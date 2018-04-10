JF's Core Biotech Buys #10: Incyte Disappoints, Optimism Returns To Gene Therapy And A New Position

The rollercoaster ride in the gene therapy space (pessimism due to clinical hold/safety fears followed by optimism over Novartis acquiring AveXis) has been an interesting case study to watch.

Welcome to the tenth edition in our new series, JF's Core Biotech Buys.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $5,000 and will hold up to 20 stocks. Trades will be less frequent with cost averages calculated at the day's close when an article is published. Depending on the size of a reader's account, buying or selling in smaller increments may be warranted or as cash flow allows. Regardless, the model account is primarily for referential purposes, so readers can easily follow along.

*New editions will be made available on a weekly basis.

**This series seeks to aid readers with a longer-term focus in building a diversified portfolio in the biotech arena via selection of stocks with multi-year upside potential and limited downside. However, the sector itself is still quite volatile, subject to unique risks (i.e., regulatory change, adverse legislation, loss of patent protection, etc.) and bad news regarding key assets (i.e., regulatory downthumb, disappointing data) could result in larger losses than expected. Readers need to evaluate holdings and ideas discussed here for themselves, weighing the risks in light of their particular risk tolerance and objectives. Blind following is strongly discouraged.

*** As ROTY is my primary focus, I may own only a few of the Core Biotech names at any given time. However, I still seek to provide my thesis and point of view, how I would approach each stock in hopes that it aids readers in making their decisions.

Current Snapshot of Core Biotech Model Account

Two Sentence Thesis/Case for Limited Downside

1. Array BioPharma (ARRY) - Updated results for binimetinib/encorafenib in BRAF positive colorectal cancer and melanoma exceeded expectations using the gold standard of overall survival. The stock is very attractive as an M&A target, and data to date provides a cushion to the current valuation considering large market opportunities being targeted.

2. Hutchison China Meditech (HCM) - The stock offers investors a strong pipeline of differentiated candidates (up to 15 possible Breakthrough Therapy Designations), China exposure (via its sales team of over 3,200 employees and 1,900 medical professionals), validating partnerships and several upcoming catalysts. Downside appears limited due to having several irons in the fire, low cash burn as a result of its prescription drug commercial services segment offsetting clinical costs and quite a few pivotal readouts lined up over the next couple years.

3. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - INGREZZA sales should continue to impress (has a leg up over Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) Austedo and could do over $2 billion in peak sales), while the market opportunity in Tourette's and opportunity for elagolix appear largely ignored. The stock is also a very attractive M&A target with downside limited by a so far successful INGREZZA launch that appears to be strengthening and a run-up into T-Force GOLD results by year-end.

4. NovoCure (NVCR) - Optune is a revolutionary therapeutic option with blockbuster potential in GBM alone, the launch is going quite well, cash burn is decreasing, and data in additional indications (such as mesothelioma) could drive additional upside. It is my belief that the current valuation is backed up by the market opportunity in GBM, and for this reason (along with news flow in the medium term), I believe downside to be relatively limited.

5. Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Management continues to make the right strategic moves, there's a strong institutional base, ADCETRIS should eventually prove to be a blockbuster, and it has a deep pipeline likely to drive future growth. The recent secondary at $52 indicates a near-term bottom, and the inherent value of ADCETRIS, plus important news flow in the medium term (including tucatinib data in metastatic CRC), leads me to believe downside risk is limited.

6. Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) - The $2 billion gene therapy pioneer has over a quarter of its market capitalization in cash, a key ex-US partnership with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (can leverage its infrastructure plus adds credibility to LUXTURNA prospects), and pipeline of promising assets with several opportunities to create value in 2018. After a post-ASH meltdown of epic proportions, SPK-8011 and other pipeline programs appear to be written off (perhaps prematurely), the market is in "show me" mode regarding the LUXTURNA launch, and it has a substantial cash position following the ex-US deal (plus priority voucher to monetize).

7. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) - Data for ABO-102 in MPS IIIA appears encouraging to me (decreases in heparan sulfate, neurocognitive benefits), initial data for ABO-101 in MPS IIIB showed early promise, EB-101 in RDEB could see an expedited path to market if the pivotal study yields fruit and other gene therapy candidates are soon to enter the clinic. The short report (with several dubious claims) appears to have brought shares down to a more palatable level that provides a greater margin of safety, with current programs and its cash position providing a decent downside cushion.

8. Radius Health (RDUS) - The TYMLOS launch continues to progress well (as reflected in sales, insurance coverage and market penetration), the opportunity for abaloparatide-transdermal patch appears underappreciated and elacestrant provides high optionality. As sales and market penetration head north, the company should continue to gain significant visibility and all three lead assets provide a substantial downside cushion.

9. Galapagos (GLPG) - Partnered assets continue to progress in the clinic, its IPF program offers optionality, efforts in cystic fibrosis to develop a triple combination therapy should not be underestimated and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)-partnered filgotinib could have peak sales of over $3 billion alone. As for downside cushion, it has a solid cash balance and impressive data to date along with the looming specter of M&A which should keep a healthy premium in the stock.

10. Exelixis (EXEL) - Label expansion and new trial data for cabozantinib and cobimetinib should continue to drive upside, while revenue growth and increased gains in market share have also been encouraging. The stock is quite attractive as an M&A candidate and the post-fourth-quarter earnings dip in share price makes for an interesting entry point.

11. Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) - Revenue growth is impressive on a quarterly and annual basis, its cash position is growing, and several pipeline assets (recorilant, CORT118335, CORT125281) could reach key inflection points in other areas such as oncology and NASH. The stock price plummeted after news of generic competition from Teva, but it has plenty of time to grow Korlym revenues and unlock value in the pipeline.

