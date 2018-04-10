Aiming For Safe, Reliable Income Growth

When I reinvest dividends, I look for a combination of two things: the highest-quality company I can find at the best price then available.

I try to run my portfolio in the same way I'd run any of the underlying companies, with a strong focus on earnings per share growth and earnings quality.

Nauseating stock price volatility tends to inspire many things, not least of which is a bit of somber reflection on why and how one opts to invest one's money.

My background is that I'm a young retiree. I live off a combination of my portfolio and my wits. Since I am young, I have to worry about outliving my capital. My solution to that problem is to consume no capital. Instead, I choose to live entirely off of portfolio income.

My overall investment approach is to treat my portfolio as a privately held multinational business conglomerate. In which line of business does this conglomerate operate? Answer: all of them. For me, diversification means wide industry exposure, exposure across geographic regions, as well as balanced exposure to a large number of different companies.

My role, as I see it, is to allocate capital among the various companies that the portfolio owns, and to ensure that the overall earnings per share for the portfolio as a whole are growing over time. Determining the overall corporate earnings for my portfolio is easy - I look at the earnings per share for each business, multiply that by the number of shares I own, and tally up the result. I use a spreadsheet to help me out - I will provide a link at the end of the article. To use the spreadsheet, I enter the ticker symbol and the number of shares, and the spreadsheet automatically fetches the stock price and earnings per share data.

Here is a sample that includes some shares that I own (I've changed the actual number of shares I own for purposes of this illustration).

The spreadsheet calculates the overall earnings and earnings yield for the portfolio, as well as the portfolio's overall P/E ratio. In this sample portfolio, I can see that the total earnings per share of the portfolio are currently $23,834. I also input the earnings for this portfolio as they stood back in February: they were $23,500. The spreadsheet calculates the number of days that have passed since then, and calculates my annual earnings per share growth rate for the entire portfolio (which comes to 13.34%). If the portfolio's earnings growth stays that high, I'll be very happy with the way business is going.

I consider the overall P/E ratio for the entire portfolio to be an important measure of risk. All things being equal, I view cheap stocks as inherently less risky than more expensive stocks - and I'd say the same reasoning applies to my portfolio as a whole.

My approach to allocating capital is straightforward: I take the portfolio's dividends, pare some off to cover my living expenses, and then I reinvest the balance into more shares of whichever stock happens to then be the highest-quality one trading at the best value. To maintain diversification, I never allow any one single position to account for too high a percentage of my total portfolio. The spreadsheet automatically gives me the earnings yield for each position - you can see that I highlighted the most attractive earnings yields in green, the least attractive ones in red, and the ho-hum ones in grey.

My overall investment philosophy is to rely on compound income growth and to more or less ignore price fluctuations for the portfolio or any component of the portfolio. I use my share of corporate earnings to purchase more income-producing businesses, and I invest in companies that do the exact same thing (but hopefully better than I can do it). The higher the portfolio's overall earnings per share growth, the happier I am - but high earnings growth isn't all I care about. I care very much about the quality of businesses I own. There is a very specific reason why.

Since I live off portfolio income, I actually have three major concerns as an investor:

(1) First and foremost, I need to know that the income will be there when I need it. That means I gravitate towards the most reliable dividend payers I can find. To my way of thinking, that means companies with long histories of paying dividends, low payout ratios, and very solid (or ideally, exemplary) credit ratings. As a result of this bias, I tend to go with companies with extremely well-established businesses and strong competitive advantages. I have to make it a point to look for companies with promising futures, even if I don't have as much of a corporate history to go by. In fact, some of the most promising future dividend payers may have exactly zero history paying a dividend ever - that's why I included Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in this example portfolio.

On the spreadsheet, I manually input the dividend per share for each position I hold - I usually pull this data of Gurufocus.com and Dividendchannel.com. The spreadsheet multiplies this by the number of shares I own and provides an overall yield for the entire portfolio. In this example, it comes to $12,414. The spreadsheet compares the portfolio's dividends to the overall earnings per share for the portfolio, and I can see that the portfolio's overall payout ratio is about 52%. That leaves plenty of room for the portfolio's companies to retain some earnings to grow their businesses, and also provides a margin of safety against dividend cuts.

I tend to think that a company with a long track record for raising dividends is likely to keep paying and raising dividends in the future - all things being equal. I input the number of years each company I own has been paying and raising dividends. I find this data on GuruFocus and/or David Fish's dividend spreadsheet (which you can find here, along with many other useful investment tools).

