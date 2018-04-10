Kinross Gold: Canadian Miner Punished Due To U.S. Sanctions On Russia

Once again, the market decided to punish Kinross Gold (KGC) for its exposure to Russia. The sentiment was perfectly summarized in this headline from the Seeking Alpha news team: “Kinross Gold seen as loser, Rio Tinto a winner in U.S. sanctions on Russia”. I had a déjà vu when I was reading this. Back in November 2014, I wrote an article explaining why Kinross Gold won’t suffer from Russia’s problems. Several years have passed since that article was published, and Kinross Gold had zero Russia-related problems during this time. Despite this, the market is once again punishing Kinross Gold shares because the company has mines in Russia, and I think it creates a trading opportunity.

Source: Kinross’s 2017 annual report

The mines in question are Kupol and Dvoinoye. Together, these mines were the leading segment by operating earnings last year:

These mines are of high quality and remain an important asset for Kinross Gold. The latest update on the company’s development projects included another increase in reserves for Kupol-Dvoinoye, as well as positive progress on the nearby Moroshka deposit, where mining is expected to begin in the second half of 2018. In the near term, the key factor for Kupol-Dvoinoye performance is the exchange rate of the Russian ruble, as it directly affects costs at the Russian mines. After the new sanctions on Russia were announced, the Russian ruble took a material dive. If the ruble holds near current levels for the remainder of the year, Kinross’s Russian mines cost performance will improve:

USD/RUB Source: xe.com

As for the risk of the new sanctions, I don’t see any. Kinross Gold is a Canadian company. Even if Russia retaliates on new sanctions, it’s wrath will fall on U.S. companies rather than on Kinross Gold. That said, U.S. companies’ exposure to Russia is limited, and I don’t think that Russia will follow with significant measures attacking U.S. businesses, as it just does not have good options.

Basically, Kinross Gold shares were punished because it has mines in Russia, and Russia was an unpopular word in the market that day:

I don’t see any logic in such a move. If anything, gold and gold producers’ shares should be rising on increasing geopolitical tensions. By the way, gold is looking increasingly interesting from a technical point of view. It has been trading in a fairly tight range below $1360 for quite some time now, and at least an attempt of an upside breakout looks imminent to me:

In my opinion, the only fundamental effect that new U.S. sanctions on Russia had on Kinross Gold’s operations in the country is the decrease of ruble’s value, which has a positive effect on the company’s Russian operations as it decreases costs. The market punished Kinross with a loss of almost 9% of market capitalization for no real reason at all. Should the support near $3.60 hold (there’s always a probability that irrationality will last longer than one originally expects), I see Kinross Gold shares quickly returning to their pre-panic levels.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KGC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.