MGM Growth Properties LLC: Leave This One For The High Rollers

In April 2016, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) spun off 11 of its properties into a new REIT called MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP), netting $1 billion in the process. The concept of using the REIT structure as a means of unlocking shareholder value in the gaming industry is nothing new and has been trending since 2013, when Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) spun off much of its real estate into the REIT now known as Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). More recently, after filing for bankruptcy in January 2015, Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) decided to spin off 16 of its properties into the REIT known as VICI Properties Inc. (OTCPK:VICI).

These powerhouses of the gaming industry have entered into triple-net lease obligations that inextricably tie their newly created landlords to them. While the siren song of high yield sung by these newly formed REITs may be attractive to some, after diving into the businesses I can’t help but come to the conclusion that the true purpose of these entities is not to act as an alpha-earning investment vehicle for retail traders, but rather as a means of protecting the large gaming institutions from rapidly depreciating assets and times of recession. I do realize historically gaming has been thought of as a recession-proof industry, but results from the most recent recession and new studies that suggest increased exposure to the lodging and convention industries have put gaming operators at risk during economic downturns, lead me to doubt this long held belief. Although MGP’s current financials are strong and it has been growing through continued acquisitions, in my opinion, gaming REITs' undeniable risks mean they are better left to high rollers.

Some Risky Assets

As of the end of 2017, MGP had assets in excess of $10.3 billion with a total debt figure just under $4 billion. Seeing that the company has a market cap of only $1.8 billion it’s obvious Mr. Market has either steeply discounted these assets, is concerned about MGP’s ability to monetize them, or has decided the industry is just too risky for an entry. The company undoubtedly has high NAV, significant cash flow from existing properties, strong ties with MGM, a low valuation and a solidly covered dividend. With a current dividend yield above 6.4%, many investors will look at the line above and their research will end there. It’s an understandable conclusion and they may be well served, as long as the economy stays on track. However, if a recession does come, MGP will serve as a nothing more than a suffering shield for MGM as assets plummet in value and more casino demolitions land on YouTube. I do believe management at MGP has done a good job since 2016 in diversifying geographically and adding high quality assets around the county. Still, in my view, MGP is hampered by the fact that MGM’s spin-off was nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to dump the company’s weaker assets.

Let’s look at MGP’s Las Vegas assets for example; The Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor, Excalibur, New York, New York, the Monte Carlo and the Park. In my view, 3 out of 7 of these once world-class assets will either see the wrecking ball within the next two decades or will need to be completely redone in order to fit with Las Vegas’ renewed more mature, high end style. That number would have been 4 if MGM hadn’t decided to invest in the failing Monte Carlo to create the new Park MGM, a capital spend that it has no requirement to recreate with MGP's other casinos (we will get to this later). Vegas has a storied history of building enormous, world-renowned hotels and then promptly knocking them down when they fall out of date. Some of my more seasoned readers will remember The Sands Hotel that once stood where The Venetian and Palazzo do today, or even the Dunes hotel that once stood where the Bellagio’s fountains spout daily. The wrecking ball is as much a part of Las Vegas’ history as the black jack table and soon it will be coming for MGP’s assets. Take the Excalibur as an example, a hotel that opened June 19, 1990. Yes, Excalibur was opened four years before I was born and this age is becoming evident. The hotel no longer fits in with Las Vegas’ more upscale adult playground atmosphere.

Excalibur sits on prime real estate in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard and with 3,981 guest rooms and 93,000 square feet of casino space, the hotel should be earning more than MGM’s Mirage which is in a worse location and has around 900 less rooms with similar casino square footage. Unfortunately, the Mirage, which has been updated continually over the years, posted $32 million more in operating income for 2017 than the decaying Excalibur. Eventually, MGM’s hand will be forced and either the Excalibur will be knocked down or it will receive an extreme makeover. I believe the former is more likely though as the, let’s say, quirky architecture of the Excalibur will make it difficult to modernize. The Luxor and New York, New York are also facing operating income, age and stylistic issues which will most likely lead them to a similar fate. Although I believe the majority of MGP’s assets are strong, it does have multiple casinos on its roster that will undeniably face issues going forward.

