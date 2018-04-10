Reader Inquiry: Antares Pharma PDUFA Date In September, Is The Stock A Buy Here?

After Antares Pharma popped up in the most recent entry of Institutional Top Ideas, several readers have been discussing the firm's prospects, especially in regard to Xyosted.

Figure 1: ATRS advanced daily chart (Source: Finviz Elite)

Figure 2: ATRS weekly chart (Source: Finviz Elite)

Looking at daily and weekly charts, the stock appears to be at an ideal entry point near the psychologically important $2 level potentially acting as support. When you come across a situation where the fundamentals/story is continuing to improve but Wall Street hasn't seemed to recognize that yet, it's possible you've found your next winner. Two possible alternatives are that you've found a value trap about to take the next leg downward or one that will waste your time as it stays in limbo.

With a market capitalization exceeding $300 million, Antares Pharma has a lot going on under the hood. The company possesses a strong pipeline of drug/device combination product candidates (pen devices, auto injectors for self administration), which potentially provide better treatment options in a variety of disease settings (diabetes, anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, women's health, etc). The basic idea is that the technology allows for better outcomes for patients, as these treatment options offer enhanced convenience, reliability and accuracy.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: Company website)

On April 5th, Antares Pharma announced that the FDA acknowledged receipt of its resubmission to the Complete Response Letter (CRL) that derailed Xyosted the last time it was up for regulatory approval. The resubmission has been deemed a complete, class 2 response, and a PDUFA date of September 29th has been set.

In Live Chat and private message, ROTY members have been discussing and questioning potential revenue if Xyosted were approved, namely whether it would be enough to move the needle and to what degree. Now that FDA concerns have potentially been addressed, it's time we take another look at this one.

Recent Developments

The FDA's acceptance of its resubmission for Xyosted came as no surprise, considering that at the end of March, official minutes from the Type A meeting held on February 21st led the company to believe new clinical studies were not needed. It communicated that the resubmission contains re-analyses of existing data and suggests changes to labeling and introduces post-approval risk mitigation strategies.

In terms of potential revenue, consider that 2017 sales of AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) AndroGel totaled $577 million. Prior total annual sales of the drug had peaked above the important $1 billion barrier previously, but generic competition, litigation (related to questionable advertising practices) and questions of benefits versus risks have weighed on sales. The total global male hypogonadism market is expected to exceed $3 billion within 10 years, with awareness initiatives spurring adoption and with North America leading the way. When you consider the strength of phase 3 results for Xyosted with most patients reporting next to no pain from self-injections, it appears that if approved, the drug candidate should see significant penetration into the market.

Another piece of positive news from earlier this year was approval by the FDA for AMAG Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AMAG) sNDA for the Makena subcutaneous auto injector drug-device combination product (in collaboration with Antares). The drug was created as a ready-to-administer treatment to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women who are pregnant with one baby (and had one spontaneously delivered preterm baby prior).

For the fourth quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $31.6 million, while net loss fell slightly to $3.7 million. Operating expenses also decreased to $11 million, while product sales increased 13.4% to $11 million. The latter was due to an increase in Otrexup revenue and sales related to Teva Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TEVA) generic version of the Epipen plus AMAG's auto injectors.

Figure 4: Revenue mix (Source: Company Q4 slides)

Full year highlights included Otrexup revenue rising 18% to $17.9 million and Sumatriptan Injection USP total prescriptions increasing to 27% of the migraine auto injector market. Keep in mind that as part of the Zomajet sale to Ferring Pharmaceuticals, $2.75 million is being received in the first quarter, $4.75 million at closing in the second quarter and $5 million at completion in the fourth quarter.

Other Information

In mid-February, Armistice Capital reported a 6.4% passive stake (won 2017 US Hedge Fund Performance Awards by HFM), and they are known for digging into event-driven value plays. Perceptive Advisors and Broadfin Capital also own significant stakes.

The Makena collaboration with AMAG Pharmaceuticals deserves more attention, in my opinion, with Antares due to receive high-single digit to low-double digit royalties on net sales, in addition to sales milestones. For the full year 2017, Makena sales increased 16% to $387.2 million.

The lowered Q4 net loss for Antares Pharma ($3.7 million) is encouraging, with continued revenue growth from existing collaborations likely to narrow that loss even further in the coming quarters.

On the Q4 conference call, an analyst asked about the three main programs partnered with Teva and their impact on the company. For the generic epinephrine product into a $500 million-plus opportunity, management has referred to the 30% market share Teva was able to achieve for Sumatriptan as the fourth generic to market as a point of reference. For generic Byetta, the market opportunity might be smaller but the possibility of being first to market could result in "quick adoption." Management sounds notably more bullish with Teriparatide (Forteo) with a huge $1.75 billion opportunity ($1 billion in the United States).

Final Thoughts

As the story progresses, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock rebound strongly in the coming quarters. A substantial cushion to downside exists due to positive trends in the current core business and progress of its various collaborations, while pipeline product Xyosted offers prospects for considerable upside. Should Xyosted cross the regulatory finish line, I imagine it will gain significant market share due to convenience and strong supporting data translating into satisfactory clinical outcomes.

Dilution in the near to medium term is always possible, but the big risk is Xyosted getting shot down by the FDA yet again. Failure of other partnered products to get approval or simply experiencing drawn-out timelines could also result in downward pressure on shares. Keep in mind that the company is not currently profitable, and there is no telling when that will take place. Intense competition in spaces being targeted should not be discounted as well.

