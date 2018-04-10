The Individual Investor: What The Future Holds

Introduction

For more than 200 years, individuals and institutions have traded equities and debt on the NYSE and other trading floors. And finance has generated a large and ever-changing industry. In addition to equities, you can now buy, sell, and short many other forms of financial assets/commodities. And in recent decades, in recognition of the inherent risks in buying individual stocks, “aggregation vehicles” such as mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) have been added to the mix of investment alternatives for individuals. And through retirement and insurance funds, individuals can invest via other investment methods.

So what is coming? Are new types of investment opportunities on the horizon for individual investors? Before addressing that question, an overview of the current global investment landscape for individuals is presented.

Global Investing Today

Every year, Pensions and Investments (P&I) does a survey of the 600 largest money/investment managers in the world. Their totals for 2016: almost $60 trillion is being managed worldwide with $40 trillion being managed by the largest 500 firms. This is a big business. Table 1 provides data on selected P&I investment categories.

Table 1. – Global Investments by Category



Source: Pensions & Investments

The Investment Company Factbook from the Investment Company Institute provides additional information. It estimates that Americans have $25.3 trillion in US retirement assets. Further, it concludes that US-registered investment companies manage 22% of household financial assets with $16.3 trillion in mutual funds, $2.5 trillion in Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), $262 billion in closed end funds, and $85 billion in Unit Investment Trusts (UIC).

The Federal Reserve collects data on US households (Table 2).

Table 2. - US Household Financial Assets 2017

(bil. US$)

Source: Federal Reserve

It shows that overall, US households have $80 trillion in financial assets, $23 trillion in pensions (not all that different from the Factbook estimate), $18 trillion in equities (including closed-end funds, ETFs, and real estate investment trust shares), and $8.6 trillion in mutual funds. The Fed’s number for mutual funds is significantly lower than the Factbook’s but they are both large numbers. All data sources indicate that mutual fund holdings are much larger than ETFs, but ETFs are growing rapidly with net inflows almost twice those of mutual funds. And the so-called passively-managed funds/ETFs are growing in popularity relative to actively-managed funds.

Growth in Fund Raising Alternatives

It is notable that at least in the US, the numbers of companies listed has declined from over 6,000 in 1990 to 4,331 in 2016. This is at least in part the result of tightening SEC regulations covering all aspects of listed companies’ activities as well as new ways being offered to raise money.

Table 3. – Publicly-Traded Companies

Source: World Bank

Looking Ahead: The Alternative Investment Category

As company listings in the US have fallen, new opportunities for investments have opened up. P&I provides data on the following categories of Alternative Investments under management.

Table 4. – The Alternative Investment Sector by Category

Pensions & Investments

New funds/ETFs are being created for the Alternate Investments categories such as infrastructure, real estate, and commodities. ETFdb lists 34 Alternatives Investment ETFs and Morningstar lists 398 Alternative Investment mutual funds.

“Private Markets” - The McKinsey/Prequin (M/P) Report

A recent study by the McKinsey Global Institute titled “A Routinely Exceptional Year for Private Equity” supported by data from Prequin is interesting. It covers:

Private equity: buyouts, venture capital, and growth equity.

Real estate: closed-end funds that invest in property, excluding direct holdings, listed real estate holdings (such as REITs), and open-ended funds.

Private debt: closed-end funds that invest in nonlisted debt issues, including bonds, notes, or loans.

Infrastructure: closed-end funds that invest in large-scale projects, excluding investments in public-infrastructure firms and listed funds

Natural resources: closed-end funds that invest in real assets (for example, agriculture/farmland, oil and gas reserves, mines and metal-processing plants, and timberland) and other assets.

They estimate that $4.7 trillion are now being managed in this “Private Market” sector.

And there are ready markets for these investment vehicles. For example, return projections for stock markets will be lower going forward than in the past. As a result, US pensions are running large and widening liability gaps. The search is on for higher yields. And quite certainly, they will be looking to private markets in hopes of finding higher returns.

Table 5. – Pension Liability Gaps

Source: McKinsey Study

Opportunities for Individual Investors?

Private Markets are only possible for “accredited” investors. Under the SEC’s Rule 505, a “Private Market issuer" may sell to an unlimited number of accredited investors, but to no more than 35 non-accredited investors. An individual will be considered an accredited investor if he or she: earned income that exceeded $200,000 (or $300,000 together with a spouse) in each of the prior two years, and reasonably expects the same for the current year, or has a net worth over $1 million, either alone or together with a spouse (excluding the value of the person’s primary residence and any loans secured by the residence (up to the value of the residence). The rationale for this restriction is that as accredited investors will be financially knowledgeable enough to look after their own investing activities without SEC protection.

One wonders.

Are Private Market Sponsors Interested in Marketing Directly to Individuals?

Pension funds and other managers of individuals’ money qualify as accredited investors. And as a result, they can invest in the “Private Markets” on behalf of individuals. Are the “Private Market operators" interested in selling directly to individuals? The M/P study offers conflicting data on this question. In 2016, McKinsey conducted institutional investor survey. It found that limited Private Market partners wanting to sell directly in the next five years were by sector:

Private Equity – 77%;

Infrastructure – 74%;

Real Estate – 74%; and

Natural Resources – 44%

However the M/P study also found the Private Market entities had plenty of “Dry Powder” on hand. For example, private equity firms had capital committed and not invested of nearly $1.7 trillion on hand. And a private equity staffer told me his firm did not want to deal with the SEC requirements to market directly to individuals.

Conclusions

Accredited investors are regularly wined and dined by hedge funds, private equity companies and venture capital firms. For the most part, non-accredited investors are not missing much if they stick with Buffett’s advice: Stick with low-cost index funds. They have been performing quite well as compared to the Private Market offerings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.