'Life Moves Pretty Fast' - Thoughts On Monday's Drama

Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

That's from noted FX strategist, world-renowned rates trader, and classic Ferrari enthusiast Ferris Bueller.

Investors and traders trying to cope with what's becoming an increasingly manic news cycle would do well to remember that quote from one of American cinema's most beloved characters, especially on days like Monday when attempting to wrap one's head around the ramifications of the multiple geopolitical narratives unfolding in real-time was well-nigh impossible, even for those of us who have spent the better part of our lives arguing the finer points of domestic and foreign policy.

There's a certain extent to which ongoing geopolitical turmoil eventually renders everyone numb. Recall the following from a classic note out last autumn by the incomparable Aleksandar Kocic from Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB):

But shocks, if they are predictable, lose their spell and gradually become facts of life. Predictable political shocks feed back into their source. Due to their antagonistic character, they gradually erode the ability to make consensus.

As Kocic wrote last summer, "dissensus" can be conducive to low volatility regimes. After all, when no decision can be made, one waits. And there's a sense in which a volatility seller is just someone who is selling that time spent waiting.

But this is changing. It would appear that market participants are beginning to question whether ongoing political tension both domestically and abroad can ultimately be reconciled with stretched valuations and with continued optimism about the outlook for the global economy and, by extension, about the outlook for "Goldilocks," market parlance for the combination of synchronous global growth and still-subdued inflation.

Trade tensions and geopolitical issues more generally have recently manifested themselves most clearly in equities, a reflection of what the above-mentioned Kocic described two weeks ago as a "hierarchy of vulnerability." On Sunday I suggested that what you're seeing in markets could be a reflection not so much of fears of an actual trade war, but rather of the fear that the way in which policy changes are being communicated suggests a haphazard approach that won't be conducive to long-term economic prosperity in the U.S. Either way, the trade headlines are moving markets.

When it comes to the trade tensions, one thing you should note is that a significant equity sell-off combined with retaliatory measures by other countries would cut Goldilocks off at the knees. Have a look at the following charts out over the weekend from Goldman (NYSE:GS) which show you the country-by-country breakdown of how growth and inflation would be affected under three different assumptions for tariffs and responses:

(Goldman)

What you're looking at there are the grey bars, as those represent the cross-country effect on GDP (left pane) and inflation (right pane) after eight quarters assuming a 10% tariff on all imports into the U.S. and a response both from other nations and from financial markets. The bottom line: In the event financial conditions tighten and everyone responds to protect their own interests, slower growth is the result, and when you combine that with the possibility of upward pressure on prices, you end up with a credible threat to "Goldilocks."

But trade isn't the only geopolitical landmine out there. Far from it. On Sunday morning (on my site) and Sunday evening (on this platform), I documented the recent escalation in Syria and suggested that some manner of U.S. military strike is imminent. That was underscored by Trump and Nikki Haley on Monday and I wouldn't be surprised if it happens by the time this article is published.

What happens next is anyone's guess. But if Russia feels like they haven't been properly consulted or if any Russian and/or Iranian casualties directly result from a U.S. strike on Assad, it could potentially exacerbate tensions at the worst possible time. And by "worst possible time," I mean following what was a truly "Black Monday" for Russian assets. This was the first trading day since Russian oligarchs and companies were hit with new U.S. sanctions (some of the most aggressive yet) and the fallout was dramatic. Here's the brief background from Bloomberg for anyone who might not be keeping up with how this situation has developed:

The tables have turned against Russia quickly in the past few weeks since the U.K., accused the country of poisoning an ex-spy on British soil. In retaliation, the U.K. and its allies have announced a slew of measures - including coordinated expulsions of more than 150 Russian diplomats last month. The new sanctions also coincide with a worsening of tensions between Russia and the U.S. over the war in Syria after an alleged chemical attack outside Damascus April 7. U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a “big price to pay," pointing the finger at Putin and Iran as being “responsible for backing Animal Assad.” “Investors finally realized how badly things are turning out for Russia,” said Vadim Bit-Avragim, a money manager at Kapital Asset Management LLC in Moscow, who’s selling Russian shares today. “Investors are afraid that now any Russian company is at risk of sanctions. Traders are closing limits on Russian shares because they’re seen as toxic assets.”