Based on the number of shares I own of each stock, the spreadsheet calculates the overall average period of dividend growth for the portfolio as a whole. In this example, it's 18.63 years. Hopefully, the next 18.63 years for the portfolio's dividend income will be just as reliable.

Whenever I use my spreadsheet to help me make decisions about where to reinvest dividends, I look at the length of time each company has been paying dividends. I highlight in red those shares with little or no dividend history, and highlight in green any companies with very long dividend track records.

I also pull the credit ratings for each company I own off Standard & Poor's and input that into the spreadsheet manually. If I can't find a company's credit rating, I form my own judgment about the company's creditworthiness and insert that into my spreadsheet (which is what I did with Facebook). I steer myself almost exclusively towards investment grade-rated companies with superb balance sheets. For companies with the highest credit ratings, I color the corresponding slot in green. Lower ratings get a red coloring. That being said, there are some companies out there with highly speculative credit ratings but very promising runways for future growth - the two companies I own that fit into that category are Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).

The spreadsheet automatically calculates the portfolio's overall exposure to companies by credit rating, helping me visualize how many are prime-rated, how many are medium grade, and how many have speculative grade credit ratings.

(2) My second major concern is outrunning inflation. Since I am young, I need to give special care to ensure that my portfolio income stands a good likelihood of growing in the future. I input the historical dividend growth for each company I own, which I can pull off GuruFocus or calculate myself. In fact, I prefer to use historical dividend growth as only a guideline, which I will adjust if I feel that the growth rate is unlikely to persist for much longer. This involves a fair amount of individual judgment, but I can limit my risk of nasty surprises with a healthy dose of pessimism when I project future dividend growth rates.

I use the spreadsheet to calculate the overall dividend growth rate for the portfolio by weighting each growth rate according to the percentage portfolio allocation I have in the stock. The spreadsheet calculates that, on average, the portfolio historically has had an organic dividend growth rate of 12.94%. In fact, the growth rate has come in higher, thanks to my habit of reinvesting dividends into more dividend-producing assets. On my spreadsheet, I like to highlight the best dividend growth rates in green - a darker shade of green means I am that much more interested in pigging out on more shares. If the dividend growth rate is less impressive, I leave it shaded in grey. If the historical dividend growth is anemic, I probably don't own much (if any) of the stock, unless I see promising things on the horizon and I see an extremely high (but sustainable yield). AT&T (NYSE:T) is one example of a low-growth company that I own.

(3) My third major concern is that I have to avoid purchasing stocks that are unreasonably expensive. The problem with expensive stocks is that they produce relatively little earnings per share, whereas my goal is to maximize the overall earnings per share for my entire portfolio. In fact, earnings are volatile, and companies may show a temporarily high or low P/E ratio. I prefer to average earnings over the past five years, and also projected earnings over the next year or two based on company guidance (if any). I use my spreadsheet tool as a starting point when I'm making investment decisions.

Once I have considered the dividend growth and history, the creditworthiness of the business, the current price and the overall weight of each company in the portfolio, I see which looks like the highest-quality company trading at the best price. The more green squares I see, the more likely I am going to focus on that company as a candidate to receive this month's dividend reinvestments.

And that, in a nutshell, is how I manage my assets. Which brings me back to the issue of stock market crashes. Over the past twenty years, I've noticed that stock market crashes don't have much impact on my portfolio's long-term earnings growth. The dividends for the portfolio tend to grow over time, irrespective of stock prices. The creditworthiness and financial health of each company in the portfolio hardly changes, and rarely (if ever) changes in response to stock prices. In fact, the only thing that happens when stock prices drop is that I can buy more shares at better prices, and as a result, generate higher portfolio earnings per share. Frankly, when I focus on my core investment philosophy and approach, I find virtually no reason to think much at all about stock market corrections or crashes. It sounds glib when you hear value investors drone on - "Oh, I don't care about stock prices" - but tools like my spreadsheet actually give me a quantifiable reason as to why I can stuff howling market crashes into the back seat of the car (along with a pacifier and a video game device) and focus squarely on the road ahead.

Here is a link to the Quality Dividend Growth spreadsheet for anyone who would like to copy it and adapt it to their own uses. Simply click the link, click "File" and then "Make copy." Then you're ready to go.

