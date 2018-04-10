Acadia Plunges On Single Report, But The Drop Was Not Justified

The FDA's stance is clear and even with the reported deaths to date, the FDA has no intention of pulling Nuplazid off the market due to the safety concerns brought up from this report that caused the sell off.

On Monday, Shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) fell by more than 25% after a report surfaced that there were major concerns over deaths and adverse events associated with Nuplazid. Nuplazid is Acadia's drug which was approved by the FDA to treat patients with hallucinations and delusions associated with psychosis due to Parkinson's disease. What I must point out is that this drop in the stock price is not justified, and I feel that this presents a great buying opportunity.

Released Report

The released report details a warning that since the launch of Nuplazid back in 2016 until March of this year there have been 244 deaths reported to the FDA due to treatment with this drug. This report has brought up a lot of issues with Nuplazid, that quite frankly the FDA is already aware of. What do I mean that the FDA is aware of this? That's because the FDA has their own documents known as adverse event reports. These reports are created to document deaths, side effects, and other problems that are associated with a drug. This can be regarded as in two ways. First of all, this report requires the participation of consumers, caregivers, and other medical professionals. These reports can be either sent to the FDA itself or the pharmaceutical company that is responsible for the drug. The issue I have with looking at such a tool is that it is based on the opinion of some non-medical professionals. They don't know whether the drug Nuplazid caused the death, or the death occurred due to some other circumstance (other drugs being taken in combinations, poor health, old age etc.). In other words, the person making the filing can either believe two scenarios. The first scenario is that the drug caused the death, and the other scenario being that the patient was just simply on the drug. But in my opinion that doesn't say one way or another whether or not the drug was responsible for these patients' death. It's just a matter of an opinion, not fact. A second issue I have with the report is that the FDA knows about all these deaths, but has continued to maintain that Nuplazid is appropriate to treat these patients. What does the FDA mean by that? The FDA itself has stated in a quote:

"Based on these data, the FDA has, at this time, not identified a specific safety issue that is not already adequately described in the product labeling"

What this quote describes is that Acadia already has a black box warning label on its product describing the potential mortality issue associated with Nuplazid. This is nothing new, as the FDA has stated. Heck, the FDA has even gone as far as approving Nuplazid despite knowing about the issues raised in the written report. The FDA has even stated that the benefits of the drug Nuplazid still outweigh all the risks associated with it. This to me doesn't sound like the FDA has any intention on pulling the drug off the market in the near future. That's why I believe that this selloff in Acadia is overblown and irrational.

Research

Acadia should recover from this selloff. Not only because the FDA still stands by its approval decision. The other reason is because Nuplazid is an atypical antipsychotic drug. Why is that relevant to this discussion? That's because atypical antipsychotics have already been known to cause many side effects for quite some time now. These are some of the issues that are found in most atypical antipsychotics:

tardive dyskinesia

malignant syndrome

sudden cardiac death

stroke

blood clots

diabetes

The FDA is already aware of all these risks, listed above, that are found in atypical antipsychotics. Matter of fact, a huge chunk of these atypical antipsychotics were first approved by the FDA back in the 1990's. Some of these atypical antipsychotics include:

Abilify (aripiprazole)

Zyprexa (olanzapine)

Risperdal (risperidone)

Clozaril (clozapine)

Geodon (ziprasidone)

Seroquel (quetiapine)

These atypical antipsychotics are second generation drugs. The first generation made use of only antipsychotics. That's what baffles me on the share price implosion in which Acadia suffered just based on this one report. The severe risks associated with atypical antipsychotics has already been known for nearly two decades now. Consider this report from 2013, which was way before Nuplazid was ever approved by the FDA. Clinical evidence was already mounting and known for years that atypical antipsychotics cause the risk of death. That means the risks associated with Nuplazid shouldn't be an issues considering that the FDA and medical professionals have known about these problems for years.

Financials

The financials for Acadia are sound, because Nuplazid has been producing substantial revenue. Sales of the drug hit $43.6 million for Q4 of 2017. This is an important piece of evidence, because in the same time period last year (Q4 2016) sales of Nuplazid were only $12 million. That is a year over year increase in sales of the drug by 263%. Even better, sales of Nuplazid ending December 31, 2017 were $124.9 million.

Conclusion

I believe that this was a major overreaction to a single report. I believe that there is only one opinion that severely matters in the pharmaceutical industry and that is the FDA. That's because ultimately the FDA decides whether to approve a drug for sale to the market or not. In addition, the FDA is the only regulatory body that has the authority to pull a drug from the market. The FDA has stated that all of these issues from the report are already noted on the black box warning label. That means that this report should not have caused such a major selloff. The biggest risk to consider is if the FDA does eventually pull Nuplazid from the market. I'm more inclined to believe that it won't. I believe that to be true for two reasons. The first reason being that the mortality warning is already listed on the warning label for Nuplazid. The second reason is because the FDA is not a weak regulatory body. They know what other drugs they have already approved as atypical antipsychotics. As I evidenced above, since the 1990's the FDA has already approved several atypical antipsychotic agents that also carry major risks such as stroke, and other mortality related issues. That's why I believe that Acadia Pharmaceuticals remains a strong buy, despite this selloff.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.