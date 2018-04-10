GreenBrier Companies: Setting Up Nicely

We've revised our expectations based on this quarter's results, as well as tax reform, and have established both a trading zone, and a level where we would see deep value.

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) stock has been stuck at about $50 a share since we made our sell call back in November, and we reiterated that call in January. Thus far, those calls have panned out, as the name has traded sideways, and is about 5% below our sell calls. To be clear, we did not recommend that you sell your position in its entirety, but we wanted you to at least take some profits and hold the rest. As we move forward in 2018, we believe the company is performing admirably, but competition remains fierce.

Our present thesis is that upside is limited. However, we believe that holding a core position is fine, but you should take advantage of the recent price swings and make a trade in this name. That said, the company has just reported earnings that beat the streets expectations, but investors are reacting by selling the news. This morning we issued a trade alert to subscribers of BAD BEAT Investing with recommendations on how to play the name. In this article, we seek to provide color on that call, discussing the fundamental and technical picture for our broader audience.

Fundamental picture

Let us first summarize the most recent quarter which has served as a catalyst to drive shares lower. After reviewing the just reported earnings, there are clear fundamental strengths and weaknesses for the company that you must be aware of. When we were pounding the table to buy this name, we saw many positive catalysts coming that would benefit the stock, such as improved oil prices, higher demand, and increased service revenue. We believe that the positive catalysts that the name experienced over the past few years have been realized. This is a primary reason why we believe upside is presently limited.

Here in Q2, the North American railcar market continued to slowly improve, and much of the company's efforts to transition to a more efficiently run operation drove performance which was reflected in the results. We continue to note a mild correlation with oil prices. As oil prices have meandered recently, Greenbrier stock has as well. Of course, this is also due to some specific issues with the company and order sizes that we think are driving the action we are seeing today. Greenbrier is focused on delivering its railcar orders, working down the backlog, improving service revenues, and working to expand margins, but it has been struggling a bit domestically, at least versus our expectations.

Top line commentary

While revenues have been pressured in recent years, we were most certainly pleased in the sales figure this quarter which were above our projections:

Source: SEC Filings

Revenues came in up 11.1% year-over-year to $629.34 million, surpassing our expectations after Q1 was reported of $619-$621 million. This result is even more impressive when we consider that our expectations were a bit more liberal than the Street consensus, which was surpassed by $16.59 million. This is a substantial and impressive beat relative to projections.

This performance is a nice reversal from much of the bearish momentum in 2017. You will recall that for the fiscal year 2017, revenues came in at $2.17 billion, which badly missed our expectations of $2.35 billion for the year. Last quarter, the company missed expectations by $25 million, continuing the bearish trends in sales. However, this second quarter was strong, and much of the sales were driven by incredible international expansion.

Greenbrier's international expansion is significantly contributing to each quarterly result now as these new markets are providing the company with new sources of revenue and a diversification of the backlog. What we found impressive is that nearly half of year-to-date order activity was generated in markets outside of North America. We will point out that 20% of Greenbrier's total backlog originates from outside North America.

What’s going on with the backlog?

One of the prior concerns that we had with the company was the low volume of orders and deliveries. Domestically, we still believe there are headwinds from strong competition, but this is being offset by the international expansion we noted above. In the quarter, the company delivered 4,900 railcars, a bit above our expectations of 4,600-4,800, which we had surmised would reflect strong international deliveries.

International deliveries comprised 25% of all deliveries, and we expect the number of deliveries to continue to grow in strong international markets where rail is growing (this includes Brazil, and the Astro Rail in Europe). We also want to point out that orders can be tough to predict but we were looking for at least 3,000 in the quarter. While that was a conservative estimate, new orders came in at 3,400. This follows 3,200 last quarter. In our opinion this is slightly bearish, as new orders are a bit below the pace we would expect given the strength of the global economy and the significant international expansion.

The backlog is a key indicator. Railcar backlog declined. Railcar backlog as of February 28, 2018 was 24,100 units, valued at $2.3 billion. Railcar backlog has steadily been falling:

Source: SEC Filings

As you can see, we have fallen from well over 30,000. In fact, backlog has fallen 22% in the last 4 quarters. The interpretation of this trend can be one of two ways in our estimation.

