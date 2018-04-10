In 2017, my Small Cap REIT Portfolio returned over 22%, thanks in large part to the time spent researching over 50 possible picks. Many of you know that I spend countless hours laboring over REIT analysis, and I’m extremely picky when it comes to selecting small cap positions.

That means pay close attention to all the data that I can put my hands on, including financial statements, filings, analyst reports, and management interviews. The biggest part of my research is dedicated to quantitative analysis that involves looking at revenue, expenses, assets, liabilities, and aspects of the company.

Obviously, for REIT investors, it’s critical to look closely at the underlying revenue that is being generated, and then forming an opinion based upon the reliability of the dividend. At the end of the day, the most important questions to ask are as follows:

Can the company grow earnings over the next 2-5 years? Is the dividend safe and covered by actual earnings? How does the company compare to the peers?

As my readers/followers know, I generally start researching a REIT by looking at the overall economy (top down approach) and then I drill down to the more granular analysis, that includes the safety of the underlying dividend.

My Top-Down Analysis Of Uniti Group

Back in December 2017 I wrote that Uniti Group (UNIT) is my top small cap REIT pick for 2018. Of course, this means that I had high convictions for this specialized Infrastructure REIT that was punished in 2017, as viewed below:

As you see, UNIT shares declined by 32% in 2017, compared with -.16% for the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) – see my latest article on VNQ here. The underperformance of UNIT in 2017 was well documented, here are a few of the best articles I located:

Year-to-date (2018) UNIT has outperformed VNQ, as illustrated below:

However, UNIT has underperformed the Infrastructure REITs, as viewed below:

With one quarter in the rear-view mirror, UNIT has three more quarters to prove it can move the needle. I have maintained a position in my Small Cap REIT Portfolio and I’m hoping that this REIT will generate considerable alpha, to boost returns.

The ability to identify and predict long-term economic, demographic, or technological trends can benefit patient investors who pick the right REITs. Sound fundamental analysis will help identify companies that represent a good value and hopefully this top to bottom analysis serves as a valuable tool for current and prospective investors.

Starting at the Top

Uniti Group, previously known as Communications Sales & Leasing, still derives significant revenues from the April 2015 spin-off of assets from Windstream Wireless. After a quiet start to develop the strategy and funnel, UNIT rapidly evolved the company from primarily a single-tenant, one-property landlord to servicing nearly 16,700 customer connections through three diverse, but complementary business segments.

Demand for fiber infrastructure continues to be the top Telecom theme, while those carriers have intensified their densification plans and expect the first 5G fixed wireless and mobility network deployments to be launched in select markets in 2018.

UNIT expects the market level trials and deployments will quickly lead the wireless carriers to a national 5G rollout, similar to the pattern for 2G, 3G and 4G technology changes. 5G requires small cells and small cells require fiber, and Uniti owns 1.1 million fiber strand miles of leasable inventory.

Also, as a result of the recent tax reform legislation, the elimination of the Sprint-T-Mobile merger overhang and Sprint’s recent announcement to increase investment in its network have generated a positive tailwind for wireless carrier capital spending that UNIT expects will benefit both from fiber infrastructure and tower operating businesses and create opportunities for bundled offerings.

In addition, UNIT’s strong relationship with the national wireless carriers of both Mexico and U.S. should position the company well to capitalize.

Lastly, the telecom industry is embracing the idea of shared fiber infrastructure including now through innovative sale-leaseback transactions, including the recent announcement of the sale-lease-back transaction of fiber network that will allow UNIT to lease fiber to TPx and eventually to other carriers.

TPx is a privately-held Managed Services Provider of Unified Communications, Managed IT. UNIT entered into a 15-Year Triple Net Master Lease Transaction for continued use of Fiber Network (with Five 5-Year Lease Renewal Options at TPx’s Discretion). UNIT will receive $8.8 million in Initial Annual Rent with 1.5% Annual Escalators; Initial Investment Yield of 9.3%.

Uniti will have the Right of First Refusal to Finance Future Major Tenant Capital Improvements and will own and have Exclusive Right to Lease 7,000 Dark Fiber Strands in Texas. Also, UNIT will have Non-Exclusive Rights to Market, on behalf of TPx, 22,000 Dark Fiber Strands in California and Massachusetts.

Here is a snapshot of UNIT’s combined footprint:

On the latest earnings call UNIT’s CEO, Kenneth Gunderman, explained,

All-in-all our vision to create a real state investment trust focused solely on communications assets with fiber as it’s feature asset is coming into focus and we are bullish on our future prospects across all three of our fiber, tower and now leasing business segments.”

Uniti Fiber's sales bookings were $3.2 million (proforma for Southern Light and Hunt) for the full year 2017. Around 38% of sales bookings during Q4-17 came from the four national wireless carriers, 30% from wholesale and 32% from local enterprises, government and K-12 schools.

Wireless sales bookings for Q4-17 were primarily for leasing dark fiber to the tower for backhaul. Wholesale and enterprise bookings were very diverse and spread over 250 different customers reflecting the sprawling reach of the 32,000 route miles of the Uniti fiber network.

Total churn for Q4-17 was 0.5 million, resulting in a 0.8% monthly churn rate, driven by lid backhaul disconnects in the Dallas and Atlanta markets that were awarded to another carrier as part of the dark fiber convergence. UNIT expects monthly churn to increase in the first quarter as the remaining 260 disconnects are completed before returning to the 0.6% range in the following quarters.