Russian equities (RSX) plunged more than 8% on Monday, and no, that's not a typo:

(Heisenberg)

Notably, Oleg Deripaska's Rusal (which is the largest supplier of aluminum outside of China) was crushed on all fronts and ultimately asked customers to stop making payments. The Hong Kong-listed shares fell 50%:

(Heisenberg)

And look at the ruble-denominated bonds maturing 2026:

(Bloomberg)

Just to drive the point home about how serious this is, consider two excerpts from the analyst commentary out on Monday. First, here's a bit from Citi (C):

If several Yeltsin oligarch controlled companies can be included on the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, as was the case on 6 April based on a US Treasury press release, it reasons that any Russian company can be included. Other listed companies have much higher levels of free float and if included would be even more adversely impacted, we believe. Investors may raise their risk weighting on Russian equities and other assets, as a result, we believe, leading to a derating across the board.

And from Barclays (BCS):

Given that many Russian companies have international shareholders (both minority and strategic), employ the services of US contractors or personnel, and engage with global commodity traders (as a mostly commodity-based economy), these developments are likely to send shockwaves through the Russian corporate community and could disrupt both operations and investment plans on account of risk aversion among existing or future partners. Uncertainty now rises again for both private businesses and state-owned companies: By taking this unprecedented step, the US has shown its willingness to implement measures which can have material implications for the corporates concerned. We believe this will lead to additional risk aversion among global investors to participate in both the primary (indeed, Rusal came to the market with a new $500mn Eurobond issue as recently as January 2018) and secondary market issuance of Russian companies. The Russian government is in a very comfortable position to help Rusal to meet its external obligations, but the latest measures do create a dangerous precedent and will likely hit any remaining appetite among Russian companies to borrow externally. This, in turn, implies that investment levels will stay low, keeping Russia's potential growth weak. What's more, Russia could retaliate to US sanctions by hitting American companies in Russia which would be detrimental for Russia's own business environment and economic confidence.

You get the idea. This is really bad news for Russia and as Bloomberg alludes to in the linked piece above, this just adds to an already tense situation and makes it even more likely that the Kremlin will be recalcitrant when it comes to Syria. U.S. military action against the Assad government (a government Russia, of course, openly supports both diplomatically and militarily) would be considered by Moscow in light of everything said above.

The question here is whether this will spill over into emerging markets more generally. The ruble fell sharply on Monday and overnight, Bloomberg was out with an exclusive piece suggesting that in China, the PBoC is indeed "studying" a staggered devaluation of the yuan as part of a response to the Trump tariffs. The offshore yuan would go on to fade the knee-jerk losses incurred when that story hit (and FX traders don't seem to be too worried judging by forwards), but the fact is, it's possible.

(Heisenberg)

Meanwhile, back at Ponderosa, news broke just before the closing bell that President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen was raided by the FBI. And while I'm sure I don't have to tell you this, that news is just as bad as it sounds. He's reportedly under investigation for campaign finance violations and bank fraud. This is in connection with the Special Counsel probe. The president, speaking on Monday evening, was not pleased (and that would be an understatement). The Cohen headline crossed in the last few minutes of trading and it served to pretty much negate what was left of Monday's rally, which was already faltering.

What I think you should try and wrap your head around here is that while there are always risks out there and while the geopolitical landscape is always going to be some semblance of fraught, this type of rampant uncertainty both at home and abroad is not normal. Especially not when you consider the gravity inherent in everything said above. Each and every one of these domestic and foreign policy issues has the potential to change the course of history - literally. I mean we're talking about the future of global trade and commerce, the future of Western relations with Russia, the future of Syria and one of the most brutal civil wars in modern history, and an ongoing special counsel probe into the president of the United States, the ramifications of which both for markets and for the republic as a whole are as yet unknowable.

Here's what Bloomberg's Garfield Reynolds wrote in his daily quick take to kick off the Asia session:

Asia traders look like they'll be switching from one set of political headlines to another Tuesday, with heightened volatility perhaps the only certainty. Fresh news on the FBI's raid of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's office - and the president's responses - are likely to capture the eye early on after the initial reports nearly wiped out Monday's rally. And then there's Xi Jinping's speech at the Boao Forum. Trump's recent twitter barrages on trade have had the perhaps-unintended effect of making this event even more pivotal than it would have otherwise been.

Right. And see that's a great example of how this is all just one ongoing soap opera. The Boao Forum comments have taken on special significance in light of recent events, and while everyone already was going to watch that speech closely, they'll be watching it even more closely now because thanks to the Cohen headlines, there's yet another reason to be skittish.

Coming full circle, I think it's critical that traders and investors "stop and look around" to try and get a lay of the land lest they should miss the forest for the trees. Putting all of this together is well-nigh impossible anyway, but if you're just careening from headline to headline without taking a few minutes to step back and think about how it all fits together, trying to navigate this is an exercise in futility.

Of course, Ferris would have just taken a day off. But remember, he did make a stop at the CME - and Cameron managed to do some trading.

