks are specialized in what they do. Facebook’s networks may eventually go the way of Myspace, but we fail to see a clear usurper in the near future.

Expectations

Although the consequences of Facebook’s data leakage may have been unprecedented, we have seen other instances of data falling into the wrong hands before. Recent examples of this include Yahoo, Target (NYSE:TGT), and Equifax (NYSE:EFX), which were all victims of high-profile data breaches. Even though the lost data in those cases was at least as damaging, as it included passwords and financial data, these companies rebounded from the lowest prices experienced after the respective incidents.

(Source: NBC)

Indeed, Equifax is still struggling, but it is only one of three credit agencies, without the clear competitive moat of Facebook. Target has made a full recovery since the incident, while Yahoo was sold with a discount, although it was already struggling for other reasons. The lesson here is that a disastrous breach of data does not necessarily spell certain doom. Time should heal the wounds from this incident as it becomes a distant memory for media and investors.

We recognize that there is significant risk in buying Facebook at this point in time due to the possibility of government regulation which could stymie targeted marketing and the prospect of people abandoning Facebook over privacy concerns. However, these issues have existed for Facebook throughout its history, and Cambridge Analytica is simply bringing them to the forefront. Due to the reasons presented above, we believe the strong fundamentals outweigh risks and Facebook has the potential to continue to outperform.

