RSX: Panic Brings Opportunity

The panic may continue for a few days, but it's already time to start looking for an entry point.

RSX faced a severe sell-off, while the only company that was hit very hard was Rusal, which is not an RSX holding.

Everybody who follows Russian stock market knows what happened: U.S. announced new sanctions on certain Russian citizens and Russian companies and the Russian stock market tanked. The daily loss of Russia-focused ETF, VanEck Vectors Russia (RSX), exceeded 10% on one trading day. In my opinion, this panic will create an opportunity in RSX. Here’s why.

While the new sanctions list includes a number of individuals and companies, the real hit is on Rusal, the Russian aluminum producer. Rusal shares have been decimated following the sanctions news. However, Rusal is not among RSX holdings, whose top assets include Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY), Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY), Novatek, Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY), Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), Magnit, Transneft and Mobile TeleSystems (MBT). Out of these top holdings, Norilsk Nickel is likely under most pressure as Mr. Deripaska, the main shareholder of Rusal, is also a major shareholder in Norilsk Nickel. For all other companies in the list above, there’s hardly any direct impact from new sanctions -- even for Gazprom, whose CEO is on the sanctions list.

Interestingly, Sberbank was one of the biggest losers during the panic despite the fact that neither Sberbank nor its management was named in the sanctions list. Sberbank even had to clarify that its exposure to companies hit by sanctions was less than 2.5%, but this did not help. In my opinion, Sberbank fell victim of its go-to status when it comes to investing in Russia. If Russia is doing good, buy Sberbank, if something is wrong, sell Sberbank. The Russian stock market does not enjoy the same breadth of liquidity as the U.S. stock market does, so most money is concentrated in a few big names, which ultimately led to a wild action in Sberbank shares as many foreign investors rushed for exit at the same time.

Sure, there are negative consequences of new sanctions besides a direct hit to companies on the sanctions list. The cost of financing will necessarily go up for all big Russian companies. The same is true for the Russian government, although the negative impact won’t be severe as Russia is very conservative on the debt side compared to both developed and developing economies. Also, the economic recovery could be hit despite rising oil prices. That said, the above-mentioned negative consequences hardly explain a 10% downside move in one day.

Those readers who follow my work for some time know well that I’ve never been excessively enthusiastic about the perspectives of the Russian stock market. It’s true that it is cheap, but the problem is that it is perma-cheap, and the recent developments on the political front mean that it will continue to trade in the perma-cheap state for the time being.

I expect that the Russian government will support companies that fell under sanctions, especially Rusal, which is a huge employer and a strategically important company. Also, the pressure on the Russian ruble, which fell significantly in recent days due to new sanctions, is improving Russia’s finances as ruble-denominated Brent oil price (BNO) crossed the 4000 mark for the first time in many months:

Author’s work

I see two main areas of support for RSX: near $20 and near $18. Should the first one fall, I’d fully expect to see RSX near $18 in a short timeframe, where it will be met by both speculative and value-oriented buying. One of the reasons of Russia’s recent popularity among investors was the country’s high interest rate which is significantly higher than the country’s inflation, and at the same time is significantly higher than the Fed rate. Russia’s key rate stands at 7.25% with inflation firmly below 3%. While many were expecting that Russian Central Bank will push the rate closer to the 6% level, it’s hard to expect this following the news on sanctions. Therefore, Russia will remain attractive for carry traders and for yield hunters.

I must admit that I don’t expect a “trade of a lifetime” here. Russia’s economy has plenty of problems without sanctions and I expect that RSX will trade in a see-saw manner in the coming months and maybe even years. However, with oil price (which is still the main determinant for the Russian economy and for many RSX holdings) going strong, any material pullback in RSX will ultimately be met with opportunistic buying. The Russian stock market is not that big by value, so it does not take much money (by U.S. market standards) to move it in either direction. I’m looking for a speculative trade near current levels if RSX finds support or for a more longer-term bet near $18 if it falls below $20 and develops near-term downside momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RSX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.