A large or growing backlog can either represent a significant inability to meet demand, or it can reflect a significantly improving demand. In some cases, it can represent both. However, we are looking at a falling backlog. While the company has taken steps to improve efficiency, in this case we think a falling backlog is worrisome for Greenbrier as delivery volume continues to outpace new orders. Simply put, new orders are lacking in our estimation, despite the host of other positives we are seeing out of the company. That said, the orders that are being delivered are being executed with more efficiency, and this has benefitted margins and earnings over the last two quarters.

Margins and earnings commentary

Gross margin in the quarter expanded 70 basis points to 16.7% from Q1 thanks to a strong product mix, improved cost inputs, and the sale of higher margin wheels. In addition, there were some benefits to rents/lease expenditures. While margins expanded from Q1, selling and administrative expenses were up 7% to $50.3 million as the costs to expand internationally weighed here. We also want to point out that a year ago, gross margins were 21%. They have fallen as input costs have risen, and this has hit earnings hard in recent years. When we combine the costs of doing business and back our the $0.89 per share impact of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, we see that adjusted earnings were down from last year, but surpassed expectations:

Source: SEC Filings

As you can imagine, a massive beat on sales coupled with higher margins from last quarter was a huge positive. This resulted in Greenbrier exceeding our expectations of $0.98 to $0.99 per share in earnings which were predicated on our sales expectations being lower, as well as little change in margins. This is a huge strength for the company, with earnings per share coming in at $1.02. We were impressed, despite the fact that earnings were down from last year, because this drop was expected. However, this trend could spook investors, even if it was anticipated thanks to lower margins due to the international expansion.

While we had factored in the demonstrated strong expense management out of the company, the strong sales figure still caught us by surprise. Much of this had to do with better than anticipated delivery activity. So with these fundamentals under our belt, what does the chart tell us?

Technical picture

Based on our projections for the company and the performance of the name, we believe that in the short-term the $45.50-$46.15 level is a buy based on the technical zones we have identified. We further see the $50-$51 level as a sell zone when trading, using the technical supports and zones picture below to help determine those levels. However, for the long-term, we are compelled to be buyers as the stock approached the $40 level, as not only would the stock enjoy immense support from the chart, but provided the fundamental picture has not changed (and that is really key), the name would become a deep value play. That level would represent another 15% drop from present pricing.

Source: Quad 7 Capital and BAD BEAT Investing

What kind of value are we talking about? Again, predicated on the basis that the fundamentals have not turned for the worse, at $40 per share, we would have name that is trading at 8 times forward earnings expectations. Further, with earnings projected to grow about 32% this year thanks to tax reform, and at $40 per share price-to-earnings ratio would be about 8.9, the price-to-earnings growth ratio would be a is a paltry 0.27. That is cheap, if it gets there. While we have identified trading levels, and told you that we would be deep value buyers at $40, we think you should maintain a core position and collect the dividend if you own the stock. If you are on the sidelines, you can trade, but we would hold off on a long-term position until there is a better price to enter.

Our expectations moving forward

Taken as a whole, these results reflect an operating environment that is seeing temporarily weak demand for the company's products despite an effectively managed company. While the company is guiding for 20,000-22,000 deliveries this year, we are expecting actual deliveries of 20,225-21,500, based on lower than expected orders and the current pace of deliveries. Historically, the company tends to fall right in the middle of delivery guidance, so we are confident in our estimates.

As for sales, we are maintaining our outlook for revenues, which are expected to be around $2.45 billion, but this assumes 19,500 to 20,500 deliveries, and while we think this is attainable for the year, the company has had difficulties churning out product. Previously, we had expected earnings to approximate $3.85-$4.05. With the tax reform impacts, the company is now guiding for $5.00 per share based on a one-time impact of $0.89 and a lower tax rate in the back half of the year. Extrapolating this data (a 27% effective tax rate) we believe that dilute earnings per share will now be in the range of $4.90 to $5.00, using our expected revenues.

As we move forward in the name, we would like to see the company be more aggressive in the North American markets to effectively compete. We stand by the call that international expansion continues to be a forward catalyst, but the possible trade war brewing over some of the materials that Greenbrier utilizes (e.g. steel) could weigh on input costs, though management has stated it is mostly in support of the tariffs announced thus far. This is something the company is deeply focused on.

As the stock pulls back to that $45 level, we think it opens itself up for a trade, while at $40, we are looking at value. While a substantial decline of about 15% in shares would be needed to hit these levels, we think this is a mark to watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GBX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.