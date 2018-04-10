Seaworld: 4 Upcoming Catalysts Will Propel This Heavily Shorted Stock

Seaworld (NYSE:SEAS) is a maligned theme park company that has generally been beaten down due to a small but vocal group of animal rights activists. The company did itself no favors with a lackluster response to the initial outcry over a film that negatively portrayed killer whales kept in captivity. I previously chronicled my bullishness on SeaWorld in a Pro article here and I was admittedly early on my turnaround call. Much has changed since my original article from July 2016. On the negative side the company saw financial performance continue to deteriorate. This was primarily driven by SeaWorld San Diego and Sea World Orlando and lingering reputation issues for the company. SeaWorld has a great stable of assets with their water parks and Busch Gardens parks that many other companies in the entertainment industry would love to have. Buyout rumors, such as this one, were prevalent in the summer of 2017 and focused on Busch Gardens. However as we turn the page into 2018 the outlook for the company is incredible bright, the results are showing material improvement, and the shorts are trapped. The company recently announced that the CEO was stepping down and the latest earnings call was very focused on the creation of shareholder value. There are over 25M shares sold short which is almost 45% of the float. Most of these short sellers have probably made out well and we believe now would be a good time to cover. This covering will be driven by any one of the below catalysts. Each catalyst is either already playing out or will play out over the next 75 days. We believe SeaWorld should have at least 30% upside over the next 3 months with a target price of $20 per share.

Short Covering Catalyst #1 - The Business in Improving

On the Q4 2017 earnings call management noted that annual pass sales were up mid single digits which bodes well for 2018. Management also highlighted strength at SeaWorld San Diego through the first 45 days of Q1 2018. Finally they noted that attendance at the key Orlando park was up compared to the prior year as well. This is all critical given that the SeaWorld parks have been the drag over the past few years while Busch Gardens and the water parks have performed as they should.

Specifically, we can already glean great insight into the San Diego park performance. SeaWorld pays San Diego a monthly lease payment that is correlated to the revenue generated by the park. Those payments are made each month and thus we can see the year over year improvement in 2018 as shown in the table below:

Rent Payment Rent Payment YoY Change Feb-18 500,037 Feb-17 339,631 ~47% Jan-18 411,887 Jan-17 356,447 ~16% Dec-17 1,579,334 Dec-16 935,363 ~69% Feb-18 500,037 16-Feb 530,234 ~(-6%)

These results can be found here and an example image showing February 2018 and February 2017 is provided in the appendix. Notably we can see that the lease payment increased by 16% in January and then accelerated to a 47% YoY increase in February. As we can generally correlate lease payments to revenue we know that through the first 2 months of 2018 SeaWorld San Diego is up over 20% YoY. This is a dramatic increase and while the information is public record analysts are not yet reporting it. February 2018 is compared to February 2016 to provide perspective. SeaWorld generated almost 25% more EBITDA in 2016 than it did in 2017. The results in February 2018 were very close to February 2016 even after accounting for the fact that SeaWorld has ended its theatrical killer whale show in San Diego.

SeaWorld is also launching a new ride or attraction at every single park in 2018 as we learned on the last earnings call. This is the most ambitious and coordinated launch of new products in the company's history. The fast start to 2018 does not yet even reflect the impact of new rides which will not open at most parks until the peak summer season around the May/June time-frame.

Twitter is full of posts and images that speak to sold out shows, long lines, and crowded parking lots. Again, remember that crowded parks are common in the middle of the summer as families vacation. But this is happening in March and April which are not yet even close to peak season. The parks are hopping which means the cash registers are ringing!

Short Covering Catalyst #2 - Easter Timing

My last note above is going to drive a material impact for YoY reported results. While the busy lines and crowded parks started in early March the timing of Easter this year will positively impact Q1 2018. Easter occurred on Sunday April 1st which means families were vacationing and this leads me to believe the parks were slammed the entire week before Easter during Q1. In 2017, Easter occurred in the middle of April and thus Q1 2017 saw no benefit from the busy Easter holiday. I believe the headline results for Q1 2018 will show a material beat compared to Q1 2017.