The Acquisitions, Strong Financials and Predictable Rental Income Growth

I don’t want to claim MGP doesn’t have any upside; in fact, there are many positives when looking at the company. Perhaps the most important of these is MGP’s substantial acquisitions which have buoyed rental income and dividend figures while helping the company geographically diversify out of Las Vegas. These acquisitions began right after the IPO with the addition of Atlantic City’s Borgata and more recently MGP has acquired National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland, close to Washington D.C. MGP is not only acquiring casinos but also developing its own. The company’s relationship with MGM allows it to do this with greater ease than other REITs. In Q3 2018 for example, the ~$960 million dollar casino called MGM Springfield will open in Springfield, Massachusetts, further increasing revenues and perhaps even the dividend of MGP as well.

One positive feature of MGP’s deal with MGM is predictable rental growth. Currently, the agreement between the two entities stipulates a rental increase of 2% annually. Although it is unclear what recourse MGP has if MGM decides that it wants to re-negotiate. This deal does mean consistency of growth, but I would caution that it’s at a rate that is below the current one-year inflationary rate of 2.75%. This means acquisitions are not just a bonus, but a necessity for a company with limited organic growth. Looking at MGM’s past three years of operating income, we can see that the majority of casinos owned by MGP have actually increased income each year. This is impressive, but there is a caveat. That is the occupancy rate at MGM’s hotels which has fallen from 93% in 2015 down to 91% in 2017. MGM has made up for this by increasing overall ADR (average daily rent) from $149 in 2015 to $165 in 2017. These price increases can’t continue forever though, especially not in a recession.

In $ thousands 2017 2016 Total Revenues 765,695 467,584 Operating Income 352,785 153,774 Net Income 165,990 35,346

Still, it is undeniable MGP has solid financials with limited indebtedness (Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.1x) as well as increasing revenues and net income due to acquisitions. MGP also has 4.0x rental coverage which is the best in the industry and increased its dividend by 8.4% in 2017.

Gaming Industry: Recession-Proof?

One interesting development that I have witnessed when reading through comments on other MGP articles is that many investors seem to hold the belief that the gaming industry is recession-proof. This is something that I believe new studies have disproved. Take the study done by Mark P. Legg of Oklahoma State University and Hugo Tang of Purdue University entitled Why Casinos are not Recession Proof: An Business Cycle Econometric Case Study of the Las Vegas Region, for example. The study reveals that a changing casino industry that is now more dependent on revenues from lodging and conventions is no longer the recession-resistant business it once was. The increasing prevalence of Indian gaming resorts also puts pressure on companies like MGM, especially during a recession, as they offer a more affordable gambling substitute. For example, according to globenewswire.com gaming revenue at Indian gaming facilities nationwide grew approximately 5.5% in 2015 to an all-time high of approximately $30.5 billion, that generated a whopping 43.5% of all U.S gaming revenues. Of course, the study done by Mr. Legg and Mr. Tang is not the only one and it now seems to be academic consensus that the gaming industry is no longer recession-proof as it was back in the early 2000s.

Risks Related to Affiliation With MGM

When dissecting a company to decide whether a viable investment can be made, I often merely do a light read over the risk factor section as much of the time these associated risks are either obvious or the likelihood that they may occur is so small that it’s not worth the time. With MGP, however, the associated risk section contains perhaps the most important pieces of information in the annual or quarterly reports. In particular, the associated risks that come with MGP’s affiliation with MGM are troubling. Of course, if you are reading this you are most likely already aware that MGP is a controlled company, meaning MGM has majority ownership and the majority of seats on the board. What you may not be aware of, however, is just how, well, frankly scary the implications of this controlling interest are for MGP and REITs like it. First off, have a look at this quote from the 2017 10-K which details MGP’s inability to break from MGM if the company defaults on its obligations:

If MGM were to default in the performance of its obligations to provide us with services, we may be unable to contract with a substitute service provider on similar terms or at all. The costs of substituting service providers may be substantial. In addition, in light of MGM’s familiarity with our properties, a substitute service provider may not be able to provide the same level of service due to lack of pre-existing synergies…In particular, we are prevented from selling or leasing our properties or interests in the Operating Partnership or the Landlord to competitors of MGM. Bold sections highlighted by author.