Uniti fiber continues to make very good progress on integration. The company recently approved two higher rates of return integration projects in the Southeast markets that will add a local salesforce in five legacy Uniti fiber markets and reduce off-net lit services expenses by further integrating its networks.

UNIT sees excellent lease up activity on its tower portfolio in Mexico, the company added 22 co-location tenants in Q4-17 and now has an additional 30 co-location leases that the company expects to be added to existing towers in the coming quarters.

Recent market research forecasts approximately 25,000 new towers will be built in the U.S. over the coming five years and UNIT anticipates that it can capture at least 5% of this growth.

UNIT’s investment thesis is to create a flexible tower lease option for wireless customers while earning yields ranging from 5% to 12% on the anchor tenant. UNIT expects the second tenant will increase the yields to 13% to 25%.

Constructing BTS (build-to-suit) towers adds to UNIT’s wireless carrier product suite of small cells and lit and dark fiber backhaul solutions, and allows the company to leverage its current customer relationships to cross-sell a bundle with fiber products. UNIT’s CEO explains,

We believe we are the first in the industry to bundle traditional backhaul with owned macro towers and we expect this trend to continue. We further believe owning fiber to our own towers enhances the value of the tower real estate including by making customers stick here, enhancing the lease up potential and providing greater optionality for treating the tower real estate as distributed architecture in the future. We expect the BTS tower investments could add approximately $50 million of revenue by 2022.”

UNIT’s leasing segment revenues are expected to be $690 million, including $34 million of non-cash revenues. On a cash basis, the 1.5% escalator in the Windstream lease goes into effect on May 1, 2018, and increases in annual rent by $3.3 million are expected.

UNIT’s Q4-17 results were in line with expectations with consolidated revenues of $246 million, consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $198 million, AFFO attributable to common shares of $112 million, and AFFO for diluted common share of $0.64. Net income attributable to common shares for the quarter after transaction and integration related costs was $20.5 million or $0.12 per diluted share.

At the midpoint of the guidance range, UNIT’s revenue forecast of $285 million represents a growth rate of 80% over full year proforma 2017 levels. The company’s annualized Q4-17 to annualized Q4-18 revenue growth rate would be about 10%. Here are the 2018 outlook numbers:

For 2018, UNIT expects full-year AFFO to range between $2.52 and $2.57 per diluted common share with a midpoint of $2.55 per diluted share. On a consolidated basis, the company expects revenues to be just over $1 billion and adjusted EBITDA to range between $796 million and $805 million or $800 million at the midpoint of outlook.

The Balance Sheet

UNIT’s liquidity continues to be in good shape; at Q4-17, the company had nearly $60 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $470 million of undrawn capacity under the revolving credit agreement.

UNIT’s leverage ratio under debt agreements at quarter-end stands at 5.8x based on net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA. Notably, UNIT’s growth and diversification strategy remains on track to achieve 50% revenue diversification by the summer of 2019. Here’s what the CFO said on the recent earnings call,

As we head into 2018, our priority continues to be driving diversification through organic growth and M&A…we are in active discussions with several private capital sources on a range of transaction opportunities and a variety of different structures. While these discussions are ongoing and we can’t predict the outcome, we may execute on one or more of these opportunities in 2018.”

My Top-Down Analysis Of Uniti Group

As noted above, UNIT’s TPx investment will generate cash yields starting at 9.3% and growing to over 10% over the initial lease term. The triple net lease structure will create adjusted EBITDA and underlying cash flow margins of 99%. The transactions were accretive immediately and add $0.03 per share of AFFO during the first full year.

Although UNIT has maintained a flat dividend rate of $2.40 per year, the company has been able to cover its dividend on an AFFO basis:

As Beyond Saving pointed out, “UNIT also received a downgrade from Moody's, which appears to mostly be related to its strong reliance on WIN. However, I do not see that as an immediate problem. Other than its revolver, UNIT does not have significant debt maturing until 2022. Additionally, it is unlikely to make any large acquisitions that would require new debt.”

Beyond Saving adds, “the most obvious pressure is the Aurelius litigation, which will be resolved for better or worse after the trial in May/June. WIN continues to suffer from a diminishing number of customers, and over the long term, it is difficult to see how the company will turn things around on an ongoing basis. However, its current revenues are strong enough to support paying the contracted rent to UNIT.”

The real catalyst for UNIT, as far as I’m concerned, is the demand for 5G and shared Infrastructure model that provides UNIT with a yield enhancement opportunity. By piggy-backing on its core investments, UNIT is able to add second tenants that dramatically increases the starting yields, that provides a real spark to the investment thesis.

Meanwhile, the market still views UNIT as a high-risk REIT, as evidenced by the dividend yield:

In conclusion, I am maintaining UNIT as a Spec Buy, and here is how I will answer the following questions:

Can the company grow earnings over the next 2-5 years? Yes, but the company must utilize less-traditional sources, and possibly private capital. UNIT is well-positioned to grow and reduce exposure to WIN. Is the dividend safe and covered by actual earnings? Yes, but recognizing that UNIT still has enhanced exposure to WIN. How does the company compare to the peers? UNIT is a Top 10 Owner of Fiber Infrastructure in US and there is no direct REIT peer. The company’s tower business is a niche strategy that compliments the Fiber business.

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and UNIT Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: SBAC, AMT, CCI, HASI, LMRK, CORR.