Short Covering Catalyst #3 - Activist Investor

SeaWorld saw an activist investor, Hill Path Capital, build a large concentrated stake in 2017. Scott Ross is the managing director of Hill Path and Ross has previous entertainment industry experience driving shareholder value. Notably Hill Path has continued acquiring shares of SeaWorld as recently as Q1 2018 and today controls over 15% of the outstanding shares. Late in 2017 Hill Path and SeaWorld entered into a number of agreements that culminated in two main items. Scott Ross became a board member and Hill Path agreed to a standstill agreement that generally terminates at the SeaWorld 2018 Annual Meeting. This meeting will likely occur in mid June if it is consistent with the time frame from 2017. The standstill agreement is a very important consideration the market is overlooking. Scott Ross is giving the Board (which he is part of) a limited window of time to create shareholder value. The stock currently trades for under $16. Hill Path has averaged down in its purchases but still likely carries an average price of around $15-16 as its basis in SeaWorld. I would expect either a market shaking outlook of improved performance and guidance for 2018 when earnings are reported in May or some other action to unlock shareholder value. When the standstill agreement ends in June there will be nothing holding back Hill Path from publicly agitating or seeking to nominate a new slate of Board members with the sole focus on creating shareholder value.

SeaWorld has significant unlocked value. The theme park in Orlando is likely worth over $1 Billion by itself. If another theme park operator was willing to invest the money to remove the animals and re-brand the park (i.e, Six Flags) it would be a home-run. In fact SeaWorld already is moving to focus less on animals and more on thrill rides specifically in Orlando. As an example Universal Studios has paid almost $160M in the last 2 years to acquire 570 acres less than 2 miles from SeaWorld. The goal is for Universal to add another theme park and initial permits and plans are starting to come into focus. SeaWorld Orlando sits on roughly 350 acres of prime real estate. It is also a highly profitable entertainment destination as-is with between $500M and $1B worth of property and equipment already in place. If Universal will pay $160M for raw land you can only imagine what SeaWorld Orlando is worth.

If SeaWorld were to announce they were going to get rid of killer whales (give them to the animal activists as pets maybe?) I believe the stock would immediately go up 50%. There is significant embedded value in the entertainment side of these assets. In fact, if a sale does not occur, I find it highly likely that SeaWorld undertakes a re-branding effort and further moves away from animals as part of the entertainment package. I am also still waiting for the animal activists to force Disney to shut down "Animal Kingdom". I guess they just enjoy Disney more than Seaworld...but I digress.

Short Covering Catalyst #4 - CEO Change

Joel Manby stepped down as CEO when the Q4 2017 earnings were released. We would all be foolish to not believe this is not the first of multiple shareholder friendly events to come. Manby stepped down in the same quarter that Scott Ross was appointed to the Board. Coincidence? I don't think so. The company is headed in a direction of creating value from its assets. Manby previously was the CEO of a company whose biggest asset was the Dollywood Theme Parks. He might have been a skilled theme park operator but he was not the person to create shareholder value through asset sales, re-branding, or via a sum of the parts discussion. SeaWorld tapped a veteran parks president as its interim CEO. On the last conference call they had the Chairman of the Board, who is also part of a Chinese group that owns almost 25% of the company, on the conference call talking about shareholder value creation. The announcement of a new CEO or no announcement at all will both be positive catalysts. A new CEO will undoubtedly be someone that has M&A skills or has proven they can create value. If no CEO is announced the market will begin to believe the company is in talks to split up or outright sell itself. Both scenarios will be a win for all except those 25M shares sold short.

The Final Takeaway

SeaWorld is about to pop in my humble opinion. The reasons above are clear. While the business will show revenue and EBITDA growth this is not the reason to own shares. You have concentrated ownership that understands that the collection of assets at SeaWorld is unique and can't be replicated. They are intently focused on making money for themselves. I am going along for the ride and will be making money as well. The short covering will be ugly when it starts so buckle up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.