Kroger: Positive Future Returns Fueled By Dividends And Buybacks

Therefore, as the bar has been set too low, the stock could offer strong returns, even if its earnings remain flat.

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Kroger Co. (KR) has plunged 16% since its last earnings report. The stock had enjoyed an impressive 4-month, 50% rally until the beginning of the year but its last earnings report disappointed the market, which was expecting an improvement in the guidance.

As a result, the stock has fallen once again towards its 4-year lows. While this has caused pain to the shareholders, the stock has become interesting from a valuation point of view. Kroger is also a dividend growth company. It is a member of the Dividend Achievers, a list of stocks that have at least 10 years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the entire list of all 266 Dividend Achievers here.

This article will discuss Kroger's recent financial performance and its future outlook.

Business Overview

Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. It has about 2800 stores in 35 states and serves more than 60 million households per year. During the last 12 months, it has generated revenues of $122.7 B.

Since last summer, the market has beaten Kroger to the extreme. The main reason is the $14 B acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon (AMZN). With that acquisition, the online giant entered the grocery business aggressively, as it lowered its prices from the very first day after the completion of the takeover.

The market was justified to be concerned over the impact of this merger on Kroger, as the latter was already operating at razor-thin operating margins. To be sure, its operating margins have hovered between 1.5% and 3.3% throughout the last decade. As these margins are calculated before the interest expense and the taxes are deducted, it is evident that there is very little room for further margin contraction. Therefore, as Amazon tends to lower its prices to the extreme to make its competitors suffer, it is only natural that the market got anxious about its impact on Kroger. Moreover, the management of Kroger did not help when it stated last year that it could not provide reliable guidance any more.

Amazon is not the only competitor that has exerted pressure on the margins of Kroger. The management of Kroger has admitted that it is facing great pressure from Walmart (WMT) as well. Walmart implemented aggressive price reductions last year and is now expanding its online grocery delivery service to a total of 100 metropolitan areas. Thanks to this push, Walmart will reach about 40% of the domestic population. To cut a long story short, the competition in the retail sector has heated up more than ever and hence retailers are essentially in a price war. This price war has taken its toll on the performance of Kroger, as shown in the chart below.

After years of significant growth in its same-store sales, Kroger began to experience shrinking same-store sales in the second half of 2016. Nevertheless, after its initial inertia, the management of Kroger has finally started to move in the right direction. More precisely, the company is trying to become as efficient as possible and use its savings to lower its prices. As a result, it has managed to grow its same-store sales in the last few quarters.

Growth Prospects

Kroger has announced a strategic plan called “Restock Kroger,” which aims to maximize the efficiencies and savings and use the proceeds to the benefit of its customers and its shareholders. In essence, this strategic plan will help the company reinvent itself and remain relevant amid the disruptive forces of Amazon and the other large retailers. More precisely, the goal of the plan is to increase the operating income of the company by $400 M until 2020. This amount will be invested in the business to improve customer experience. It is remarkable that the company has invested $4.1 B on price reductions since 2001.

As per its plan, Kroger is making a great effort to improve its online sales. Last year it increased them by 90%. In addition, the retailer observed that consumers who make their purchases online tend to spend greater amounts than those who visit its stores. Therefore, Kroger is doing its best to expand the online option to as many customers as possible. The company currently offers this option to about 40 M customers or two-thirds of its total customers.

As it continues to expand this option to new areas and improves the overall shopping experience, it is likely to keep growing its market share. It is remarkable that the company has grown its market share for 13 consecutive years. Moreover, its management recently reiterated its confidence in gaining additional market share this year.

Finally, Kroger will greatly benefit from the recent tax reform. More specifically, the company expects its tax rate to fall from about 33% to 22%. This tax decrease will help boost its earnings per share [EPS] by 16%. According to the management, part of this benefit will be passed to consumers while about a third of the benefit will be directed straight to the bottom line.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

As competition has heated up to the extreme in the retail sector, one cannot expect to identify a wide moat in any retailer. However, thanks to its extreme size of operations, Kroger enjoys great economies of scale. In addition, it processes an enormous amount of data in order to draw useful conclusions on consumer behavior and thus adjust its strategy accordingly. Thanks to its ongoing strategy “Restock Kroger,” the company is likely to enhance its efficiency even further.

During the Great Recession, Kroger increased its EPS by 12%, from $0.84 to $0.94. Given that most companies saw their earnings collapse in that recession, the performance of Kroger was exceptional. Nevertheless, as the company always operates at razor-thin operating margins, which currently stand at 2.4%, its results are markedly sensitive to any unforeseen headwind. That’s why the stock has been extremely sensitive to most strategic moves that Amazon has made. For instance, when Amazon announced its acquisition of Whole Foods, Kroger plunged 25% on a single day. Therefore, its shareholders should be aware that the stock will continue to be very sensitive to any unforeseen headwinds, particularly to the strategic moves of Amazon.

Dividend Analysis



Kroger currently offers a 2.1% dividend yield and it has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. In addition, given the markedly low payout ratio of the stock, which stands at 29%, there seems to be ample room for future dividend hikes.

However, due to the heating competition, the company has been spending excessive amounts on capital expenses. Consequently, its free cash flows are much lower than its earnings. To be sure, last year, it reported earnings of $1.9 B but free cash flows of only $0.7 B. Moreover, the management expects to continue to spend $3 B per year on capital expenses for the next three years.

Furthermore, the company has a weak balance sheet. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $27.8 B, which is worth about 14 times its annual earnings. Due to this debt load, the interest expense currently “eats” 30% of the operating income. Consequently, the company does not have much room to increase its debt load. All in all, its high capital expenses and its debt pile are likely to limit the dividend hikes for the next few years. In fact, this was the case last year when the company raised its dividend by just 4%.

Valuation & Expected Returns



ValueLine analysts expect Kroger to generate earnings per share of $2.10 in 2018. As a result, Kroger is trading at a P/E ratio of 11.4. During the last 10 years, Kroger has traded at an average P/E ratio of 13.8.

As long as the company continues to adjust to its challenges, the stock is likely to revert towards its normal valuation. If the stock reverts to its average P/E ratio, it could generate a 21% return only from P/E expansion. This means that the stock has significant potential to reward its shareholders if it executes its plan successfully.

Kroger is also likely to reward its shareholders via its meaningful share repurchases. Last year, its earnings decreased 4% but its EPS rose 1.5% thanks to a 5% reduction in its share count. Moreover, Kroger recently authorized a new $1 B share buyback program, which can reduce its share count by another 5% at the current stock price. Therefore, even if the earnings of the company remain flat, the stock will offer an approximate 5% return to its shareholders thanks to its buybacks. If one adds the 2% dividend and the potential return from the expansion of its P/E ratio towards its average, then one realizes that Kroger can offer strong returns to its shareholders.

For instance, if its P/E ratio reverts to its mean within the next two years, the stock will offer a 17% annual return (10% from valuation + 2% dividend + 5% from buybacks). Even more importantly, the stock can offer such great returns without any special achievement, as the above calculations are based on flat earnings.

Final Thoughts

Kroger has been affected by the price war among retailers, which has heated up more than ever. However, the company has managed to stabilize its performance and is taking a series of measures in the right direction. In addition, the stock has a cheap valuation with high cash returns to shareholders.