So here we have MGP basically saying that if anything happens to MGM and it is forced to default then not only will it be almost impossible to re-negotiate acceptable terms with MGM, but the company is also unable to sell or lease its properties to any competing entities. Who else, other than competitors to MGM, would be willing to rent out or buy some of the largest casinos in the world? The answer is no one. You could say, well what is the likelihood that MGM will actually default on its obligations? Fairly unlikely to be sure, although as I outlined above MGM is by no means recession proof as was once thought.

So, if the fact that MGP is locked into its contracts with MGM and unable to find other operating partners in the case of defaults isn’t enough to dissuade you from an investment, then perhaps the conflicts of interest and a lack of fiduciary responsibilities will be. My apologies for the long quotes here, but they are necessary. From 2017 10-K:

Ownership interests of officers and directors of MGM in MGP’s shares, or a person’s service as either an officer or director of both companies, could create or appear to create potential conflicts of interest when those officers and directors are faced with decisions that could have different implications for MGM and us. Potential conflicts of interest could also arise if we enter into any new commercial arrangements with MGM while it maintains control through the Class B share… Similarly, MGP’s operating agreement provides that its officers, MGM and its affiliates and any other person eligible for indemnification under the terms of our operating agreement do not have any duties or liabilities, including fiduciary duties, to the fullest extent permitted by law, to us, any shareholder or any other person. Bold sections highlighted by author.

Furthermore, MGM is also not required to “fund future capital needs” of MGP. This means that MGM has no responsibility to continue upgrading the casinos owned by MGP, like it is currently doing with the renovation of the Monte Carlo. In my view, a company that does not have a fiduciary responsibility to its investors, nor the ability to find new operating partners upon defaults, nor an agreement in place to maintain continued investments by its controlling partner, simply cannot be a viable investment. Even if I like what management has done with geographic diversification through continued acquisitions, even if I like the dividend and the strong financials, I frankly cannot invest in a company that for lack of a better analogy can be used as a suffering shield to protect MGM if and when times get tough.

Conclusion

The concept of using the REIT structure as a means of unlocking shareholder value in the gaming industry is trending for a reason. The industry has realized that it no longer operates in the recession-proof business it once did. These companies have long understood that many of their assets will require hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars in investments to maintain relevance. So they thought, well how can we protect ourselves during economic downturns when we may be unable to make these necessary investments? …Oh, I know, one executive said. We can spin off a REIT. We will give it most of our weaker assets, with a few of our better ones to veil the trick, and simultaneously gain a billion dollars in the deal. Seems like a win-win, and for the powerhouses of the gaming industry, it is. That’s why every major gaming player has followed suit, spinning off their own REITs. Then they get retail investors to buy in with a sucker yield and acquisitions that make the appearance of strong organic growth. And when a recession hits they can re-negotiate their lease deals to favorable terms, because they have maintained a controlling interest in their newly created “landlords.” In my honest opinion, gaming REITs are not a viable investment for any long-term investor. The lack of a fiduciary responsibility alone is enough for me to tell my readers to stay away, but when combined with conflicts of interest and an inability to find new operating partners if things go bad, these REITs are quite clearly not worthwhile investments. However, if you are a high roller looking to make some money from dividend yields and favorable economic conditions in the short term, then by all means, buy MGP. The company has a lot going for it and as long as MGM doesn’t face any adversity MGP may be a solid trade to help you increase alpha vs. your MGM investment in the short term. As for me, I will be looking elsewhere for returns as the risks here are simply too great.