12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) - GOCOVRI peak sales could exceed $500 million (conservative estimate) and the company has a promising pipeline of assets (including ADS-4101) that could create value. The current depressed valuation comes as a result of a generic filing and approval of Osmotica's Osmolex, with their large cash position (includes funding from HealthCare Royalty Partners and $134 million secondary offering) providing us additional downside cushion.

13. Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)- Heplisav appears to be a superior treatment option as compared to GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Engerix-B with peak sales potential of $500 million, they have a strong cash position and upcoming data for SD-101 in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA provides a nice call option (ORR at ASCO last year was 100% in early-stage dose escalation study). It is possible that downside is cushioned by the potential of HEPISLAV-B and prior encouraging data for SD-101.

14. bluebird bio (BLUE)- The company's BCMA CAR-T drug candidate bb2121 remains attractive despite overblown fears on durability (peak sales of $2 billion or more), LentiGlobin has a good shot at success in TDT (Transfusion-Dependent ß-Thalassemia) and SCD (Severe Sickle Cell Disease) and they have a strong cash position. Recent pessimism and the resulting share price decline lead me to believe the valuation is attractive, while management's prior track records are suggestive of continued progress in the clinic in the medium term.

15. Xencor (XNCR)- The firm's antibody platform is quite attractive, they possess a deep pipeline, recently pulled off an upsized financing and received much needed validation in the form of positive data for Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN) ALXN1210 (makes use of Xencor's Xtend technology to extend half-life and reduce frequency of dosing). Downside appears limited after the secondary and validation of their technology, while advancement of their pipeline (IgG4-RD phase 3 trial initiation, data from phase 2 study in SLE and phase 1 study in AML) should keep Wall Street interested.

Performance Versus IBB Since Launch February 5th

-2.56% for Core Biotech Model Account versus -3.57% for IBB

General Commentary

Incyte (INCY) and Merck (MRK) announced that the pivotal phase 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 study results evaluating Incyte's epacadostat in combination with Merck's Keytruda in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma failed to meet its primary endpoint. This represents a major setback for immunotherapy combination treatment and could weigh on the biotech sector - on the other hand, if shares of Incyte continue to stay significantly depressed, I wouldn't be surprised to see potential acquirers show interest in order to gain control of Jakafi (peak sales of up to $3 billion).

Moving on, I'm glad we've been taking advantage of weakness in the gene therapy space caused by the clinical hold for Solid BioSciences. It was a case of the baby (over several babies) being thrown out with the bathwater and only a matter of time before sentiment swung back. I hope this serves as a lesson for all of us when one stock brings down an entire sub sector or theme but the others still have valuable assets/technology with strong data and management teams.

In this case, the catalyst for the sentiment change was Novartis taking out AveXis (AVXS) for a whopping $8.7 billion. Despite some questioning the ultimate market opportunity for AveXis and claiming it had run beyond fundamentals, the above shows that when data/technology is attractive upside potential shouldn't be underestimated. Stocks such as Spark Therapeutics and Abeona Therapeutics should benefit as a result of renewed optimism and money flow into these gene therapy names.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Array BioPharma- The trend in insider selling is a potential red flag, although in the grand scheme of things I remain unconcerned due to multiple value drivers progressing. Still, multiple sales from their CMO and a few directors are not exactly inspiring confidence.

Figure 2: Recent insider trading activity (source: finviz)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals - The stock was initiated at Leerink with an Outperform rating and $31 price target.

NovoCure - Continued insider selling since the beginning of the year isn't what we desire to see and could be considered a potential red flag.

Source: Finviz

In some cases, the amount of shares being sold is small relative to total holdings while in others it is substantial. Again, this is just one development that I'm not a fan of but the thesis still appears to be on track. I look forward to earnings on April 26th to receive further clarification and updates on their progress.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - The company announced that earnings will be reported on April 26th after market close followed by a conference call along with a general corporate update.

Radius Health (RDUS) - 10% owner Biotech Growth NV continues to add to its considerable stake, now holding almost 6 million shares after they added another 50,000 on April 5th. The trend of insider buying behavior here is also encouraging.

Source: Finviz

Actions To Take This Week

Initiate half position in Antares Pharma (ATRS) - I mentioned this one recently in an edition of Institutional Top Ideas and also in the Reader Inquiry series. I believe the stock has a significant downside cushion due to strong trends in its core business - progress in their partnered efforts plus the big kicker of Xyosted lead me to believe this one could do well over the next few years.

**Again, trades are executed at the closing price on the day the article is published (or Monday's closing price if published on the weekend).

Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech Holdings

Below I've included the link that will take you to the new Excel spreadsheet for our own Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech holdings. Feel free to private message me with any material events you believe should be included.

Catalysts for JF's Core Biotech model account

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, do their own due diligence and invest according to their particular objectives. Stocks discussed here can be replaced or supplemented with selections readers have found from their own research that have similarly promising prospects and limited downside.

Feel free to ask questions as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The goal is to constantly improve our thought processes, challenge each other's investment rationales, and learn from our losers and winners alike. Biotech can be a tricky sector, but by focusing on high-value assets, firms with growing sales/pipelines and valuations that help protect our downside, I'm optimistic that readers should see a growing brokerage account for whatever life goals they have lined up.

In the Marketplace Service ROTY (Runners of the Year), we have an incredible community focused on finding high % gainers in the biotech and tech sectors. I hope you will consider reading recent reviews of the service to determine if ROTY is right for you.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARRY, NBIX, EXEL, GLPG, HCM, SGEN, NVCR, ABEO, RDUS, ONCE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.